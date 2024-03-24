« previous next »
Alonso gets a 20s penalty for causing the crash with Russell, dropping him from 6th to 8th.
sounded like some pretty big cheers when verstappen started going backwards.
Quote from: gazzalfc on March  9, 2024, 07:15:41 pm
I bet bookies are taking bets on Max Verstappen to win every single race this season

Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 24, 2024, 09:04:12 am
Oh well, maybe I should have recorded that race to watch after all. No matter

Nah, it was still boring as hell for the most part. Nice to see somebody other than Max win, but still about as exciting as a bowel movement. Feels really odd that Max is only leading the championship by 4 points as of now. Charles now has been fourth, then third and then second, so I think that it's pretty clear what's going to happen next race. That's right, he'll either stick it in a wall or the Ferrari will have an engine failure with him leading.
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 24, 2024, 11:04:59 am
Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

It was a brake issue for Max? Unless you mean Lewis?
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 24, 2024, 11:04:59 am
Well that bet didn't last long :P

Power unit failures after 3 races is not a good look. Especially when you're trying to do a 24 race season.

But if you're in Maranello right now you're going to break out a bottle of Ferrari vintage wine today.

Wasnt a power unit failure. His brake on the right rear stayed on and overheated.
I more meant Lewis but year Max was brakes. Still unreliability after 3 races from 'top' teams isn't great
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

probably better than charlie adam's.
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
Ive never been an admirer of Alonso, I think hes dirty, conniving and sly and its not the first time hes pulled stuff like this (even to his own team-mate). Hes tried to disrupt Russell going through that section so Russell doesnt have a run at him on the long fast section straight after but I dont believe he expected the outcome to turn out like it did.

BUTat the same time Im sorry but Russell has to handle that situation much better, theres no way he should be binning it from that far back. This isnt the first time Russell has choked when chasing down another driver in the final few laps and he needs to take a look at himself there.   
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

Not even the FIA president could dispute that penalty :P

20 seconds was the most they could have given him without disqualifying him and the telemetry doesn't lie.

Doesn't make it equal to Russell crashing out.
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

We get it, you don't like it.
Really want to see Max go to Mercedes to see how good he really is. He could go either way. Bit like Vettel did.

It's how Albon said it a few months ago. Max has a unique driving style and they design the car around that. And then you have the best designer on the grid doing that job for him too.

Can't see George standing for that.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article/its-eye-watering-albon-shares-the-secrets-of-verstappens-unique-driving.3Dlce2QkRGzUDLMtDf3dOs

The only person who knows if that was intentional or not is Alonso, but as others have said George probably should have still kept it between the white lines fairly comfortably.
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

Wrestling isnt rigged, its scripted. Thats like saying Eastenders is rigged.
Quote from: Darren G on March 25, 2024, 12:41:23 am
SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?

Think he shouldve been disqualified. Aston and Merc are direct competitors at the moment and theyve gained points over Merc because of Alonso endangering a fellow driver.

The information about Alonso braking 100m early is pretty damning, thats a very long way in F1. Bernie Collins provided some context for it by saying they used to tell their drivers if they were braking more than 10m away from what others were doing.
Quote from: clinical on March 25, 2024, 01:21:30 pm
Really want to see Max go to Mercedes to see how good he really is. He could go either way. Bit like Vettel did.

It's how Albon said it a few months ago. Max has a unique driving style and they design the car around that. And then you have the best designer on the grid doing that job for him too.

Can't see George standing for that.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article/its-eye-watering-albon-shares-the-secrets-of-verstappens-unique-driving.3Dlce2QkRGzUDLMtDf3dOs

Think Max is a level above Vettel and comparable with anyone, but I would like to see this and I'd like to see him struggle. It's a perfect set up for him at Red Bull, you're more than right.
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.
Quote from: boots on March 25, 2024, 08:39:47 am
People still watch this farce? Its almost as rigged as wrestling.

As rigged as a sport where the domestic champions for four of the last five years and current European and World champions have been cheating for the last 15 odd years?
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:43:04 pm
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.

Its always been this way. Jaguar had made a huge bid for him back in the day if I recall correctly but then something happened because he was still in contract to McLaren or Ron Dennis did something that stopped him from going, Ferrari were always trying to recruit him but he refused because it meant moving to Italy which he didnt want to. Reports are that he earns $10 million a year, personally I think that will be a huge underestimate considering hes more valuable then any driver
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:43:04 pm
It would appear that Aston Martin have made Adrien Newey a huge offer to leave Red Bull.
I can't stand RB but I hope this isn't true, the Saudi's are sinking their dirty claws into everything.
