Author Topic: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83

Online CHOPPER

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:18:53 pm »

Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:53:54 pm
Chops, for full disclosure I have repeatedly nominated you as our next gaffer in the post Klopp thread.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:09:29 pm
I'm also blaming Chopper for not wearing a scarf, the c*nt. That was the decisive factor for the performance and loss, on reflection!

Guys, being fully transparent, motivation is where I do my best work. Truth be known , Im quite sought after on the motivational seminar circuit. No scarves, no gimmicks , no nothin - just good honest wholesome motivation, to tap into.



Logged




Online DangerScouse

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:15:44 pm
Were more than capable of turning this tie round if we bring our A game in Italy.

They've a good home record, don't lose often. It'll be exceptionally difficult to turn this around. If they bring loads of flags, we are fucked!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #722 on: Today at 11:19:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:09:29 pm
I'm also blaming Chopper for not wearing a scarf, the c*nt. That was the decisive factor for the performance and loss, on reflection!
Even Klopp blamed Chopper in his post-match interview.

I reckon we all go round to Chopper's place and batter him with our scarves then stick his pin badge where the sun don't shine.
Logged


Online CS111

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #723 on: Today at 11:20:36 pm »
If you cant be motivated in the quarters of europe and 7 games left in the season then something is seriously wrong.
Logged

Online smicer07

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #724 on: Today at 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 11:20:36 pm
If you cant be motivated in the quarters of europe and 7 games left in the season then something is seriously wrong.

I don't think we were unmotivated, we were just beaten by the better team on the night.
Logged

Online mattD

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #725 on: Today at 11:21:46 pm »
Was out this evening, this was me checking the scoreline.

Logged

Online Keith Lard

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #726 on: Today at 11:22:02 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:19:01 pm
They've a good home record, don't lose often. It'll be exceptionally difficult to turn this around. If they bring loads of flags, we are fucked!

We had a good home record too. Form book kind of goes out the window in these two legged ties. I dont expect us to play like complete divs again
Logged


Online Sinyoro

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #727 on: Today at 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:13:54 pm
I could be wrong. It's just an opinion. But I felt that the energy was not so much about negativity, but complacency. Too many thought we'd not only walk it tonight, but also walk to Dublin and lift the trophy.

The protest was not ideal given the importance of the game, but the result was fairly and squarely on the players and manager tonight. We fucked up. It happens. That performance is not on the fans or their protest.

Measured and well put remark- such a welcome and great rebuttal without some of the vitriolic lashing out-  to a contrary opinion- by some here.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #728 on: Today at 11:24:49 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:10:41 pm
What's the best side we've beaten this season? Villa in the league, Arsenal in the cup? Couldn't beat Man Utd or Spurs (yet). We've been beating dross in the EL and getting by with just bullying teams in the PL with our attacking options. Now we're struggling on that front and getting found out a bit. Some of the newer players might be struggling with the intensity of a long season playing Klopp style football.

Only dawned on me recently this. In fact, in the last two seasons we've barely beat anyone playing at a top level. City in October 2022, might even give you Napoli at Anfield but it was near enough dead rubber. Our runs in all three cup competitions this season, only Arsenal I'd say are any good.

Bit of a worry for me, that. And it obviously doesn't take away the fact we've had to beat everyone else which is never a walk in the park. What's interesting to me also is, we've beat a lot of the rubbish teams in tight circumstances, yet only won 1-0 in two games all season that I can remember (Forest and LC final)

Really strange. Our best winning run in the league has been five games this season too. Klopp's Liverpool have made me look like an old fool before and I'd love to see them do so again but I just can't see seven wins regardless of what the others do.
Logged











Online CHOPPER

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #729 on: Today at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:19:08 pm
Even Klopp blamed Chopper in his post-match interview.

I reckon we all go round to Chopper's place and batter him with our scarves then stick his pin badge where the sun don't shine.

Pilgrim, consider this - let he who hath not doubted, buy the first round.


Pause and consider these words for a minute and feel the positive vibes fettling through your inner bevvy.
Logged




Online John C

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #730 on: Today at 11:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:13:54 pm
I felt that the energy was not so much about negativity, but complacency. Too many thought we'd not only walk it tonight, but also walk to Dublin and lift the trophy.
The protest was not ideal given the importance of the game, but the result was fairly and squarely on the players and manager tonight. We fucked up. It happens. That performance is not on the fans or their protest.
Correct except I wouldn't put a lot of blame on Jurgen, the starting team shouldn't have been so terrible. Klopp changed it all at half time which was unusual for him but demonstrated his impatience and absence of confidence of improvement.
But the second half team were just as shit.
Technically shite, not unmotivated shite.
If they all put 2% more effort or technical application or passing accuracy in at key moments the score line might not have been as abysmal.
Logged

Online Midget

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #731 on: Today at 11:27:43 pm »
Embarrassing and sobering performance (and atmosphere). Atalanta pressed us from the off, and unlike many other teams, didn't stop when falling behind. They kept on being aggressive and showed our weaknesses for the world to see. If you don't allow us to build through the 1st and 2nd phases freely, get close to the box and build sustained pressure and momentum from there we can look quite ordinary. We did today.

We are still rebuilding and have overachieved this season. The squad needs retooling not only with players but tactically and probably philosophically as well. We have become great at beating the weaker sides but struggle to beat the good ones. This was one of the biggest signs so far that post-Klopp some kind of evolution is not only needed but necessary. I have a feeling Edwards might make some surprising moves when he gets the keys to the car this summer.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #732 on: Today at 11:28:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:19:01 pm
They've a good home record, don't lose often. It'll be exceptionally difficult to turn this around. If they bring loads of flags, we are fucked!

 :lmao
Logged





Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #733 on: Today at 11:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:10:30 pm
Lol that guy is a paid talking head. He just says stuff to make tongues wag. Its how he makes his money. As if Jurgen would ever show this loser mentality.
How did that winner mentality work two seasons ago? Ultimately, we need to win everything from here on out. I'd go full throttle in the second leg, and we should have enough fit players to do so, but would you really be happy with just a League Cup to show this season?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  
  
  Legacy Fan
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #734 on: Today at 11:31:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:19:01 pm
They've a good home record, don't lose often. It'll be exceptionally difficult to turn this around. If they bring loads of flags, we are fucked!

 :) :)
Logged


Online Lochgelly Violet

  
  
  
  
Re: EL: Liv 0 vs 3 Atal (1st leg) Scamacca 39 59 Pastalic c83
« Reply #735 on: Today at 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:25:10 pm
Correct except I wouldn't put a lot of blame on Jurgen, the starting team shouldn't have been so terrible. Klopp changed it all at half time which was unusual for him but demonstrated his impatience and absence of confidence of improvement.
But the second half team were just as shit.
Technically shite, not unmotivated shite.
If they all put 2% more effort or technical application or passing accuracy in at key moments the score line might not have been as abysmal.

I would put 100% of the blame on Jurgen, even accepting the point you raise. That was utterly pathetic tonight. It looked like we had done zero oppo analysis, like we had no plan. Our attacking play has been execrable since after the City game. Just looked like no one turned up tonight, including Jurgen.
Logged
