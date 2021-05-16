« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88  (Read 8061 times)

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm
Klopp signed those players. He also has been working with this for 2 seasons now and we still are pretty poor off the ball and in transition.

Look at the players Klopp tried to sign though.

He has been looking for a couple of physical midfield monsters for years.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:28:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
When i mt was pointed out at HT that we're poor defensively,  some said it was a kneejerk reaction based on the scoreboard. The same people will probably overreact now.

Slot needs to fix our defence. That's it.

This is a dead rubber that's practically a preseason game for us.

It's more than that. There is no fluidity in our attack either. And all of a sudden the midfield looks powderpuff again like it did last season. We looked fantastic in the first half of the season, the squad looked solid and to have depth. Now there's question marks all over the place. It's a funny old game.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:54 pm
He does have a mighty shiny bald head mate.
Will you stop phoning fucking babestation
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm
It will be totally dependent on changing the makeup of the squad.

For me, we need to invest in a top-quality athletic 6 and get Macca higher up the pitch in an area in which he is using his passing ability without the chronic problems that occur when he gives the ball away.

If Slot is given the same squad then I really doubt he will be able to improve us. What we need is to improve the squad.
I agree with getting in a monster DM. Just hope one is out there. I also want the Trent inverting tactic to end.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
I'm not fucking laughing. Are you?

I'm laughing at you, certainly!
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2’ Tielemans 12’ Gakpo 26’ Quansah 48’ Duran 85’ 88’
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
Look at the players Klopp tried to sign though.

He has been looking for a couple of physical midfield monsters for years.

There were 3 six foot plus players on the bench for us that Klopp signed that cost a combined £150m and two of them play in midfield.

I love Klopp and its been a good season and I do think we could struggle once he is gone. But there are still a number of issues that need to be addressed and its not inconceivable that we do better.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm
Will you stop phoning fucking babestation

 ;D

Have you seen the rates they charge these days mate? 

Also stop talking about Salas.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm
The midfield is completely dysfunctional. It offers no protection to the defence and is completely incapable of retaining possession under any form of pressure. We start with Endo as a 6. He can't cope so Macca drops in. When that doesn't work Trent inverts. We are still porous and cannot cope with any form of pressing.

I thought our midfield started the season looking good. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai looked like the bargains of the season. Mac Allister has been the star but is looking tired. Teams are pressing him hard when he has the ball and if they pinch it then we are wide open. Im not sure that Szoboszlai does enough pressing and tackling. Jones hasnt been good recently and Gravenberch hasnt really found consistency. Elliott has been good but once again hes not really a player to chase back and break down an attack. I dont think Endo has the speed.

So we look great when we are playing the ball about but we often lack physicality.

Atalanta exposed this when they played us at Anfield. They simply destroyed us by hunting us down.

If we had somebody like Rodri playing for us then wed be a much more efficient team but obviously that type of player is like finding a unicorn.

I also think we are too nice and soft. Watch the Arsenal defenders and they are constantly playing on the edge of fairness. We dont like pulling shirts or pushing players or leaning into them. Tonight I think I saw Salah being held back several times and the referee just waved play on. On the other hand their players were hitting the deck if we put in any kind of challenge. Unfortunately playing the referee and breaking rules is now part of the game and we are just not very good at it.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
Strange post since it was one of the starters Macca who gave Villa a way back into the game.

That's true. Your old mate Endo would never have done anything that daft.

Actually their second goal began because Szobozslai didn't offer himself as an outlet for Trent (I think) on the right. The fella hid. And for the next ten minutes he continued to hide, preferring to point - Jay Spearing style - rather than move into space and demand the ball. There's a decent player there, probably. His gifts are obvious. But his lack of courage amazes me.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm
I'm laughing at you, certainly!
That figures - I've always thought you're a bit of a c*nt too
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
That's true. Your old mate Endo would never have done anything that daft.

Actually their second goal began because Szobozslai didn't offer himself as an outlet for Trent (I think) on the right. The fella hid. And for the next ten minutes he continued to hide, preferring to point - Jay Spearing style - rather than move into space and demand the ball. There's a decent player there, probably. His gifts are obvious. But his lack of courage amazes me.

I think he  maybe suffering by being given an almighty level of luxury for Hungary.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
That figures - I've always thought you're a bit of a c*nt too

Well let's hope the club get rid of all the players you mention. So long as we keep you and your type of 'support' we'll be fine!
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm »
We have no one bar Diaz on occasions who takes on ther man 1 v 1 anymore. Mo's pace has all but gone at the top level and Darwin is well Darwin.  We need 2 wide men who are pace merchants again.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm
Klopp signed those players. He also has been working with this for 2 seasons now and we still are pretty poor off the ball and in transition.
Out of possession the problems start higher up the pitch.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm
I think he  maybe suffering by being given an almighty level of luxury for Hungary.

Yeah probably. But Hungary is the land of pussycats. Don't be fooled by the skinheads, the deep-throated chants, and the black gear. They love a dictator there. That's most of what you need to know.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
That's true. Your old mate Endo would never have done anything that daft.

Actually their second goal began because Szobozslai didn't offer himself as an outlet for Trent (I think) on the right. The fella hid. And for the next ten minutes he continued to hide, preferring to point - Jay Spearing style - rather than move into space and demand the ball. There's a decent player there, probably. His gifts are obvious. But his lack of courage amazes me.

