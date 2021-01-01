« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Offline Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:10:09 am
Alonso gets a 20s penalty for causing the crash with Russell, dropping him from 6th to 8th.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 am
sounded like some pretty big cheers when verstappen started going backwards.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on March  9, 2024, 07:15:41 pm
I bet bookies are taking bets on Max Verstappen to win every single race this season

Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.
Online Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:04:12 am
Oh well, maybe I should have recorded that race to watch after all. No matter

Nah, it was still boring as hell for the most part. Nice to see somebody other than Max win, but still about as exciting as a bowel movement. Feels really odd that Max is only leading the championship by 4 points as of now. Charles now has been fourth, then third and then second, so I think that it's pretty clear what's going to happen next race. That's right, he'll either stick it in a wall or the Ferrari will have an engine failure with him leading.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:33:45 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:04:59 am
Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

It was a brake issue for Max? Unless you mean Lewis?
Offline sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:04:59 am
Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.

Wasnt a power unit failure. His brake on the right rear stayed on and overheated.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 12:18:31 pm
I more meant Lewis but year Max was brakes. Still unreliability after 3 races from 'top' teams isn't great
Online Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #567 on: Today at 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
