I don't mind our fans getting stuck in but I'm definitely not comfortable with the press treating the game like a foregone conclusion. That paragon of predictive acuity, Chris Sutton, thinks it impossible that Man Utd can win without Spursesque refereeing help. Let's not forget that United were billed as favourites going into the 7-0 and thought they could play through us. I think this will be a frustrating game and would not be surprised if we have to eke out another Fulham or Palace type result. I can't even face the thought of a loss. Hope we resist the temptation to start Harvey (his 90 at USG suggests we won't) because the 30 minute sub rule suits him to a T. Also hope Nunez decides to bury an easy chance.