Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 100885 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3360 on: May 9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2024, 08:42:51 pm
Didnt we all? When they played him a speech he did in the 80s it was a goosebumps moment

Yes, it said in very powerful words (both rationally and emotionally powerful) why socialism is common sense. It's a gift to be able to describe something like that, off the cuff, to a large crowd of listeners.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm
Yes, it said in very powerful words (both rationally and emotionally powerful) why socialism is common sense. It's a gift to be able to describe something like that, off the cuff, to a large crowd of listeners.

That's not all that communication is though. You also have tribalism, where the key isn't what is being said, or the substance behind what is being said, but who is saying it. As long as it's someone in the in group saying it, then that's all that's needed to rally the cause, with anyone saying contrariwise being labelled as the enemy. You saw it with Johnson, and the Tories in general, but you also see it with sections of the left. The substance isn't what's being discussed, but rallying behind the in group. I think the term is Pavlovian.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 12:00:05 pm »
Survation 9-10 May -
Lab 44% (=)
Con 24% (-2)
LD 10% (+1)
RFM 8% (-2)
Grn 7% (+3)

TechneUK 8-9 May -
Lab 45% (+1)
Con 21% (-1)
Rfm 12% (-1)
LD  11%  (+1)
Grn 6% (=)

Scottish Westminster VI - 3-8 May
Lab 37% (+2)
SNP 33% (-2)
Con 17% (-2)
LD 7% (+1)

Polls going in the right direction
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 12:00:05 pm
Survation 9-10 May -
Lab 44% (=)
Con 24% (-2)
LD 10% (+1)
RFM 8% (-2)
Grn 7% (+3)

TechneUK 8-9 May -
Lab 45% (+1)
Con 21% (-1)
Rfm 12% (-1)
LD  11%  (+1)
Grn 6% (=)

Scottish Westminster VI - 3-8 May
Lab 37% (+2)
SNP 33% (-2)
Con 17% (-2)
LD 7% (+1)

Polls going in the right direction

Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?
The likes of little Owen Jones will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party anyway. But accepting Elphick is largely irrelevant, but with - I suggest - a slight positive in the round. Elphick will be gone come the election anyway. And it is embarrassing for the Government right now. I am more concerned about the likes of little Owen sticking the knife in wherever possible. Again, marginal stuff, but a slight negative in the round.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 02:07:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?

Seems from todays Starmer is using Elphicke to steal the control of the "boats" issue with a strong policy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68984778

I'd imagine thats one of the reasons he's let a right winger into the party, Dover is frontlines of a hugely debated topic and Elphicke undermining Sunak's weak policies is a huge PR win for Labour.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:07:42 pm
Seems from todays Starmer is using Elphicke to steal the control of the "boats" issue with a strong policy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68984778

I'd imagine thats one of the reasons he's let a right winger into the party, Dover is frontlines of a hugely debated topic and Elphicke undermining Sunak's weak policies is a huge PR win for Labour.

Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm
Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.

To be brutally honest, if you look at what immigration is doing to politics and driving support for the far right across multiple countries, it is an issue that is problematic for parties not in the populist right, to put it mildly
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:14:46 pm
Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.


He makes voting Labour really fucking hard

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-10/starmer-vows-hostile-ground-for-smuggling-gangs-and-to-scrap-rwanda-policy
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 05:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm
The likes of little Owen Jones will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party anyway. But accepting Elphick is largely irrelevant, but with - I suggest - a slight positive in the round. Elphick will be gone come the election anyway. And it is embarrassing for the Government right now. I am more concerned about the likes of little Owen sticking the knife in wherever possible. Again, marginal stuff, but a slight negative in the round.

LBC interview really didn't help. Let's call a spade a spade. Starmer fucked up and deserves fallout on that. The more they pull to the right, the worse it will be for the majority of normal folk. Dissenting voices are healthy. Starmer will be PM by years end, he will have to get used to being pulled both ends.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm »
Redfield & Wilton Scottish Westminster VI 8-9 May

Labour 38% (+5)
SNP 31% (-1)
Conservative 14% (-3)
Lib Dem 8% ()
Reform 4% (-1)
Green 4% (+2)

Wethink 9-10 May

Lab 47% (+3)
Con 24% (NC)
LD 9% (+1)
Ref 10% (-3)
Green 6% (NC)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 12:55:43 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:40:12 pm

