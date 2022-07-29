« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 29, 2022, 06:16:09 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 28, 2022, 11:04:39 pm
You have to find your own way, but Children of Men in black and white, well

Yep
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 29, 2022, 05:36:49 pm
If you do find a way to pay for Children Of Men (B&W) please do.  If we stop paying for shit we can't complain when all we get are superhero films.

Is this the Clive Owen movie you're talking about? Did it get a re-release or something?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 29, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 29, 2022, 06:16:09 pm
Is this the Clive Owen movie you're talking about? Did it get a re-release or something?

It's the Clive Owen one.  There's a black and white version that makes it seem like a different film.  It's an extra on a blu-ray somewhere, not the one I have but on a specific region disc.  I imagine it's certainly worth checking out, that said the original version is a masterpiece anyway.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 29, 2022, 07:14:37 pm
Seems like there's currently a lull in any big films coming out at the moment, Nope came out in America last weekend but won't be in the UK for a few more weeks yet.

Doesn't help when stuff like The Grey Man goes straight onto Netflix. Weird to think if that was a cinema release I'd have gone opening weekend yet because its always on Netflix I've just not bothered with it yet.
Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 29, 2022, 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 29, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
It's the Clive Owen one.  There's a black and white version that makes it seem like a different film.  It's an extra on a blu-ray somewhere, not the one I have but on a specific region disc.  I imagine it's certainly worth checking out, that said the original version is a masterpiece anyway.

Yeah I really enjoyed the original, although it's been a long time since I saw it.
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 30, 2022, 11:39:46 am
Just got round to watching The Lost City and it's a very funny film, the chemistry is spot on.

My one gripe is Sandra Bullock must have had some work done on her face, as she had this constant expression as if she was about to burst into tears  ;D Didn't matter what the scene called for; joy, fear, surprise, anger   ...she just looked like she was about to bawl her eyes out!
Johnnyboy1973

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 30, 2022, 04:37:14 pm
Norwegian movie - The Innocents; kids with superpowers in a dark tale.

Put the mobile down to watch this one.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 30, 2022, 05:54:51 pm
Enjoyed Where The Crawdads Sing this week.

Like most films taken from books, theres a lack of detail but thought this was a really good portrayal.

The book is fantastic!
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:28:56 am
Jurassic World Dominion

daft and terrible

when you think back to the original film, which i found interesting and fun and the dino's were stellar, it's been on the slide ever since, pity cos im sure there's more they could've done with it apart from repeating the same formula continually (with ever decreasing quality)
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:33 am
I think the whole Jurassic thing couldn't kick on once the dino's were revealed in the 1st one. That initial 'wow' moment and how to take it all in was amazing at the time.

After that, what where they going to do? go bigger, and bigger but by now we've seen it before.

Furthermore, if this was somehow set in older times it would have made for a more interesting challenge.

Nowadays with modern technology/weapons there's always the thought in the back of your mind to say "How far will this go? just nuke the lot of them" or use one of the many advanced weapons at our disposal, so to me, it takes away the dramatic tension of it all.
[new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:44:45 am
If they had just included Doug McClure then the series would have been spectacular
TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:48:38 am
I'd even take Troy McClure!
bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:28:46 am
Make the dinosaurs sentient and do a Planet Of The Apes with them.

Then have Troy McClure star in the musical.
El Lobo

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm
I'm pretty sure one of the pitches for maybe Jurassic World was to have talking dinosaurs.

Jurassic World I actually thought was not too bad, better than JP3 anyway even if it was literally just a reboot of what happened in the first. But there's only so many ways you can get a group of people stranded somewhere with loose dinosaurs before it gets too silly (even for a film about dinosaurs). I'm surprised actually that they've never done a prequel, or even a prequel trilogy. 'Dawn of Jurassic Park' or something. There's a lot of backstory with Hammond, Wu, Nedry, Dodgson etc about how they even got to the point of breeding dinosaurs.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:26:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm
I'm pretty sure one of the pitches for maybe Jurassic World was to have talking dinosaurs.

Jurassic World I actually thought was not too bad, better than JP3 anyway even if it was literally just a reboot of what happened in the first. But there's only so many ways you can get a group of people stranded somewhere with loose dinosaurs before it gets too silly (even for a film about dinosaurs). I'm surprised actually that they've never done a prequel, or even a prequel trilogy. 'Dawn of Jurassic Park' or something. There's a lot of backstory with Hammond, Wu, Nedry, Dodgson etc about how they even got to the point of breeding dinosaurs.

I'm sure half of them on the transfer thread are talking dinosaurs.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:33:33 am
I think the whole Jurassic thing couldn't kick on once the dino's were revealed in the 1st one. That initial 'wow' moment and how to take it all in was amazing at the time.

After that, what where they going to do? go bigger, and bigger but by now we've seen it before.

Furthermore, if this was somehow set in older times it would have made for a more interesting challenge.

