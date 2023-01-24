« previous next »
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12760 on: January 24, 2023, 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 22, 2023, 09:19:51 pm
Best all time opponent teams kit?
Mostly the classic Hummels kits, to pick one I'd say Coventry City 2019-20 (given that every team is an opponent team). Look at that, it's just lovely:



Which horrible kit of the past or present do you think is actually underrated? I always thought the Hull City tiger print kit was awesome.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12761 on: January 24, 2023, 08:24:07 pm »
Barcelona 2013. Kept getting slated as a Powerpoint kit but I thought it looked smart.



Which sponsor would you love to replace Standard Chartered with?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12762 on: January 24, 2023, 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 24, 2023, 08:24:07 pm
Barcelona 2013. Kept getting slated as a Powerpoint kit but I thought it looked smart.



Which sponsor would you love to replace Standard Chartered with?

a charity.

best comic book character?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12763 on: January 24, 2023, 11:34:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 24, 2023, 10:16:14 pm
best comic book character?
Daredevil. Crusading dynamo lawyer by day, masked crimefighter by night. Is one of the only disabled superheroes (along with Charles Xavier) because he leapt in front of a radioactive truck to save someone's life when he was a kid, yet he's so great at his job no one even notices, plus he's the biggest lothario in the Marvel universe this side of Tony Stark.




If you could recreate the Simpsons softball episode with players from the current Premier League, who would you choose? One player per team, all 11 positions must be represented and choices should be made for quirkiness/entertainment value as well as ability.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12764 on: January 29, 2023, 08:14:31 pm »
Sorry don't watch Simpsons so can't answer.

Would you accept a Qatari company as our owners?
Offline Only Me

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12765 on: January 30, 2023, 01:27:07 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 29, 2023, 08:14:31 pm
Sorry don't watch Simpsons so can't answer.

Would you accept a Qatari company as our owners?

No. But the club wont care, and neither will the cry arses in the numerous match/ player threads on here. In fact, the vast majority of the sickening c*nts would welcome it.

When was the last time you watched a PL game live? (Over ten years for me now).
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12766 on: January 30, 2023, 10:01:58 am »
Quote from: Only Me on January 30, 2023, 01:27:07 am
No. But the club wont care, and neither will the cry arses in the numerous match/ player threads on here. In fact, the vast majority of the sickening c*nts would welcome it.

When was the last time you watched a PL game live? (Over ten years for me now).
A mate's girlfriend has Spurs season tickets along with her family so I went with them to see the Everton game, which was predictably dire. It seems to be virtually impossible to get Anfield tickets.

I'm tempted to ask how anyone can not have seen the Simpsons in this day and age but instead, what's the most famous and ubiquitous cultural touchstone you've never experienced?
Online tubby

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12767 on: January 30, 2023, 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 30, 2023, 10:01:58 am
A mate's girlfriend has Spurs season tickets along with her family so I went with them to see the Everton game, which was predictably dire. It seems to be virtually impossible to get Anfield tickets.

I'm tempted to ask how anyone can not have seen the Simpsons in this day and age but instead, what's the most famous and ubiquitous cultural touchstone you've never experienced?

Harry Potter probably.  Just zero interest.  Tried to read a little bit of one of the books waaay back in the day and it was really bad.

What's the best flavour of gum?
Online El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12768 on: January 30, 2023, 10:09:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2023, 10:06:31 am
Harry Potter probably.  Just zero interest.  Tried to read a little bit of one of the books waaay back in the day and it was really bad.

What's the best flavour of gum?

I think extra do a bubblegum flavour which is nice, but cant go wrong with spearmint.

Why would you look at a thread which is asking a question specifically and just go....

Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 29, 2023, 08:14:31 pm
Sorry don't watch Simpsons so can't answer.

? ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12769 on: January 30, 2023, 01:16:24 pm »
Because no-one else was answering the question.

What's the best and worst steak you've had?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12770 on: January 30, 2023, 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 30, 2023, 01:16:24 pm
Because no-one else was answering the question.

What's the best and worst steak you've had?

don't like steak  ;D


would you rather be bow-legged or knock-kneed and why so?
Online Jookie

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 30, 2023, 01:54:54 pm
don't like steak  ;D


would you rather be bow-legged or knock-kneed and why so?

Bow-legged since I think you can have surgery to improve/treat this. Knock knees comes with progressive arthritis of the knee.

Do you wear shoes in the house? Not just to walk in but actively wear shoes when walking round the house, sitting on the couch etc..
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 04:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:34:42 pm
Bow-legged since I think you can have surgery to improve/treat this. Knock knees comes with progressive arthritis of the knee.

Do you wear shoes in the house? Not just to walk in but actively wear shoes when walking round the house, sitting on the couch etc..

Yes, I only take them off if I put my feet up on the sofa.


Do you prefer having a beer at home or in the pub?
