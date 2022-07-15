« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54920 on: July 15, 2022, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2022, 12:31:15 pm
Just managed to get to 25/50

Quite tough this.

I'm up to 37, but feel as though there are some really obvious ones I'm not getting! Haven't got the goat, the cars or the armour as examples.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54921 on: July 15, 2022, 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 15, 2022, 02:52:17 pm
I'm up to 37, but feel as though there are some really obvious ones I'm not getting! Haven't got the goat, the cars or the armour as examples.

30/50 now

Got the armour but not the other 2 you mention.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54922 on: July 15, 2022, 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 01:38:32 pm
Saw Minions: Rise of Gru this week. Kids enjoyed it. Some funny its for me and a good 70s soundtrack. New cinema opened near me, only £6 a ticket at the moment so good value.

Did you wear your suit ?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54923 on: July 15, 2022, 07:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on July 15, 2022, 04:30:14 pm
Did you wear your suit ?

Someone else mentioned this. Is this some craze young people are doing? :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54924 on: July 15, 2022, 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:01:03 pm
Someone else mentioned this. Is this some craze young people are doing? :D

It is. Not even going to attempt to explain why.  My daughter took the youngest the other night and a bunch of random kids in suits ran about for a bit and then fucked off.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54925 on: July 15, 2022, 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 15, 2022, 07:11:43 pm
It is. Not even going to attempt to explain why.  My daughter took the youngest the other night and a bunch of random kids in suits ran about for a bit and then fucked off.

Haha that explains the kid I saw waiting for a lift in a full suit about 6pm last night

Thought he looked too young to be going to a Prom night or whatever.


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54926 on: July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm »
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54927 on: July 15, 2022, 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.

They're certainly not what they used to be.  When I was fifteen I was taking a a trolley full of mushrooms and rolling down hills in bins.  Still much better than wearing a suit to a Minion film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54928 on: July 16, 2022, 01:10:07 am »
So..

Seen Thor: Love and Thunder - great. Enjoyed it. Lots of fun and comic stupidity. Many fun moments :)


Minions. Absolutely awesome. I saw it the other night and it was great. I might have posted this before, but I was quite pissed when I saw it and had there been any dickhead kids wearing suits around, then things may not have gone swimmingly for either party.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54929 on: July 16, 2022, 01:30:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 15, 2022, 07:55:57 pm
They're certainly not what they used to be.  When I was fifteen I was taking a a trolley full of mushrooms and rolling down hills in bins.  Still much better than wearing a suit to a Minion film.
We used to gather magic mushrooms at the local golf course on our way home from school, and got wrecked most nights, mind you that was 1993.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54930 on: July 16, 2022, 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Kids are arseholes arent they. No offence to anyone whos kid isnt.

to me kids are like dogs, you know, someone says do you like dogs, i always reply, i like nice dogs

i have no idea what the suit thing is but we've had the full pajama brigade for years now, which includes not only kids but post 18s as well and i still dont fucking get it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54931 on: July 16, 2022, 09:45:21 pm »
My partner has a younger brother whos 15 and went to the cinema with his mates all in suits. Its apparently some trend from Tik Tok that I havent a clue what its related to. There was a group of teenagers getting asked to leave where we went today too.

Saw Thor tonight. It wasnt bad but it certainly wasnt good. It was structured poorly, there was definitely too many jokes and this ruined some of the more impactful scenes. The Zeus stuff in the middle was fluff and Bale was forgettable. The way humour was utilised in Ragnarok was much better. It was just a bit weird I think, even by Waititis standards and past comical oddness in stuff hes done.

Black Adam looks shite based on the trailer.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54932 on: July 17, 2022, 08:45:45 am »
Saw the Void - pretty decent actually.

Bit disappointing at the end, but overall a good nod to HP Lovecraft and otherworldly goings on
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54933 on: July 20, 2022, 03:11:22 pm »
Enjoyed this IndieWire interview with Ethan Hawke, who always seems a pretty interesting & introspective guy:

https://www.indiewire.com/2022/07/ethan-hawke-interview-the-last-movie-stars-1234742709/

Quote
Ethan Hawke: Im at the Beginning of My Last Act as an Actor

In an extensive conversation with IndieWire, the actor explained the impulse behind his new docuseries "The Last Movie Stars" and his uneasy relationship to fame.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54934 on: July 21, 2022, 09:15:07 pm »
Greetings, kind movie-loving people.

