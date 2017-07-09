Cheers Duvva, class OP.



I'll take a 1-0 thank you very much.



I expect a low block Utd with Garnacho. Rashford and Hojland (?) up front and trying to hit us (long ball) on the break, probably behind Trent. I think they will target Endo if they press and he plays as the link man between defence and attack just as Palace did last week. Endo gets brushed off the ball easily at times and has zero recovery pace. He is the weakest link for me. Their other tactic is having Dalot (who is a bit quick) breaking as a third man runner, so ball over the top there too.

That's what I would do anyway.



It'll be backs against forwards and they will be wasting time, killing momentum and rolling around from minute1.



If anyone has the time go to the highlights of the Bournemouth game last weekend and see how Bournemouth started. They chased and harried Utd from literally their first goal kick. This is what I hope we do. If Utd are stupid (vain) enough to try and play it around and out from the back then chase them down, rob them and be clinical. That's a good plan for us.



I would play Jones not Endo as our holder. Assuming Macca can't play. If by chance Macca does play I would still play Jones or Gakpo (and Szobo as 8's.) I think we need switched on intelligent players and I think Ryan is flakey and not so clued in defensively. Having him on the bench to come into the game, along with Harvey would be my preference.



I'll take any win. We have Arsenal and West Ham next week which will be harder games. 2-0 and cruise control. VVD and Salah, the old Utd combo.