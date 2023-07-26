« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71720 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:56:36 am
Rice will need rinsing of all his starchy Moyesness before he starts to cook at Arsenal, otherwise he will just clog up the midfield and be a bit shit.

Needs electric shock treatment , clockwork orange style , "You are not a dog of war, pass the fucking ball"
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71721 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 am »
Arteta might well be tactically and technically good enough to be competing at the top. But does he have the mentaliteh?
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71722 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 am
why did rice not play?

In all seriousness, a precaution with a tight calf supposedly.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:02:14 am
Very entertaining match , 5-3 against Barca. Plenty of good football by both teams, but both defences couldnt cope. Some nice goals too.

Was struggling to sleep so managed to watch the 2nd half. Mental game that could have easily been 8-6!  :o
Offline Mahern

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71723 on: Yesterday at 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 26, 2023, 11:32:16 am
I just hope he adapts quick, its a lot of money to pay for someone who says he doesnt know football.

In fairness Southgate is as bad as Moyes, Rice has never really come across anyone that coaches attacking football.

Yep I was going to edit and add Southgate in there - the lad hasn't had a lot to choose from to date (should have stayed with Ireland) so will be interesting to see how he progresses.
Offline RedG13

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71724 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:52:10 am
In all seriousness, a precaution with a tight calf supposedly.


yea makes sense play it safe
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71725 on: Today at 05:41:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2023, 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers
Amazing :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71726 on: Today at 08:44:03 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:41:48 am
Amazing :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It is hilarious to be fair.


I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71727 on: Today at 09:28:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:03 am
It is hilarious to be fair.

I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
Are you new here? Welcome :wave
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71728 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm »
Is he singing things off as #deccers?
Have arsenal won the title yet?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71729 on: Today at 02:01:58 pm »
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71730 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.

Will he have his big coat on?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71731 on: Today at 02:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:14:36 pm
Will he have his big coat on?
Why?, is he little bit cold?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71732 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend.
Wouldn't holding the Top 4 Trophy be more appropriate these days?
Offline Kalito

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71733 on: Today at 02:41:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:03 am
It is hilarious to be fair.


I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
;D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71734 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:14:36 pm
Will he have his big coat on?

The coat would probably double the price of the statue. Dont think they budgeted for that.
Online a little break

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71735 on: Today at 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.

Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71736 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.

 :D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71737 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71738 on: Today at 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.

They almost write themselves don't they  ;D
Online a little break

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71739 on: Today at 09:47:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:24 pm
They almost write themselves don't they  ;D

Shambles of a fanbase.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #71740 on: Today at 09:56:46 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:04:37 pm
Somewhere for you all to gather and remember the good times, whilst chanting "WENGER OUT!!!" at it.
It needs a statue of Troopz beside it with a cartoon bubble saying "blud fam".