We're doing a little 90s movie draft with the drafting community. If any of you are interested, you can read the rules and sign up over here.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352785.0

We'd love to have you.  :wave
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54935 on: July 22, 2022, 11:03:19 pm »
Just finished The Gray Man on Netflix. Real waste of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54936 on: July 22, 2022, 11:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 22, 2022, 11:03:19 pm
Just finished The Gray Man on Netflix. Real waste of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
Oh no way. Was going to watch that with Mrs. Will give it a miss.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54937 on: July 23, 2022, 07:03:06 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 22, 2022, 11:03:19 pm
Just finished The Gray Man on Netflix. Real waste of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Yeah thought it was very average and by the numbers.  Could swear Chris Evans was doing his Scott Pilgrim voice half the time too.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54938 on: July 23, 2022, 03:31:42 pm »
cronenberg's Crimes of the Future

hmmm

i like some of cronenberg's work, actually the stuff that is more akin to this movie (videodrome etc) than his more mainstream films, but i feel it missed a trick here

basically what is the subtext could've been the main story - a very different and interesting commentary/take on environmental change - and i feel if focused in that way would've made for a much tighter impactful movie (soylent green, if you will, in a very different way)

instead we have a film with a lot of sub plots for one movie, and it could be a very long debate on which one is the main plot (totally up for grabs), and it ends up in not satisfying most of them, while at the same time they get in each others way through the film, which in a bizarre seemingly oxymoron take makes you feel you didn't get much story

i think the three main leads do a good job with kristen stewart's most interesting for me, but on a technical level - fuckers seem to whisper their way through the film and as i didn't have subs on this one it proved frustrating and i certainly missed some diaglogue

ultimately disappointed but if you're gonna watch it i would recommend subtitles
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54939 on: July 23, 2022, 04:20:52 pm »
Finally watched the biopic on Elvis. They probably could have focused a bit more on the actual music but overall a good movie there I think. Austin Butler was incredible, Tom Hanks less so. 7/10. That last scene with Elvis looking a mess but singing beautifully Unchained Melody at the piano in what would be his last live performance killed me to be honest and a few tears were spilled there. Such a sad ending to his life but what an incredible persona.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54940 on: July 24, 2022, 01:08:09 am »
Men

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13841850/

really well acted, filmed and atmospheric build up, slow but carries it with you all the way to the last act

Spoiler
got Wicker Man vibes from the off, which it kinda goes that way but then at the last act, goes a bit nuts but fair enough, and in the last act reveals itself to be psychological rather than physical (unlike wicker man, and probably a better comparison - Rosemary's Baby, the ultimate suspense horror where the psychological is teased but we find it's actually real, the direct opposite of Men)
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54941 on: July 24, 2022, 06:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 22, 2022, 11:03:19 pm
Just finished The Gray Man on Netflix. Real waste of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
Yeah, it's really not good at all. Even for a Saturday night turn-your-brain-off film, it was seriously lacking. And as you say, it wastes Gosling and Evans.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54942 on: July 25, 2022, 01:46:36 am »
well i know that gosling is playing Ken in the upcomong Barbie film - best script he's ever read, according to him... - so maybe his choice of work is in the willis/cage/Rourke ballpark, some great movies but happy to to sign up to utter garbage

as rourke once famously said during the promotion of one of his terrible films (Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man), 'sometimes you just work for money' lol
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54943 on: July 25, 2022, 11:15:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 22, 2022, 11:03:19 pm
Just finished The Gray Man on Netflix. Real waste of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

watched it last night at home on the TV with the sound system thinking it would be great

by the numbers is a good way to put it

by comparison 6 Underground is way better at being a fun watchable action movie
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54944 on: July 25, 2022, 11:48:41 am »
Pretty much all the action scenes in The Gray Man were unwatchable. Couldn't see what was going on with smoke, lighting, poor CG or both. Hard to believe this was directed by the same people that did Winter Soldier.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54945 on: July 25, 2022, 03:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 20, 2022, 11:19:51 pm
Thanks for the responses on Top Gun! Ended up watching Boiling Point - had no idea that was all filmed in what looked like 1 take!?

Good film.  Very stressful to watch, probably because of the one take.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54946 on: July 25, 2022, 04:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July 25, 2022, 11:48:41 am
Pretty much all the action scenes in The Gray Man were unwatchable. Couldn't see what was going on with smoke, lighting, poor CG or both. Hard to believe this was directed by the same people that did Winter Soldier.

I embarrassingly thought this was called 'Gosling' cos thats all I saw flash up in the trailer
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54947 on: July 25, 2022, 04:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on July 25, 2022, 11:48:41 am
Pretty much all the action scenes in The Gray Man were unwatchable. Couldn't see what was going on with smoke, lighting, poor CG or both. Hard to believe this was directed by the same people that did Winter Soldier.

