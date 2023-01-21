we all saw last season, when the team was near it's lowest ebb, the importance of scoring the first goal - and the ability that provided us to play the game in a way that favoured our strengths and played on the opposition's weakness. this game last season probably demonstrated it best, where they really rallied and were competitive for most of the half until gakpo struck the first big blow. then "boom"!



first goal will remain massive tomorrow, but the big difference this season is that we are so much better (when most are fit) so conceding first before scoring is less of a decisive factor. united are unfortunately not going to be able to come with their usual misplaced arrogance, and will set up extremely defensively and unambitiously, and look to counter at pace - which they should have been doing anyway if not for their delusions of grandeur because it's the best they can hope for. i'd probably rather they play a weakling/passenger who wilts under pressure like fernandes instead of some clogger who'll run and give their best. same applies with maguire and his delusion he can play ball, but instead we'll probably face shaw who'll unambitiously better focus (even out of position) on doing what he can to keep salah quiet.



the most important thing is to control the tempo and emotion. don't do anything that shoots ourselves in the foot. don't get drawn into timewasting or repeat fouls, don't pick up a soft yellow for having a go at the ref or kicking the ball away, don't dive into a tackle too aggressively and give the ref and var a potential decision to make. don't get booked early making lots of unnecessary late fouls. we've done each of these things in small moments of recent games - tomorrow is the most important one to play smart, because we're facing pace up front/on the counter for the first time in a while. and if we gift them anything, it might keep them in it so the cloggers raise their game - when what we need to do is slowly but surely apply the pressure and get a goal then reapply and watch their wilting mentality play out until it helps us put the nail in the coffin. no early yellows in midfield!