MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:23:36 am »
Christmas party with my United supporting Irish cousin tomorrow. You bet I'm going to give him a hard time and bring up the 7-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:06:49 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 01:54:27 am
I may be one of the few nervous about tomorrow. Next two --ManU and the Arse-- are big ones.

Not nervous, but think some predictions on the forum (like we will win 27-0) may be unrealistic. No doubt in my mind though of the three points 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:16:57 am »
I don't mind our fans getting stuck in but I'm definitely not comfortable with the press treating the game like a foregone conclusion. That paragon of predictive acuity, Chris Sutton, thinks it impossible that Man Utd can win without Spursesque refereeing help. Let's not forget that United were billed as favourites going into the 7-0 and thought they could play through us. I think this will be a frustrating game and would not be surprised if we have to eke out another Fulham or Palace type result. I can't even face the thought of a loss. Hope we resist the temptation to start Harvey (his 90 at USG suggests we won't) because the 30 minute sub rule suits him to a T. Also hope Nunez decides to bury an easy chance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:12:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:16:57 am
I don't mind our fans getting stuck in but I'm definitely not comfortable with the press treating the game like a foregone conclusion. That paragon of predictive acuity, Chris Sutton, thinks it impossible that Man Utd can win without Spursesque refereeing help. Let's not forget that United were billed as favourites going into the 7-0 and thought they could play through us. I think this will be a frustrating game and would not be surprised if we have to eke out another Fulham or Palace type result. I can't even face the thought of a loss. Hope we resist the temptation to start Harvey (his 90 at USG suggests we won't) because the 30 minute sub rule suits him to a T. Also hope Nunez decides to bury an easy chance.
I'd take 1-0 right now. The 7-0 was a fluke, almost every shot on target went in. We've had games with 22 shots on goal and nothing to show for (Sao Paulo).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:16:10 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Duvva. Agree an early goal will be very useful? Their low block and spring to the fast quays as well as set piec3s seem their only weapons.
I think 424 could work for us. Endo with Jones or Trent then let the front four play.
I went to the test event and also have a ticket in AR Upper. Am sure our noise will drown out the Manc shite and the ground should be bouncing.
Performance and finishing are key, get these Ann we will win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:35:12 am »
A win. 3 points. No injuries. Thats it. Its Liverpool vs Man United. Proper clubs with great history. Form book will always be out of the window. We were the underdog when we thrashed them the last time around. We need to be confident without underestimating them. Go Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:02:05 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 07:35:12 am
A win. 3 points. No injuries. Thats it. Its Liverpool vs Man United. Proper clubs with great history. Form book will always be out of the window. We were the underdog when we thrashed them the last time around. We need to be confident without underestimating them. Go Reds!

Last season was weird. In the away fixture we were favourites and lost and in the home fixture Manu were favourites and lost.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:44:03 am »
The early goal will make these lot fold like a pack of cards in all honesty. Very much on us to dictate how much pain we want to inflict. Personally I can see this team scoring double figures given the way the Mancs form is on paper and whilst yes accept that form goes out of the window for these games, I think they are so poor that this could very well happen.

Now Ive said that Ive probably cursed it! But think itll be a Liverpool win for sure.

The one thing Im hoping continues is the stat about Salah and more bookings for removing his shirt in celebration than them scoring  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:47:47 am »
Yeah I never go in to this fixture anticipating that we will bowl them over, even though we have a tendency to. I've always hated this fixture.

We've had some good results but our performance needs to be better tomorrow. We need to be better in the final third and take our chances early on. It helps that their keeper is awful though.

The Union game gives us a clue to what our line up will be. Almost definitely Salah/Nunez/Diaz front three and Szoboszlai/Gravenberch in midfield. Big question is whether we'll be seeing Trent as the 6, because Gomez was largely rested too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:44:03 am
The early goal will make these lot fold like a pack of cards in all honesty. Very much on us to dictate how much pain we want to inflict. Personally I can see this team scoring double figures given the way the Mancs form is on paper and whilst yes accept that form goes out of the window for these games, I think they are so poor that this could very well happen.

Now Ive said that Ive probably cursed it! But think itll be a Liverpool win for sure.

The one thing Im hoping continues is the stat about Salah and more bookings for removing his shirt in celebration than them scoring  ;D

Last fixture we didn't score until almost the stroke of half time, and they still folded like a pack of cards. Albeit the early goal at the start of the second half probably sealed the deal. ;)

I will take any win, as the United loving media will hail it as an improvement if we only batter them 3 nil. Ideally I'd like to put them to bed early but a lot will depend on the team United put out. They're missing a lot of players.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Anyone expecting a high score dominating game will be in for a rude awakening. This will be a hard, messy slog. First goal is crucial, getting it wont be neither simple nor easy.

