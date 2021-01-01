Oh well, maybe I should have recorded that race to watch after all. No matter



Nah, it was still boring as hell for the most part. Nice to see somebody other than Max win, but still about as exciting as a bowel movement. Feels really odd that Max is only leading the championship by 4 points as of now. Charles now has been fourth, then third and then second, so I think that it's pretty clear what's going to happen next race. That's right, he'll either stick it in a wall or the Ferrari will have an engine failure with him leading.