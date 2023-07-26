Rice will need rinsing of all his starchy Moyesness before he starts to cook at Arsenal, otherwise he will just clog up the midfield and be a bit shit.
why did rice not play?
Very entertaining match , 5-3 against Barca. Plenty of good football by both teams, but both defences couldnt cope. Some nice goals too.
I just hope he adapts quick, its a lot of money to pay for someone who says he doesnt know football.In fairness Southgate is as bad as Moyes, Rice has never really come across anyone that coaches attacking football.
In all seriousness, a precaution with a tight calf supposedly.
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal: It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."You think you know football growing up but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind. But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait#Deccers
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Amazing
It is hilarious to be fair.I suspect someone hacked Yorky's account.
Arsene Wenger statue, lifting the premier league trophy, to be unveiled outside the emirates this weekend. Our greatest ever manager, well deserved.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]