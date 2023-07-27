Not a frequent visitor of this thread...but I suppose Arsenal aren't going anywhere and look like they want to push forward on their project so will be a threat for a while. Apart from some funny YouTube vids on their fans have not paid much attention to them as a team, even last year...

All I know is saka, martinelli look like a handful to defend and maybe they don't get bullied as much by opposition as before and have improved mentally as a team.



I do admire the way they are backing their manager......now its upto him and his players to deliver silverware which is never a guarantee.



Definitely would like to knock them down a peg or two when we play them however