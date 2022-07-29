i get your point, it's what i suspected you were suggesting, i just wanted to make surei agree that is generally the case with franchise movieswhat i disagree with, is that they have to be that wayAliens is a classic example of what TipTopKop pointed out earlier, yet i'd argue it's a great movie. At the time it's what we were expecting from Cameron - more/bigger/badder aliens - but it had a good script, great characters/cast and a good storyline. I prefer Alien but Aliens is no franchise cash-in imo, Cameron made a fucking good movie.Similarly, Terminator, all the above applies to that movie too and again I prefer Terminator but the sequel is a quality movie with a good script generally (don't get me started on the end scene), good characters/cast, well made.So my point is just because something is a sequel (or further seasons in TV) is not an excuse for poor writing and badly made films/shows - you can even follow up with bigger badder more-more-more if that's what the studio is calling for, but you can still make a good movie. And im not going to blame the audience if it's not.Take Picard, season 2 especially - i dont blame trekkies for that, that is 100% on the fuckers that made it. They went with a terrible script in every way possible and did an incredibly shoddy job cutting corners all over the place till it became laughable.Cos im not in total agreement either that audiences wouldn't take a more 'cerebral', for want of a better expression, film for something like Jurassic - you dont even have to take out the presence of the dino's, you just need a good fucking script, an interesting story.My whole gripe is that the standards in writing seems to have plummeted in general in the genres i like to watch, whether it's studio heads getting in the way or some other shit im too ignorant to know about, the bottom line is it comes across as yeah we've cut corners but this is it, like it or lump it.A recent breath of fresh air was Arcane - what a fantastic show, in every way - visually stunning, great characterisation, a compelling story, good fucking writing from dialogue and story to no cutting fucking corners. And as far as im aware it was received very well across the board. Attack on Titan another great show and has maintained a high standard over multiple seasons (not easy). So there's no excuse, it's not an audience thing per se, that's just letting studios off for churning out shite when the talent is out there to make quality products.Sure the brain dead shit we'll always have and some, maybe lots, of people want it - that has always been the case with cinema, there's nothing new there. And each to their own for those that like that shit.But for the love of fucking god can we get back to fully fleshed out scripts with no corner cutting in movies/shows where it's required.