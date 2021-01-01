« previous next »
EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 03:48:26 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:21:46 am
That was an awful performance and Atalantas tactics were perfect against us. Theres no way that we are a bad team but we just couldnt cope.

Im going to suggest that it was partially down to coaching and partially due to tiredness.

We have a way of winning games but it certainly isnt down to playing under pressure when theres little space.

If you watch all the good passing teams the receiving player will move into space just as the ball is being passed. It appears that this is coached into them. No matter how closely you are marked, if you move towards where the ball will be played you will get there before your marker as they have to react. The person playing the ball and the receiver need to be on the same wavelength. Then when the ball is received the next player in the chain needs to move etc.

Yesterday we were standing still and only appeared to react when the ball was played. That gives the person marking you time to follow you or to get there first.

Atalanta ensured that Mac Allister was well marked and it then appeared that nobody else was capable of controlling the game. Anyone ahead of the ball was closely marked and so a lot of our passes were sideways or backwards. Nobody was anticipating the pass.

Ok thats a simplification but it does appear that if you press us then we are unable to move the ball forwards quickly. We were too static and too easy to mark.

Our marking of their players when they have the ball was very poor last night. Nobody was getting tight to the person who eventually scored which made it easy for them to hit the target.

Ive noticed this myself over the years, we hate to be pressed as a team, just cannot cope with or dont have the players who can deal with it or its not coached into us. Teams nearly always stand off us, but when they dont we are sure to give up a lot of chances and look v uncomfortable.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 04:16:48 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:20:35 am
I assume you were at the match, in which case the irony of you having the luxury to attend matches in person but griping about a fucking 2% ticket hike.

Fuck me, what an utterly daft take.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 04:22:54 pm
I have said the same to my son, think Leeds pressed us when they played us at Anfield and they really unsettled us. Arsenal done the same this season.
On paper the team that started was shocking and so it proved, we need our very best team now in every game.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
All the talk of worst performances since whenever, but was it really much worse than Sheffield United literally the week before? We were just as slow, ponderous and wide open that night but they were shite as well, Atalanta though were very good. Difference as well was Mac's shot dipped just under the bar and Harvey's didn't, at key moments in the game with the scores level. We've ridden our luck in quite a few games, we got none last night.

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 04:39:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:04:27 pm
Theres been a few posts along these lines, which surprises me as this club is all about wining European (actually all) trophys. Yep even the secondary one.

It takes more to spark it for us when it's the Europa League. Either a major European outfit, a grudge match (like the Mancs the other year), a second leg comeback and/or a semi final (Dortmund, Villareal). If it was Milan or Roma last night it would have at least jolted the crowd a bit more going into the game, but in reality Atalanta are at a similar level now. Too many took for granted we'd win the match last night but a case of by how many to take it back to their place. How easy the Prague tie was didn't help.

Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 05:26:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
All the talk of worst performances since whenever, but was it really much worse than Sheffield United literally the week before? We were just as slow, ponderous and wide open that night but they were shite as well, Atalanta though were very good. Difference as well was Mac's shot dipped just under the bar and Harvey's didn't, at key moments in the game with the scores level. We've ridden our luck in quite a few games, we got none last night.

It wasn't as bad as say, the nuclear disaster that was Brighton away last season (still up there with the worst I've seen us play at any stage under any manager), but it was way poorer than anything else this season. Not comparable to other recent games at all in my opinion.

And I'm someone who's giving Atalanta a lot of credit - they were brilliant and worked harder than any opponent at Anfield this season.

We were still terrible.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm
If the crowd protesting was the cause of us getting beat 3 0 at home to atalanta then we may as well throw in the towel in the league now as it's suggests a brittle mentality.

It wasnt on a par with a typical European night at anfield but it wasn't exactly the etihad either.  Its no excuse for the players to underperform to that extent and if there is a repeat of that on Sunday they can fuck right off to be honest about it. Not having that as an excuse in klopps last few games.


Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39' 59' Pastalic c83'
Reply #927 on: Today at 06:20:42 am
Was thinking that our full playing calendar may have been playing a role too. Not just in terms of fatigue, but in lack of prep time. We usually have about two days to prep for the next match, and it just wasn't enough to practise playing against a man-marking team. Man-marking has been out of fashion for about 10 years now in the prem, and most of our players are maybe a bit too young to have played much in, or against, such a system. I'm sure they have all learned about it, but they just don't have much experience any more. And the two days of prep we had were not enough to do that. Hopefully the harsh lesson will have sunk in in time for the away game.
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
Reply #928 on: Today at 07:06:43 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:20:42 am
Was thinking that our full playing calendar may have been playing a role too. Not just in terms of fatigue, but in lack of prep time. We usually have about two days to prep for the next match, and it just wasn't enough to practise playing against a man-marking team. Man-marking has been out of fashion for about 10 years now in the prem, and most of our players are maybe a bit too young to have played much in, or against, such a system. I'm sure they have all learned about it, but they just don't have much experience any more. And the two days of prep we had were not enough to do that. Hopefully the harsh lesson will have sunk in in time for the away game.
Plenty teams incorporate man-marking in to their play now, Klopp mention it in his post match conferences as well