Nowadays with modern technology/weapons there's always the thought in the back of your mind to say "How far will this go? just nuke the lot of them" or use one of the many advanced weapons at our disposal, so to me, it takes away the dramatic tension of it all.

that was my point

are we saying you can't have an interesting dinosaur movie once dino's have been seen? of course not

it's down to the writing, crafting an interesting story

you could apply the same principle to any movie that has 'monsters' - just cos we've seen the vampire we can't have an interesting movie after the fact?

this is what i mean when i often talk about lazy story writing, it's not just lazy in the sense of cutting corners so shit doesn't make a lot of sense (which does happen a lot), it's actually getting writers of quality who can create an interesting story in the first place

Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm
I'm pretty sure one of the pitches for maybe Jurassic World was to have talking dinosaurs.
Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
that was my point

are we saying you can't have an interesting dinosaur movie once dino's have been seen? of course not

it's down to the writing, crafting an interesting story

you could apply the same principle to any movie that has 'monsters' - just cos we've seen the vampire we can't have an interesting movie after the fact?

this is what i mean when i often talk about lazy story writing, it's not just lazy in the sense of cutting corners so shit doesn't make a lot of sense (which does happen a lot), it's actually getting writers of quality who can create an interesting story in the first place


I would personally blame audiences more than writers.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm
unless the script has been butchered by someone else (it happens), i will always blame the writer for a poor script (and conversely praise them for a good one) - it's their work

in what sense are you blaming the audience?
Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm
unless the script has been butchered by someone else (it happens), i will always blame the writer for a poor script (and conversely praise them for a good one) - it's their work

in what sense are you blaming the audience?
They produce sequels based off of success of a franchise. Not always, but its usually the norm. If audiences are going to watch a popcorn show, they expect action aplenty and their brains just go limp. I mean, how else can you explain shite like Transformers and Fast and Furious being on what seems like a conveyor belt for the past 15 years or so. They're awful in the writing department, but obviously audiences enjoy them. Now, if you were to take Jurassic Park and maybe slow it down a lot, do what El Lobo suggests and have some interesting back story about the science behind the creation of the park and the dinosaurs, invariably meaning less action and very little dino action, then it wouldn't do nearly as well. The only thing that would prop it up would be the franchise name. People go with what they know. Just look at the Terminator and Aliens series now. They're absolute dogshit, but they keep trying. I seriously doubt a film like the original Alien or Jurassic park would do well at all if they were to be released today for the first time. In summery, having an amazing script is a fantastic thing for people who love slow paced and intelligent story telling. But when it comes to the mainstream modern cinema, it doesn't go down too well. At least not when the film costs about half a billion to make.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:40:40 am
i get your point, it's what i suspected you were suggesting, i just wanted to make sure

i agree that is generally the case with franchise movies

what i disagree with, is that they have to be that way

Aliens is a classic example of what TipTopKop pointed out earlier, yet i'd argue it's a great movie. At the time it's what we were expecting from Cameron - more/bigger/badder aliens - but it had a good script, great characters/cast and a good storyline. I prefer Alien but Aliens is no franchise cash-in imo, Cameron made a fucking good movie.

Similarly, Terminator, all the above applies to that movie too and again I prefer Terminator but the sequel is a quality movie with a good script generally (don't get me started on the end scene  ;D), good characters/cast, well made.

So my point is just because something is a sequel (or further seasons in TV) is not an excuse for poor writing and badly made films/shows - you can even follow up with bigger badder more-more-more if that's what the studio is calling for, but you can still make a good movie. And im not going to blame the audience if it's not.

Take Picard, season 2 especially - i dont blame trekkies for that, that is 100% on the fuckers that made it. They went with a terrible script in every way possible and did an incredibly shoddy job cutting corners all over the place till it became laughable.

Cos im not in total agreement either that audiences wouldn't take a more 'cerebral', for want of a better expression, film for something like Jurassic - you dont even have to take out the presence of the dino's, you just need a good fucking script, an interesting story.

My whole gripe is that the standards in writing seems to have plummeted in general in the genres i like to watch, whether it's studio heads getting in the way or some other shit im too ignorant to know about, the bottom line is it comes across as yeah we've cut corners but this is it, like it or lump it.

A recent breath of fresh air was Arcane - what a fantastic show, in every way - visually stunning, great characterisation, a compelling story, good fucking writing from dialogue and story to no cutting fucking corners. And as far as im aware it was received very well across the board. Attack on Titan another great show and has maintained a high standard over multiple seasons (not easy). So there's no excuse, it's not an audience thing per se, that's just letting studios off for churning out shite when the talent is out there to make quality products.

Sure the brain dead shit we'll always have and some, maybe lots, of people want it - that has always been the case with cinema, there's nothing new there. And each to their own for those that like that shit.

But for the love of fucking god can we get back to fully fleshed out scripts with no corner cutting in movies/shows where it's required.
Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:53:50 am
Watched The Parralax View last night. A proper 70s JFK assassination conspiracy/paranoia fest. The story obviously can be a bit silly for some (I am not big into conspiracies) but the film does well to pull you in and make you feel the paranoia. The brainwashing montage was genuinely creepy and brilliant.

The cinematography was in general amazing. In a weird way, almost prefer The Parralax View to All the Presidents Men (which I love too).