Just address the issue Macca who was one of the starters turned blind, failed to control the ball and gave it away and they scored.

Labeling the players who came on pussycats or calling Szobozslai a coward isn't going to change that.

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
Yeah probably. But Hungary is the land of pussycats. Don't be fooled by the skinheads, the deep-throated chants, and the black gear. They love a dictator there. That's most of what you need to know.

You used to be a decent poster why did you change to a 10th rate WUM?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
Out of possession the problems start higher up the pitch.

For me again this goes back to recruitment. Bar Salah, Mane, Jota and Bobby had great pressing stats before they signed (albeit appreciate pressing may not have been the main reason for signing Bobby).

However our last three attacking signings are Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo and neither of them had great numbers in that element of play. Nunez and Gakpo have become better but Diaz is shite at it.

Its been a good season and we have to keep it in perspective but this doesnt look like a Klopp team.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm
You used to be a decent poster why did you change to a 10th rate WUM?
It's not just me that thinks that then
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm
We have no one bar Diaz on occasions who takes on ther man 1 v 1 anymore. Mo's pace has all but gone at the top level and Darwin is well Darwin.  We need 2 wide men who are pace merchants again.

Slot will definitely want wide players who look to take their man on. The issue then though is that you need real recovery pace when they turn the ball over. You also need to be able to gegenpress and win the ball high up the pitch.

How do you do that though when against Everton and Villa away the first half foul count is 10 v1 in the home teams favour?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
Yeah probably. But Hungary is the land of pussycats. Don't be fooled by the skinheads, the deep-throated chants, and the black gear. They love a dictator there. That's most of what you need to know.

Cant say i know much about the country but I meant more he is allowed to go where he wants on the field, picks it up in the top half of the pitch and being captain means he can dish out the bollockings as well.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
A few people have mentioned the subs and its something I referred to in the OP.

Early in the season they were difference makers for us regularly, now its the opposite. Not sure if its just due to the general form of players or what but the impact recently has usually been to our detriment.

I do think 4 at once is a bit much. 2 and 2 would be easier to cope with. There is still opportunity to do that and have one remaining sub window I think.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:44:30 pm »
That was a touching eulogy for the former poster Yorky

I especially thought the c*nt part was very moving

R.I.P.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm
Slot will definitely want wide players who look to take their man on. The issue then though is that you need real recovery pace when they turn the ball over. You also need to be able to gegenpress and win the ball high up the pitch.

How do you do that though when against Everton and Villa away the first half foul count is 10 v1 in the home teams favour?

Well that's what here's here for and getting paid a lot of money mate, to figure it out.   ;D

But we could also do with an athletic #6. Basically a younger, bigger Endo.  ;D
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
For me again this goes back to recruitment. Bar Salah, Mane, Jota and Bobby had great pressing stats before they signed (albeit appreciate pressing may not have been the main reason for signing Bobby).

However our last three attacking signings are Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo and neither of them had great numbers in that element of play. Nunez and Gakpo have become better but Diaz is shite at it.

Its been a good season and we have to keep it in perspective but this doesnt look like a Klopp team.
I agree. Weve got five good forward options but none really fit together to form an effective 3 out of possession, which as you allude to, is key for a successful Klopp team.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm »
What the fuck has happened to this place? 

The lunatics took over, a long long time ago.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
For me again this goes back to recruitment. Bar Salah, Mane, Jota and Bobby had great pressing stats before they signed (albeit appreciate pressing may not have been the main reason for signing Bobby).

However our last three attacking signings are Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo and neither of them had great numbers in that element of play. Nunez and Gakpo have become better but Diaz is shite at it.

Its been a good season and we have to keep it in perspective but this doesnt look like a Klopp team.
Mo used to be great from a defensive standpoint because he used to press and he was an outlet on the counter with his pace.

These days, when we're under pressure he doesn't really offer anything.  Doesn't press, jogs/walks back, can't hold it up, not quick enough to be an outlet anymore.

That's a key question,  when we're up against it, how does he help us?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm
What the fuck has happened to this place? 

The lunatics took over, a long long time ago.
Tories mate. Budget cuts to the cottage homes

Bastards
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
We had absolutely nothing to play for and Villa are going for top 4.
Hard to judge tonight's performance knowing this.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
We had absolutely nothing to play for and Villa are going for top 4.
Hard to judge tonight's performance knowing this.

Yep that has to be considered, they had something to play for.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
Yeah probably. But Hungary is the land of pussycats. Don't be fooled by the skinheads, the deep-throated chants, and the black gear. They love a dictator there. That's most of what you need to know.

It has Lake Balaton , great folk music especially Kalyi Jag who are Gypsies. It also has thermal lakes and springs , beautiful landscapes and beautiful women . It's also affordable to go and has nice ale . I've hitched there and the folk are really friendly and helpful.  Have you ever been ?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #591 on: Today at 12:00:54 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
It has Lake Balaton , great folk music especially Kalyi Jag who are Gypsies. It also has thermal lakes and springs , beautiful landscapes and beautiful women . It's also affordable to go and has nice ale . I've hitched there and the folk are really friendly and helpful.  Have you ever been ?

I have. Several times. I love it. But they've happily handed the golden keys to that Fascist Viktor Orban, abandoned memories of '56, and thrown in their lot with Putin. Pussycat behaviour.
