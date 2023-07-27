« previous next »
Arsenal

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
July 27, 2023, 09:30:58 am
Quote from: Elzar on July 27, 2023, 08:56:36 am
Rice will need rinsing of all his starchy Moyesness before he starts to cook at Arsenal, otherwise he will just clog up the midfield and be a bit shit.

Needs electric shock treatment , clockwork orange style , "You are not a dog of war, pass the fucking ball"
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
July 27, 2023, 09:49:21 am
Arteta might well be tactically and technically good enough to be competing at the top. But does he have the mentaliteh?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
July 27, 2023, 09:52:10 am
Quote from: RedG13 on July 27, 2023, 06:29:55 am
why did rice not play?

In all seriousness, a precaution with a tight calf supposedly.

Quote from: The North Bank on July 27, 2023, 06:02:14 am
Very entertaining match , 5-3 against Barca. Plenty of good football by both teams, but both defences couldnt cope. Some nice goals too.

Was struggling to sleep so managed to watch the 2nd half. Mental game that could have easily been 8-6!  :o
Offline Mahern

Re: Arsenal
July 27, 2023, 03:20:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 26, 2023, 11:32:16 am
I just hope he adapts quick, its a lot of money to pay for someone who says he doesnt know football.

In fairness Southgate is as bad as Moyes, Rice has never really come across anyone that coaches attacking football.

Yep I was going to edit and add Southgate in there - the lad hasn't had a lot to choose from to date (should have stayed with Ireland) so will be interesting to see how he progresses.
Online RedG13

Re: Arsenal
July 27, 2023, 11:19:06 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on July 27, 2023, 09:52:10 am
In all seriousness, a precaution with a tight calf supposedly.


yea makes sense play it safe
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:41:48 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2023, 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers
Amazing :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:44:03 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 05:41:48 am
Amazing :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It is hilarious to be fair.


I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:28:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:44:03 am
It is hilarious to be fair.

I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
Are you new here? Welcome :wave
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 12:30:08 pm
Is he singing things off as #deccers?
Have arsenal won the title yet?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.

Will he have his big coat on?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm
Will he have his big coat on?
Why?, is he little bit cold?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:36:47 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend.
Wouldn't holding the Top 4 Trophy be more appropriate these days?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Kalito

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:41:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:44:03 am
It is hilarious to be fair.


I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm
Will he have his big coat on?

The coat would probably double the price of the statue. Dont think they budgeted for that.
Offline a little break

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.

Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:10:36 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.

 :D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:15:24 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.

They almost write themselves don't they  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline a little break

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:15:24 pm
They almost write themselves don't they  ;D

Shambles of a fanbase.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
It needs a statue of Troopz beside it with a cartoon bubble saying "blud fam".
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm
It needs a statue of Troopz beside it with a cartoon bubble saying "blud fam".

Should deffo make one and drop it off when we play them :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline newterp

Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:49:22 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
The coat would probably double the price of the statue. Dont think they budgeted for that.

What about all the champions league money?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Today at 02:15:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Should deffo make one and drop it off when we play them :)

Were spending it now.

Statue is up and looks great . Heres a few stats for you kids who dont know how great Wenger was.

3 premier league titles
7 fa cups (most in history)
First and only team in history to go a whole season unbeaten in 2004
First  (and possibly only team) in history to score in every league game throughout a season in 2002.
49 consecutive league games unbeaten, record that still stands now
83 academy players given their debuts in the first team.

And did it all while playing incredible football, and while selling his best players to fund a new stadium. It does put modern day cheque book oil backed managers to shame.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:11 am by The North Bank »
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Arsenal
Today at 02:21:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:15:19 am
Were spending it now.

Statue is up and looks great . Heres a few stats for you kids who dont know how great Wenger was.

3 premier league titles
7 fa cups (most in history)
First and only team in history to go a whole season unbeaten in 2004
First team in history to score in every league game in 2002.
49 consecutive league games unbeaten, record that still stands now
83 academy players given their debuts in the first team.

And did it all while selling his best players to fund a new stadium. It does put modern day cheque book oil backed managers to shame.

Im not a kid and im quite aware of Wenger. The claim of doing it all whilst selling his best players is absolutely ludicrous. Im also aware of your hubris ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:12:51 am
Wenger was great, of course. Many of us thought so and continued to think so while Arsenal fans for booing him and calling for his head...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Avens

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:12:39 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:12:51 am
Wenger was great, of course. Many of us thought so and continued to think so while Arsenal fans for booing him and calling for his head...

Is right.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:23:37 am
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:21:21 am
Im not a kid and im quite aware of Wenger. The claim of doing it all whilst selling his best players is absolutely ludicrous. Im also aware of your hubris ;D

Anelka Ashley cole van persie adebayor nasri clichy toure Sanchez ,Even Henry Vieira petit Overmars. Ludicrous .

If you dont know, you dont know.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:24:45 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:12:51 am
Wenger was great, of course. Many of us thought so and continued to think so while Arsenal fans for booing him and calling for his head...

Unfortunately i cant argue with that, a large section of Arsenal fans were a disgrace for many years. And were again with Arteta.

Sometimes you cant teach stupid.
