SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?



Ive never been an admirer of Alonso, I think hes dirty, conniving and sly and its not the first time hes pulled stuff like this (even to his own team-mate). Hes tried to disrupt Russell going through that section so Russell doesnt have a run at him on the long fast section straight after but I dont believe he expected the outcome to turn out like it did.BUT at the same time Im sorry but Russell has to handle that situation much better, theres no way he should be binning it from that far back. This isnt the first time Russell has choked when chasing down another driver in the final few laps and he needs to take a look at himself there.