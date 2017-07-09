« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 2694 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm »
Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.

They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.

They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.

Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).

Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:06:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:06:03 pm
Our own injuries staring to add up in Robertson,  Matip, Thiago  Mac Allister, Bajetic, Jota.

What line up are people expecting?

Allison
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Trent
Szloboszlai (appalling spelling)
Jones / Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

????

Some tough calls to make

Who plays right back?

Who plays 6?

Does Gapko start? Midfield or up front?

Does klopp go with the same front 3 as thev7-0 Nunez-Gapko-Salah?

Has Elliott deservedly played his way into the starting line up ahead of Gravenberch and Jones?

yes
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm »
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:15:04 pm »
Crazy they might play Shaw again, out for 3 months with a muscle injury, returns and plays every game midweek, weekend, midweek etc then off with a suspected hamstring problem and back training already. No wonder they get so many injuries.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter

I'd agree. Rashford likely starts and Gomez can match him down that side. And I thought Gomez looked better than normal going forward in the Palace game when he came on. Granted, they were pinned in, but he linked up well on the right with Gakpo and Salah so it isn't as if we'd be blunt with pure width down that side.

This lot aren't very good and it would take the performance of the season for them to beat us. Things do happen in football and we can't be complacent, but we ought to be wining this relatively comfortably. I'm not sure their players are giving their all for their manager and unless we give away an early goal for them to hold onto something, we should have too much for them.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:07:28 pm »
I have to believe that Klopp's instructions will be "shoot on sight" given how erratic* Onana is. all the forwards and midfielders need to hammer away at him.

plus of course, Mo, Nunez and Diaz and Gakpo (whoever is on the forward line) need to press the shit out of him when he's faffing around with the ball.



* I'm in a polite mood.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:08:39 pm »
Surely Harvey has got to get a start?

Will play his heart out against the mancs
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:08:39 pm
Surely Harvey has got to get a start?

not after the hard 90 he put in last night, no.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm
Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.

They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.

They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.

Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).

Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.
Did you watch them in the champions league. Not even viagra could rise this lot
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPpW_0wwEAA

nice trolling from the PL youtube channel 7 goal thriller
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:53:00 pm »
Will be interesting to see how our lads play this one and if Utd can up their game as you would think they will come into the match with quite a reserve game plan. Ten Haag cannot afford to lose this one by 4/5 goals so will be quite defensive and to be honest our lads don't look like they are hitting top gear lately. We have been winning league games by the odd goal, even Sheffield Utd was 1-0 until the 94th minute so i cannot see us bagging too many against a park the bus Utd. Will take 2-0 right now and run with it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm »
I am expecting a good win for us, but part of me hates saying that. Man Utd have nothing to lose in a sense, and football is full of examples when the result didnt go as expected. If we play to our level, we should be fine no matter what they do.

The team I expect to see is:

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Tsimikas/Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones/Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

The main choices are at left back and left midfield, for me. Arguably Gakpo might get into the side too, but probably the bench, as he is an intelligent player who watches closely for how to hurt them when he comes on. Elliott could count himself a bit unlucky if he doesnt start, as he has been playing very well. Still, I like him from the bench at the moment, as his industry and intelligence makes a great impact in the last 20-30 mins.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:02:35 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:06:03 pm
Our own injuries staring to add up in Robertson,  Matip, Thiago  Mac Allister, Bajetic, Jota.

What line up are people expecting?

Allison
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Trent
Szloboszlai (appalling spelling)
Jones / Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

????

Some tough calls to make

Who plays right back?

Who plays 6?

Does Gapko start? Midfield or up front?

Does klopp go with the same front 3 as thev7-0 Nunez-Gapko-Salah?

Has Elliott deservedly played his way into the starting line up ahead of Gravenberch and Jones?
I'm sticking with Quansah with VVD, Konate didn't impress last night or the match before. I'll probably be shot down in flames for this but hey ho.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter

I've been thinking about this too and maybe it's an Endo and Trent midfield two with Szobo a little further ahead. Gomez providing width on the right, Diaz on the left. Nunez and Salah would be the other two attackers.

That might provide better protection against their potential counters while providing a lot of attacking impetus. Feels like that can work considering the Macca injury.

But also it's a little tough for me to see Klopp not playing either Grav or Jones for this game. So maybe Grav instead of Endo but he's not been too good recently off the ball which is a concern.

In general, we should win but this I'm not liking the media narrative around this game at all. Thankfully, Klopp sees through this as always. Hopefully he can transmit this to the players and there's no complacency at all.

