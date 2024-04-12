I haven't really come into this part of RAWK for a couple of days because I'm still annoyed by this result.



If you asked me to pick the worst possibly team from our senior squad to play against a high pressing opponent, I would have picked something close to the team that started.



We seem to often pick teams based on fitness rather than suitability, and for the most part it has worked for us, but that team selection was pure arrogance. Same goes for turning Gomez into an inverted full back, he's completely unsuited and it stinks of doing something just to prove you can.



He has spent the entire season having to make calls on which players to use due to the absurdity of the fixture list and having endless injuries; which has meant using players in different positions. You don't know what the medical people have said beforehand, but as usual you just assume the worst that its due to arrogance. Let's talk about arrogance should we as it's been displayed a lot on here as well. The arrogance of people just expecting the team to automatically go to the final regardless. Then there is the arrogance of basically using the this competition as something unworthy, as it's not the title. As for your last paragraph all managers have to make calls on fitness and tiredness, it's part of their overall job. Never mind there is only eight games to go now so maybe then you will get a manager who absolutely flogs his players to pieces, and you can have another wild go at him.