Yeah it wasn't great was it?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54948 on: July 25, 2022, 05:07:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aeZXhy6mIyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aeZXhy6mIyE</a>

The follow-up to 2017s 'The Outlaws'. Entertaining  movie ... if action is your genre.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54949 on: July 26, 2022, 05:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on July 24, 2022, 06:07:48 pm
Yeah, it's really not good at all. Even for a Saturday night turn-your-brain-off film, it was seriously lacking. And as you say, it wastes Gosling and Evans.

They've just announced a sequel and a spinoff  ;D

I'm sure loads of people have watched it since launch, but that's not really indicative of its quality. Netflix's interface means they can beat you over the head with the content they want you to watch, and obviously Gosling and Evans were going to lure people in on top of that.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54950 on: Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm »
Coming to RAWK for help in finding the name of a film.

Maybe a year ago, I watched a fairly unremarkable film on Netflix. It may have been a Blumhouse production but it also may have been one of Netflix's own films. No combination of sentences describing the premise seems to get a hit on Google to tell me the film's name.

The Premise is that a Family with some unnamed tensions between them live a lifestyle of wealth in a beautiful house where there's mentions of past shared trauma and incidents that aren't explicitly revealed. Anyway, two drifters - a man and a woman I think, maybe even an additional man - are living in the crawl space in the attic as part of a social media/ online trend seeing how long they can live there rent free and undetected, coming out at night or when the house is empty to steal food etc. One of them seems to have a screw loose and wants to mess with the family and spook them, pulling pranks etc and his behaviour gets progressively more extreme leading to disaster.

Probably everyone's seen something similar sounding but if anyone could remember it would ease my mind. It was probably some time from like 2012 - 2020 I would say.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54951 on: Yesterday at 12:48:14 pm »
Squatters?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54952 on: Yesterday at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:48:14 pm
Squatters?
Unfortunately no. Been driving me mad.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54953 on: Yesterday at 05:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm
Coming to RAWK for help in finding the name of a film.

Maybe a year ago, I watched a fairly unremarkable film on Netflix. It may have been a Blumhouse production but it also may have been one of Netflix's own films. No combination of sentences describing the premise seems to get a hit on Google to tell me the film's name.

The Premise is that a Family with some unnamed tensions between them live a lifestyle of wealth in a beautiful house where there's mentions of past shared trauma and incidents that aren't explicitly revealed. Anyway, two drifters - a man and a woman I think, maybe even an additional man - are living in the crawl space in the attic as part of a social media/ online trend seeing how long they can live there rent free and undetected, coming out at night or when the house is empty to steal food etc. One of them seems to have a screw loose and wants to mess with the family and spook them, pulling pranks etc and his behaviour gets progressively more extreme leading to disaster.

Probably everyone's seen something similar sounding but if anyone could remember it would ease my mind. It was probably some time from like 2012 - 2020 I would say.
Might it be... Crawlspace ?  (2013)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2141777/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54954 on: Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm
Coming to RAWK for help in finding the name of a film.

Maybe a year ago, I watched a fairly unremarkable film on Netflix. It may have been a Blumhouse production but it also may have been one of Netflix's own films. No combination of sentences describing the premise seems to get a hit on Google to tell me the film's name.

The Premise is that a Family with some unnamed tensions between them live a lifestyle of wealth in a beautiful house where there's mentions of past shared trauma and incidents that aren't explicitly revealed. Anyway, two drifters - a man and a woman I think, maybe even an additional man - are living in the crawl space in the attic as part of a social media/ online trend seeing how long they can live there rent free and undetected, coming out at night or when the house is empty to steal food etc. One of them seems to have a screw loose and wants to mess with the family and spook them, pulling pranks etc and his behaviour gets progressively more extreme leading to disaster.

Probably everyone's seen something similar sounding but if anyone could remember it would ease my mind. It was probably some time from like 2012 - 2020 I would say.

Is it either https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crawlspace_(2013_film)?
or
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_See_You_(2019_film)?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54955 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54956 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Been meaning to watch for a while, but finally got round to watching Riders of Justice

Really enjoyed it and thoroughly recommended
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54957 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
Watched 'Nobody' starring Bob Odenkirk. Decent one - entertaining.
Also, has a nice little rendition of YNWA in the middle of an apocalyptic gun fight.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54958 on: Today at 11:04:39 pm »
You have to find your own way, but Children of Men in black and white, well

Yep
