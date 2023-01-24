best comic book character?

Daredevil. Crusading dynamo lawyer by day, masked crimefighter by night. Is one of the only disabled superheroes (along with Charles Xavier) because he leapt in front of a radioactive truck to save someone's life when he was a kid, yet he's so great at his job no one even notices, plus he's the biggest lothario in the Marvel universe this side of Tony Stark.If you could recreate the Simpsons softball episode with players from the current Premier League, who would you choose? One player per team, all 11 positions must be represented and choices should be made for quirkiness/entertainment value as well as ability.