SO what does everybody think about the Alonso penalty?



I’ve never been an admirer of Alonso, I think he’s dirty, conniving and sly and it’s not the first time he’s pulled stuff like this (even to his own team-mate). He’s tried to disrupt Russell going through that section so Russell doesn’t have a run at him on the long fast section straight after but I don’t believe he expected the outcome to turn out like it did.BUT……at the same time I’m sorry but Russell has to handle that situation much better, there’s no way he should be binning it from that far back. This isn’t the first time Russell has choked when chasing down another driver in the final few laps and he needs to take a look at himself there.