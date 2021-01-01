What's the best side we've beaten this season? Villa in the league, Arsenal in the cup? Couldn't beat Man Utd or Spurs (yet). We've been beating dross in the EL and getting by with just bullying teams in the PL with our attacking options. Now we're struggling on that front and getting found out a bit. Some of the newer players might be struggling with the intensity of a long season playing Klopp style football.



Only dawned on me recently this. In fact, in the last two seasons we've barely beat anyone playing at a top level. City in October 2022, might even give you Napoli at Anfield but it was near enough dead rubber. Our runs in all three cup competitions this season, only Arsenal I'd say are any good.Bit of a worry for me, that. And it obviously doesn't take away the fact we've had to beat everyone else which is never a walk in the park. What's interesting to me also is, we've beat a lot of the rubbish teams in tight circumstances, yet only won 1-0 in two games all season that I can remember (Forest and LC final)Really strange. Our best winning run in the league has been five games this season too. Klopp's Liverpool have made me look like an old fool before and I'd love to see them do so again but I just can't see seven wins regardless of what the others do.