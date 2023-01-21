« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #80 on: Today at 02:23:36 am
Christmas party with my United supporting Irish cousin tomorrow. You bet I'm going to give him a hard time and bring up the 7-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:06:49 am
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 01:54:27 am
I may be one of the few nervous about tomorrow. Next two --ManU and the Arse-- are big ones.

Not nervous, but think some predictions on the forum (like we will win 27-0) may be unrealistic. No doubt in my mind though of the three points 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:16:57 am
I don't mind our fans getting stuck in but I'm definitely not comfortable with the press treating the game like a foregone conclusion. That paragon of predictive acuity, Chris Sutton, thinks it impossible that Man Utd can win without Spursesque refereeing help. Let's not forget that United were billed as favourites going into the 7-0 and thought they could play through us. I think this will be a frustrating game and would not be surprised if we have to eke out another Fulham or Palace type result. I can't even face the thought of a loss. Hope we resist the temptation to start Harvey (his 90 at USG suggests we won't) because the 30 minute sub rule suits him to a T. Also hope Nunez decides to bury an easy chance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #83 on: Today at 05:12:35 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:16:57 am
I don't mind our fans getting stuck in but I'm definitely not comfortable with the press treating the game like a foregone conclusion. That paragon of predictive acuity, Chris Sutton, thinks it impossible that Man Utd can win without Spursesque refereeing help. Let's not forget that United were billed as favourites going into the 7-0 and thought they could play through us. I think this will be a frustrating game and would not be surprised if we have to eke out another Fulham or Palace type result. I can't even face the thought of a loss. Hope we resist the temptation to start Harvey (his 90 at USG suggests we won't) because the 30 minute sub rule suits him to a T. Also hope Nunez decides to bury an easy chance.
I'd take 1-0 right now. The 7-0 was a fluke, almost every shot on target went in. We've had games with 22 shots on goal and nothing to show for (Sao Paulo).
