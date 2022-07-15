My partner has a younger brother whos 15 and went to the cinema with his mates all in suits. Its apparently some trend from Tik Tok that I havent a clue what its related to. There was a group of teenagers getting asked to leave where we went today too.
Saw Thor tonight. It wasnt bad but it certainly wasnt good. It was structured poorly, there was definitely too many jokes and this ruined some of the more impactful scenes. The Zeus stuff in the middle was fluff and Bale was forgettable. The way humour was utilised in Ragnarok was much better. It was just a bit weird I think, even by Waititis standards and past comical oddness in stuff hes done.
Black Adam looks shite based on the trailer.