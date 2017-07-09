I am expecting a good win for us, but part of me hates saying that. Man Utd have nothing to lose in a sense, and football is full of examples when the result didnt go as expected. If we play to our level, we should be fine no matter what they do.
The team I expect to see is:
Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Tsimikas/Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones/Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz
The main choices are at left back and left midfield, for me. Arguably Gakpo might get into the side too, but probably the bench, as he is an intelligent player who watches closely for how to hurt them when he comes on. Elliott could count himself a bit unlucky if he doesnt start, as he has been playing very well. Still, I like him from the bench at the moment, as his industry and intelligence makes a great impact in the last 20-30 mins.