I expect them to play much better than previously this week, show real fight and discipline.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:46:10 am »
Keep it stretched and got to hit them quick on the break before they set up the 5-5 defensive walls. United lately is lucky to have 40% possession and can't see that changing too much so we need to see the passes quickly and be able to break the lines. Gapko in the number 8 behind Diaz Nunez n Salah should be able to break them down. 2-0 will be perfect as don't want him losing his job yet
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:56:55 am »
My concern from tomorrow is not them or even us - I'm more worried that VAR or completely inept refereering will ruin things and let's face it, with all that's been said in the run up to this, I can see Oliver and the pricks on VAR coming out in sympathy for them.

Put them under so much pressure from the off and mitigate the officials. This cannot go for long without us scoring and allowing them any foothold or run the risk of a jammy against-the-run-of-play goal. Get at them early and definitely can't play languid, tippy-tappy passes. Do that, maintain it and keep our foot down. God forbid that we go behind against these, it won't be the end of the World of course, but with their tails up and the sheer desperation of them trying to hold on to a lead could end up seeing some injuries to our lads, which we absolutely cannot afford.

If I were any of our boys though, I'd be absolutely frothing at the mouth to get at them and it's certain that Jurgen and the staff will let none of the utter drivel from the press and pundits permeates to the lads and they play as if they are the underdogs.

At this stage though and has been said elsewhere, it's all about the win get this over and done with and move on.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:42:53 am »
So robably McTominay far too worked up and a red incoming :D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Just win.

And I think we will, but wont be drubbing everyone in media seems to be talking about. This lot seriously have nothing going forward though, so one of those games where wed be our own worst enemy etc.

Curious how well set up in base of midfield with Mac out. Front 3 picks itself.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Theyre mid table quality and we should win, but we have struggled against worse teams
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
;D

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote
Ten Hag also had some team news ahead of the match with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford set to be available for Man Utd against Liverpool but Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire will miss out.

Ten Hag continued: Harry: he will not be available for the coming games but dont think its long-term, Ten Hag said. Luke Shaw: trained this morning. We think hes available for Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:26:28 pm »
Nothing bolsters confidence like a 7-0 drubbing in your last visit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 01:54:27 am
I may be one of the few nervous about tomorrow. Next two --ManU and the Arse-- are big ones.
I'm nervous every game. 

not because I question or players or tactics -- these days it doesn't matter how we play, there is such a likelihood that there will be a ludicrous ref/VAR decision that goes against us, our ability and "expected superiority" don't matter as much as it used to.

christ I'm starting to sound like a conspiracy theorist.  but the PGMOL bullshit each week keeps piling higher and higher doesn't it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
what team will we face?  very difficult to guess - not just because they have some injuries/suspensions, but also the amount of yo-yo decisions 7Hag makes with his squad.  a bit of a long read, but good:

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ruggles-not-helped-by-ten-hags-selection-spin
Players at Old Trafford fall in and out of favour at an astonishing rate as manager shuffles his squad in search of the right blend
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
Would be very surprised if we got anywhere near 7-0 again as life just isn't that kind

But we're on the ascendancy and these are gasher than ever.

Now there's Ten Hag sacking talk floating about. I think he could do better at these if he had them playing the Ajax way, but well, they don't have the players... I could see them trying a few youth maybe

A lot of this seems in our favour already. Which, sod's law, might mean they have a chance.

But nah. Anfield's bigger now. They're getting battered
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
we all saw last season, when the team was near it's lowest ebb, the importance of scoring the first goal - and the ability that provided us to play the game in a way that favoured our strengths and played on the opposition's weakness. this game last season probably demonstrated it best, where they really rallied and were competitive for most of the half until gakpo struck the first big blow. then "boom"!

first goal will remain massive tomorrow, but the big difference this season is that we are so much better (when most are fit) so conceding first before scoring is less of a decisive factor. united are unfortunately not going to be able to come with their usual misplaced arrogance, and will set up extremely defensively and unambitiously, and look to counter at pace - which they should have been doing anyway if not for their delusions of grandeur because it's the best they can hope for. i'd probably rather they play a weakling/passenger who wilts under pressure like fernandes instead of some clogger who'll run and give their best. same applies with maguire and his delusion he can play ball, but instead we'll probably face shaw who'll unambitiously better focus (even out of position) on doing what he can to keep salah quiet.

the most important thing is to control the tempo and emotion. don't do anything that shoots ourselves in the foot. don't get drawn into timewasting or repeat fouls, don't pick up a soft yellow for having a go at the ref or kicking the ball away, don't dive into a tackle too aggressively and give the ref and var a potential decision to make. don't get booked early making lots of unnecessary late fouls. we've done each of these things in small moments of recent games - tomorrow is the most important one to play smart, because we're facing pace up front/on the counter for the first time in a while. and if we gift them anything, it might keep them in it so the cloggers raise their game - when what we need to do is slowly but surely apply the pressure and get a goal then reapply and watch their wilting mentality play out until it helps us put the nail in the coffin. no early yellows in midfield!
