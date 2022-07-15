cronenberg's Crimes of the Future



hmmm



i like some of cronenberg's work, actually the stuff that is more akin to this movie (videodrome etc) than his more mainstream films, but i feel it missed a trick here



basically what is the subtext could've been the main story - a very different and interesting commentary/take on environmental change - and i feel if focused in that way would've made for a much tighter impactful movie (soylent green, if you will, in a very different way)



instead we have a film with a lot of sub plots for one movie, and it could be a very long debate on which one is the main plot (totally up for grabs), and it ends up in not satisfying most of them, while at the same time they get in each others way through the film, which in a bizarre seemingly oxymoron take makes you feel you didn't get much story



i think the three main leads do a good job with kristen stewart's most interesting for me, but on a technical level - fuckers seem to whisper their way through the film and as i didn't have subs on this one it proved frustrating and i certainly missed some diaglogue



ultimately disappointed but if you're gonna watch it i would recommend subtitles