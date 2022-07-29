« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

July 29, 2022, 06:16:09 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 28, 2022, 11:04:39 pm
You have to find your own way, but Children of Men in black and white, well

Yep
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 29, 2022, 05:36:49 pm
If you do find a way to pay for Children Of Men (B&W) please do.  If we stop paying for shit we can't complain when all we get are superhero films.

Is this the Clive Owen movie you're talking about? Did it get a re-release or something?
July 29, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 29, 2022, 06:16:09 pm
Is this the Clive Owen movie you're talking about? Did it get a re-release or something?

It's the Clive Owen one.  There's a black and white version that makes it seem like a different film.  It's an extra on a blu-ray somewhere, not the one I have but on a specific region disc.  I imagine it's certainly worth checking out, that said the original version is a masterpiece anyway.
July 29, 2022, 07:14:37 pm
Seems like there's currently a lull in any big films coming out at the moment, Nope came out in America last weekend but won't be in the UK for a few more weeks yet.

Doesn't help when stuff like The Grey Man goes straight onto Netflix. Weird to think if that was a cinema release I'd have gone opening weekend yet because its always on Netflix I've just not bothered with it yet.
July 29, 2022, 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 29, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
It's the Clive Owen one.  There's a black and white version that makes it seem like a different film.  It's an extra on a blu-ray somewhere, not the one I have but on a specific region disc.  I imagine it's certainly worth checking out, that said the original version is a masterpiece anyway.

Yeah I really enjoyed the original, although it's been a long time since I saw it.
July 30, 2022, 11:39:46 am
Just got round to watching The Lost City and it's a very funny film, the chemistry is spot on.

My one gripe is Sandra Bullock must have had some work done on her face, as she had this constant expression as if she was about to burst into tears  ;D Didn't matter what the scene called for; joy, fear, surprise, anger   ...she just looked like she was about to bawl her eyes out!
July 30, 2022, 04:37:14 pm
Norwegian movie - The Innocents; kids with superpowers in a dark tale.

Put the mobile down to watch this one.
July 30, 2022, 05:54:51 pm
Enjoyed Where The Crawdads Sing this week.

Like most films taken from books, theres a lack of detail but thought this was a really good portrayal.

The book is fantastic!
Today at 03:28:56 am
Jurassic World Dominion

daft and terrible

when you think back to the original film, which i found interesting and fun and the dino's were stellar, it's been on the slide ever since, pity cos im sure there's more they could've done with it apart from repeating the same formula continually (with ever decreasing quality)
Today at 09:33:33 am
I think the whole Jurassic thing couldn't kick on once the dino's were revealed in the 1st one. That initial 'wow' moment and how to take it all in was amazing at the time.

After that, what where they going to do? go bigger, and bigger but by now we've seen it before.

Furthermore, if this was somehow set in older times it would have made for a more interesting challenge.

Nowadays with modern technology/weapons there's always the thought in the back of your mind to say "How far will this go? just nuke the lot of them" or use one of the many advanced weapons at our disposal, so to me, it takes away the dramatic tension of it all.
Today at 09:44:45 am
If they had just included Doug McClure then the series would have been spectacular
Today at 09:48:38 am
I'd even take Troy McClure!
