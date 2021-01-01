Please
Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Today
at 02:23:36 am »
Christmas party with my United supporting Irish cousin tomorrow. You bet I'm going to give him a hard time and bring up the 7-0.
