« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 21114 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #560 on: March 24, 2024, 09:10:09 am »
Alonso gets a 20s penalty for causing the crash with Russell, dropping him from 6th to 8th.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,982
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #561 on: March 24, 2024, 09:40:40 am »
sounded like some pretty big cheers when verstappen started going backwards.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,717
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #562 on: March 24, 2024, 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March  9, 2024, 07:15:41 pm
I bet bookies are taking bets on Max Verstappen to win every single race this season

Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #563 on: March 24, 2024, 11:28:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 24, 2024, 09:04:12 am
Oh well, maybe I should have recorded that race to watch after all. No matter

Nah, it was still boring as hell for the most part. Nice to see somebody other than Max win, but still about as exciting as a bowel movement. Feels really odd that Max is only leading the championship by 4 points as of now. Charles now has been fourth, then third and then second, so I think that it's pretty clear what's going to happen next race. That's right, he'll either stick it in a wall or the Ferrari will have an engine failure with him leading.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 11:32:57 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #564 on: March 24, 2024, 11:33:45 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 24, 2024, 11:04:59 am
Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

It was a brake issue for Max? Unless you mean Lewis?
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #565 on: March 24, 2024, 11:35:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 24, 2024, 11:04:59 am
Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.

Wasnt a power unit failure. His brake on the right rear stayed on and overheated.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,717
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #566 on: March 24, 2024, 12:18:31 pm »
I more meant Lewis but year Max was brakes. Still unreliability after 3 races from 'top' teams isn't great
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #567 on: March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am »
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,982
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #568 on: March 25, 2024, 08:11:33 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

probably better than charlie adam's.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,827
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #569 on: March 25, 2024, 08:16:29 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
Ive never been an admirer of Alonso, I think hes dirty, conniving and sly and its not the first time hes pulled stuff like this (even to his own team-mate). Hes tried to disrupt Russell going through that section so Russell doesnt have a run at him on the long fast section straight after but I dont believe he expected the outcome to turn out like it did.

BUTat the same time Im sorry but Russell has to handle that situation much better, theres no way he should be binning it from that far back. This isnt the first time Russell has choked when chasing down another driver in the final few laps and he needs to take a look at himself there.   
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,717
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #570 on: March 25, 2024, 08:17:54 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

Not even the FIA president could dispute that penalty :P

20 seconds was the most they could have given him without disqualifying him and the telemetry doesn't lie.

Doesn't make it equal to Russell crashing out.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #571 on: March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am »
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,770
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #572 on: March 25, 2024, 12:36:43 pm »
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

We get it, you don't like it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #573 on: March 25, 2024, 01:21:30 pm »
Really want to see Max go to Mercedes to see how good he really is. He could go either way. Bit like Vettel did.

It's how Albon said it a few months ago. Max has a unique driving style and they design the car around that. And then you have the best designer on the grid doing that job for him too.

Can't see George standing for that.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article/its-eye-watering-albon-shares-the-secrets-of-verstappens-unique-driving.3Dlce2QkRGzUDLMtDf3dOs

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #574 on: March 25, 2024, 05:57:35 pm »
The only person who knows if that was intentional or not is Alonso, but as others have said George probably should have still kept it between the white lines fairly comfortably.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,091
  • Bam!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #575 on: March 25, 2024, 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

Wrestling isnt rigged, its scripted. Thats like saying Eastenders is rigged.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #576 on: March 26, 2024, 07:56:22 am »
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

Think he shouldve been disqualified. Aston and Merc are direct competitors at the moment and theyve gained points over Merc because of Alonso endangering a fellow driver.

The information about Alonso braking 100m early is pretty damning, thats a very long way in F1. Bernie Collins provided some context for it by saying they used to tell their drivers if they were braking more than 10m away from what others were doing.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #577 on: March 26, 2024, 08:30:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on March 25, 2024, 01:21:30 pm
Really want to see Max go to Mercedes to see how good he really is. He could go either way. Bit like Vettel did.

It's how Albon said it a few months ago. Max has a unique driving style and they design the car around that. And then you have the best designer on the grid doing that job for him too.

Can't see George standing for that.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article/its-eye-watering-albon-shares-the-secrets-of-verstappens-unique-driving.3Dlce2QkRGzUDLMtDf3dOs

Think Max is a level above Vettel and comparable with anyone, but I would like to see this and I'd like to see him struggle. It's a perfect set up for him at Red Bull, you're more than right.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,770
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #578 on: March 29, 2024, 03:43:04 pm »
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #579 on: March 29, 2024, 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

As rigged as a sport where the domestic champions for four of the last five years and current European and World champions have been cheating for the last 15 odd years?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #580 on: March 29, 2024, 09:00:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 29, 2024, 03:43:04 pm
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.

