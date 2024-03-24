SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?
Ive never been an admirer of Alonso, I think hes dirty, conniving and sly and its not the first time hes pulled stuff like this (even to his own team-mate). Hes tried to disrupt Russell going through that section so Russell doesnt have a run at him on the long fast section straight after but I dont believe he expected the outcome to turn out like it did.
BUT
at the same time Im sorry but Russell has to handle that situation much better, theres no way he should be binning it from that far back. This isnt the first time Russell has choked when chasing down another driver in the final few laps and he needs to take a look at himself there.