The midfield is completely dysfunctional. It offers no protection to the defence and is completely incapable of retaining possession under any form of pressure. We start with Endo as a 6. He can't cope so Macca drops in. When that doesn't work Trent inverts. We are still porous and cannot cope with any form of pressing.



I thought our midfield started the season looking good. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai looked like the bargains of the season. Mac Allister has been the star but is looking tired. Teams are pressing him hard when he has the ball and if they pinch it then we are wide open. Im not sure that Szoboszlai does enough pressing and tackling. Jones hasnt been good recently and Gravenberch hasnt really found consistency. Elliott has been good but once again hes not really a player to chase back and break down an attack. I dont think Endo has the speed.So we look great when we are playing the ball about but we often lack physicality.Atalanta exposed this when they played us at Anfield. They simply destroyed us by hunting us down.If we had somebody like Rodri playing for us then wed be a much more efficient team but obviously that type of player is like finding a unicorn.I also think we are too nice and soft. Watch the Arsenal defenders and they are constantly playing on the edge of fairness. We dont like pulling shirts or pushing players or leaning into them. Tonight I think I saw Salah being held back several times and the referee just waved play on. On the other hand their players were hitting the deck if we put in any kind of challenge. Unfortunately playing the referee and breaking rules is now part of the game and we are just not very good at it.