Its always been this way. Jaguar had made a huge bid for him back in the day if I recall correctly but then something happened because he was still in contract to McLaren or Ron Dennis did something that stopped him from going, Ferrari were always trying to recruit him but he refused because it meant moving to Italy which he didnt want to. Reports are that he earns $10 million a year, personally I think that will be a huge underestimate considering hes more valuable then any driver
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #581 on: March 30, 2024, 04:54:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 29, 2024, 03:43:04 pm
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.
I can't stand RB but I hope this isn't true, the Saudi's are sinking their dirty claws into everything.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #582 on: April 2, 2024, 11:21:07 am »
Stepping away from the current season for a moment, there is a hell of driver merry-go-round looming. I thought Hamilton to Ferrari might spark it off but it's still waiting get properly going. These are the drivers with contracts expiring at the end of the current season...

Sergio Perez
Carlos Sainz
Fernando Alonso
Pierre Gasly
Esteban Ocon
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
Daniel Ricciardo
Yuki Tsunoda
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg

Stroll and Leclerc don't have publicly known contract-end dates but neither will be going anywhere. Any guesses on where drivers will end up? There's hundreds of permutations, you also have up and coming drivers looking for a seat too. Gonna be lots without seats for next year.

Some initial guesses - Williams will retain Albon and drop Sargeant. Red Bull seemingly have 3-way choice between Perez, Sainz and Ricciardo for the 2nd seat. If Perez gets strong results in Japan and China there's no reason to suggest he can't stay for 2025 but Sainz represents a better longer term option being 5 years younger. You'd have to expect if Red Bull don't recruit Sainz then Mercedes will?



Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,814
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #583 on: April 2, 2024, 11:24:44 am »
Joe Saward reckons Antonelli will be in the Williams for Monza, as he turns 18 the week before. Just counting out time with Sargeant now.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #584 on: April 2, 2024, 11:55:50 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  2, 2024, 11:24:44 am
Joe Saward reckons Antonelli will be in the Williams for Monza, as he turns 18 the week before. Just counting out time with Sargeant now.
Has he passed his driving test yet? Well maybe he can drive on a provisional licence if Sargent is beside him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #585 on: April 2, 2024, 07:02:42 pm »
Not a chance Ricciardo should get that Red Bull seat.  The way he's racing at the minute he's lucky to be in any F1 seat at all.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #586 on: April 2, 2024, 09:19:55 pm »
Ferrari might try to encourage Haas to give Bearman a seat too.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 11:30:09 am »
Just to mix things up even more in the driver market, Vettel has said he is speaking to a number of Team Principals about a comeback.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:30:09 am
Just to mix things up even more in the driver market, Vettel has said he is speaking to a number of Team Principals about a comeback.
Has to be Mercedes you'd think. He'd be perfect in that role.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm »
Youd expect so. Its all very interesting. Youd expect the top teams to make the early moves to secure the drivers they want.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 05:14:08 pm
Has to be Mercedes you'd think. He'd be perfect in that role.

Would be a stop gap to see if Antonelli is ready for the seat in a few years time you'd assume?
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
Would be a stop gap to see if Antonelli is ready for the seat in a few years time you'd assume?
Possibly, but I think Mercedes has really been keen to have/keep a German ambassador at the team such as Schumacher and Rosberg.  I can bet that the higher-ups are fairly relieved to see Hamilton go to Maranello given his wage and the relative doldrums him and the car are in.

On another subject, looking back at the way Red Bull were given penalties on their wind tunnel time, are we saying that this probably wasn't as effective as it could have been?
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #592 on: Today at 05:27:03 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm
Possibly, but I think Mercedes has really been keen to have/keep a German ambassador at the team such as Schumacher and Rosberg.  I can bet that the higher-ups are fairly relieved to see Hamilton go to Maranello given his wage and the relative doldrums him and the car are in.

On another subject, looking back at the way Red Bull were given penalties on their wind tunnel time, are we saying that this probably wasn't as effective as it could have been?
The higher ups are the reason they're letting the most successful driver leave to their rivals. Leaving with him are a few engineers and mechanics, and now recently it's come to light that advertisers are also reconsidering their relationship with Merc.

Mercedes ruined themselves by refusing to pay for the best engineers and designers, instead they let them all be poached and lazily assumed they could fill in the gaps. Instead they're now at best, a mid table team and are about to lose one of the greats.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 