Expect it to be more of a grind than we think. 2-0 with the second goal coming after 80 mins.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm »
I think the combined team would just be Liverpool players, their current squad is really bad somehow. They're also playing horribly. Not sure either point matters that much in a game like this though, it's not going to be easy.

Three points and no injuries is all I ask. A massive battering would be wonderful, but just get the job done.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm »
I dont think our players need to be hyped up over playing United, beating them well, whatever. There is only one thing they need to think about.

Stay top of the table.
That is all.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm »
Theyll come to Anfield and hold on for dear life. Its been a common theme this season, but we have to be patient. The three points are the only thing that matters at the end of the day.

3-1 to us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:23:42 pm »
I'll accept 3-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm »
Ali's view of MU's mindset on Sunday ....

I would be on fire and I would try to set my teammates on fire as well, said the Liverpool goalkeeper when asked to put himself in Uniteds boots on Sunday.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/15/alisson-if-i-were-a-manchester-united-player-i-would-be-on-fire
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:02:04 pm »
No way 7Hag plays a 5 man back, goes against everything he has tried to achieve at that toxic dump. Early goal and their heads drop faster than my hydration levels after 4 whiskeys.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm »
Great stuff D. Really enjoyed the preview and also the photos.

Interesting that it will be our highest attendance since that Leicester title clincher in the 70s. The record of 61,000 v Wolves may be broken when all the seats are filled.

We face a team that has struggled against the better teams in the PL and are hit by defensive injuries which suggests it should be a home win. They will probably defend from the start seeing how we have played against a low block. The first goal will be as vital as ever and I hope Gakpo plays a part as he scored two beauties against them in March.

Calls for Trent to play the 6 position with Mac injured make sense as Endo is not the quickest and if they do break they have some speedy players up front. Gomez would then play RB but as Klopp has stuck with Trent there he may keep the successful system that has served him well.

Weather looks fine on Sunday so lets hope its a good game of football where the referee is barely noticed and var can make quick correct calls when involved.

Not much to ask really! Gizza job.






Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:08:33 pm »
Onana is an absolute sucker for a dummied shot first and going to ground, surely our strikers will have noticed this, its bizarre some of the sprawling he does on the floor, leaving the net wide open.

I'm not overly confident because worse teams have given us problems this season and Fernandes missing will give them all the encouragement they need to park the bus, time waste  and play anti football, but what does give me confidence is that our crowd will be electric and that will up the fight and intensity of all our players. 2-0 Liverpool.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm »
Just win is all - a deflected shot off someone's arse for all I care - just win.

I hate playing this lot - they're spawny as anything
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm »
Walk in the park. 5-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:57:23 pm »
To me it's just a question of whether you'd prefer Trent at RB and Endo at DM or Gomez at RB and Trent at DM. For me I'd prefer the latter so that's what I'm hoping to see. Aside from that think the rest of the lineup speaks for itself. More about whether we start getting back to the consistency and form we know this group can play with, especially after that Palace showing, which if so then we shouldn't have any issues here. Expecting a solid result and all 3 points. Up the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:54:19 pm
Rashford and Shaw are fit to play apparently.

They seem to be missing almost their entire first team if the United thread is to be believed. We can only beat what's in front of us, but throwing the second string under the bus to spare the first team's blushes would be a bit extreme, even for Ten Hag.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:57:23 pm
To me it's just a question of whether you'd prefer Trent at RB and Endo at DM or Gomez at RB and Trent at DM. For me I'd prefer the latter so that's what I'm hoping to see. Aside from that think the rest of the lineup speaks for itself. More about whether we start getting back to the consistency and form we know this group can play with, especially after that Palace showing, which if so then we shouldn't have any issues here. Expecting a solid result and all 3 points. Up the Reds!

Play Trent as the six and let him dictate.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 pm »
Never an easy game against them, have to take it seriously.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm »
It's good that we are going into this not expecting to thrash them because that adds more pressure to the occassion. Any win will do because it's 3 points at the end of the day.

A mauling will be a bonus.  I feel they'll crumble if we get an early goal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm
I am expecting a good win for us, but part of me hates saying that. Man Utd have nothing to lose in a sense, and football is full of examples when the result didnt go as expected. If we play to our level, we should be fine no matter what they do.

The team I expect to see is:

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Tsimikas/Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones/Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

The main choices are at left back and left midfield, for me. Arguably Gakpo might get into the side too, but probably the bench, as he is an intelligent player who watches closely for how to hurt them when he comes on. Elliott could count himself a bit unlucky if he doesnt start, as he has been playing very well. Still, I like him from the bench at the moment, as his industry and intelligence makes a great impact in the last 20-30 mins.
I'd argue that they have more to lose because of their top 4 aspirations. Even if we lose this, we're still in a decent position while for them it's more season-defining.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm »

Hate games like these where people think its a forgone conclusion, yes theyre crap but its still a huge game and theyve basically got a free hit, win and theyve basically saved face for a season
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm
Just win is all - a deflected shot off someone's arse for all I care - just win.

