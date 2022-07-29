I think the whole Jurassic thing couldn't kick on once the dino's were revealed in the 1st one. That initial 'wow' moment and how to take it all in was amazing at the time.



After that, what where they going to do? go bigger, and bigger but by now we've seen it before.



Furthermore, if this was somehow set in older times it would have made for a more interesting challenge.



Nowadays with modern technology/weapons there's always the thought in the back of your mind to say "How far will this go? just nuke the lot of them" or use one of the many advanced weapons at our disposal, so to me, it takes away the dramatic tension of it all.