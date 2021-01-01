Was thinking that our full playing calendar may have been playing a role too. Not just in terms of fatigue, but in lack of prep time. We usually have about two days to prep for the next match, and it just wasn't enough to practise playing against a man-marking team. Man-marking has been out of fashion for about 10 years now in the prem, and most of our players are maybe a bit too young to have played much in, or against, such a system. I'm sure they have all learned about it, but they just don't have much experience any more. And the two days of prep we had were not enough to do that. Hopefully the harsh lesson will have sunk in in time for the away game.