I hate playing this lot - they're spawny as anything

Yeah, I think this will be more difficult than recent encounters where they thought they were our equals, but the last few months and recent encounters with us have turned them into a club with a small time mentality, fans particularly (I guess you could say their biggest achievements in recent years is now supporting Man City). As ever, these small clubs are the most difficult to play against at times.

Expect rough challenges from them. Ref should be aware. And the fans need to be on it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
Cheers Duvva, class OP.

I'll take a 1-0 thank you very much.

I expect a low block Utd with Garnacho. Rashford and Hojland (?) up front and trying to hit us (long ball) on the break, probably behind Trent. I think they will target Endo if they press and he plays as the link man between defence and attack just as Palace did last week. Endo gets brushed off the ball easily at times and has zero recovery pace. He is the weakest link for me. Their other tactic is having Dalot (who is a bit quick) breaking as a third man runner, so ball over the top there too.
That's what I would do anyway.

It'll be backs against forwards and they will be wasting time, killing momentum and rolling around from minute1.

If anyone has the time go to the highlights of the Bournemouth game last weekend and see how Bournemouth started. They chased and harried Utd from literally their first goal kick. This is what I hope we do. If Utd are stupid (vain) enough to try and play it around and out from the back then chase them down, rob them and be clinical. That's a good plan for us.

I would play Jones not Endo as our holder. Assuming Macca can't play. If by chance Macca does play I would still play Jones or Gakpo (and Szobo as 8's.) I think we need switched on intelligent players and I think Ryan is flakey and not so clued in defensively. Having him on the bench to come into the game, along with Harvey would be my preference.

I'll take any win. We have Arsenal and West Ham next week which will be harder games. 2-0 and cruise control. VVD and Salah, the old Utd combo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm »
We still give away far too many chances with turnover ball for anyone to even suggest that this is a forgone conclusion.

Bookmakers have this priced as such at 1.33 as though this will be another 7-0.

That is an absurd notion and if anyone thinks like that and it somehow finds its way into the mind of match day fans or God forbid the players minds, a team as shit house as this lot still have enough on the break to cause us problems.

Let's not forget that we were mere minutes away from losing 2-3 to Fulham.  Fulham!!!  Man Utd despite their attempts to suggest otherwise are a better and more dangerous team than Fulham.

We were also extremely lucky to beat Crystal Palace in our last game with our only 2 shots on goal - Klopp admitted as much.

The warning signs have been there to heed, so let's hope that we have heeded them.

2-1 / 3-2 ...because our defence and midfield will give them chances and have been doing so all season. :-X  Prove me wrong boys.  Prove me wrong.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm
Yeah, I think this will be more difficult than recent encounters where they thought they were our equals, but the last few months and recent encounters with us have turned them into a club with a small time mentality, fans particularly (I guess you could say their biggest achievements in recent years is now supporting Man City). As ever, these small clubs are the most difficult to play against at times.

Expect rough challenges from them. Ref should be aware. And the fans need to be on it.

Exactly this. 

They don't need to go toe-to-toe with us any more, no one expects it.  The expectations now are that they'll just get rolled, are having a very poor season and are under no real pressure coming into the game.  That to any half decent coach is gold dust, because it allows you to plan in a way that leads to little to no backlash if you get it wrong or setup ultra negative in a low block - which I expect they will.  Ten Hag is good enough to take that opportunity and formulate a plan that makes life as difficult as possible for us to break them down, but also copy what Fulham did and really exploit our weaknesses with pace.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
The only concern for me is that they have pace up front.  Antony, Rashford and Garnacho can cause us problems if they get the chances Palace and Sheffield had.

Early goal and we win comfortablyjust need to be careful.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm »
As with every game, just get the 3 points and avoid injuries please!  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
Alisson, Trent, van Djik, and Salah, all had midweek off completely. Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, and Diaz unused subs. Konate, Endo, and Gravenberch only played 45 minutes, and Nunez 27. Think that will be the starting 11 so hopefully we're looking fresh and full of energy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:47:52 am »
Cant take the minnow teams like United for granted like Luton. Hopefully Klopp has them fired up from the first second, lets go 8-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #79 on: Today at 01:54:27 am »
I may be one of the few nervous about tomorrow. Next two --ManU and the Arse-- are big ones.
