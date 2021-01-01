The key difference being Rafa was sacked.
Klopps been the best manager of my life, Im 36, I suspect theres a very good chance that hes the best manager we ever have in my life time.
That said, I dont think its unreasonable to make the point that tactically and decision making wise its been a bit questionable since the international break, he said he was tired and drained and I think possibly were starting to see that.
Its highly unlikely that Slot comes in and betters prime Klopp, I think its possible we improve on what weve seen towards the final third of this season with a manager at the helm whose looked notably jaded.
My take is that its the players who have let Klopp down cos they knew he was leaving. Contract negotiations etc they are not focussed. I cant be arsed with them. Carragher talking a lot of shit about Klopp teams being too open. How many prem managers have got 99 points? The blurt.. What was it the Dortmund owner said
sack all the players and keep Klopp.