He makes voting Labour really fucking hard

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-10/starmer-vows-hostile-ground-for-smuggling-gangs-and-to-scrap-rwanda-policy

The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 07:26:12 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"



Maybe I need another coffee, but how do safe routes make us complicit with people smugglers?
It would be interesting to see what the estimates are on how many immigrants we could expect if we had nothing in place to stop refugees from fleeing here but reliably tracked and processed them (ie to stop illegal economic migration)*)



* - though the Tories are doing a good job of stopping economic migration by trashing our economy.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"



The problem is that I dont think Labour has any choice now but to be tough on immigration. Due to the situation in Hong Kong and Ukraine, we have had a massive influx of people into the country and unfortunately lots of other immigrants are getting conflated into the numbers.

Those numbers of almost 3/4 million people will have impact on infrastructure, which I have seen in local schools.

I can see why the processing and the safe and legal line has been dropped by Labour. The issue with processing is that when immigrants are processed, a lot are allowed to stay. You say you will create safe and legal routes, its just another way to get to the country.

Ultimately the public wants to see a reduction in migration, full stop. Numbers need to drop drastically otherwise both political parties will suffer the publics wrath.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 07:37:07 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"

but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great

They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.
Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.   



Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 07:39:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:32:03 am
The problem is that I dont think Labour has any choice now but to be tough on immigration. Due to the situation in Hong Kong and Ukraine, we have had a massive influx of people into the country and unfortunately lots of other immigrants are getting conflated into the numbers.

Those numbers of almost 3/4 million people will have impact on infrastructure, which I have seen in local schools.

I can see why the processing and the safe and legal line has been dropped by Labour. The issue with processing is that when immigrants are processed, a lot are allowed to stay. You say you will create safe and legal routes, its just another way to get to the country.

Ultimately the public wants to see a reduction in migration, full stop. Numbers need to drop drastically otherwise both political parties will suffer the publics wrath.

Im in the public and want us to look after people seeking asylum.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 07:40:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:37:07 am
but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great

They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.
Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.   



-

You mention safe routes and a country that wants immigration to reduce just sees another way people get into the country, particularly as how they will see it, the numbers of legal migration are too high anyway. A lot of people want numbers reduced, how they get here is of little concern whether its legally or through the channel.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 07:54:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:24 am
You mention safe routes and a country that wants immigration to reduce just sees another way people get into the country, particularly as how they will see it, the numbers of legal migration are too high anyway. A lot of people want numbers reduced, how they get here is of little concern whether its legally or through the channel.

No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer,3 armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government, to have those balls.





Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government to have, those balls.






But if he does that, does he then move the debate toward total immigration. If as Kh says, and I suspect she's right, most bits want less overall migration then he has a headache unless he can redifine our rules on refugee status so we can turn away more people.   It's a thorny problem..  I totally want us to take in as many refugees as we can. But I also understand that if it means we struggle to get gp apts or school places because of refugees then it's a political disaster.  Though, like with EU migration, there probably is a balance. Land and houses is probably more of an issue for the growing population.

*disclaimer, I'm essentially a refugee, so my views are perhaps not aligned with the general public.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:43:43 am
But if he does that, does he then move the debate toward total immigration. If as Kh says, and I suspect she's right, most bits want less overall migration then he has a headache unless he can redifine our rules on refugee status so we can turn away more people.   It's a thorny problem..  I totally want us to take in as many refugees as we can. But I also understand that if it means we struggle to get gp apts or school places because of refugees then it's a political disaster.  Though, like with EU migration, there probably is a balance. Land and houses is probably more of an issue for the growing population.

*disclaimer, I'm essentially a refugee, so my views are perhaps not aligned with the general public.

I dont think mine are either mate

Is there any evidence that asylum seekers are causing a strain on services. 
*Disclaimer if there were, we should still open up safe routes. 

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government to have, those balls.

Yep.  The small boat numbers are miniscule, compared to the numbers of legal migrants.  Since Brexit, immigration has greatly increased, mostly from places such as India.

Still waiting for a politician to have an honest conservation about immigration, with the public.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 10:35:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer,3 armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government, to have those balls.







There was a report by Ros Atkins on the beeb early this morning pointing this out.  Was quite good but youd have to be up with the birds to catch it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:48:37 am
I dont think mine are either mate

Is there any evidence that asylum seekers are causing a strain on services. 
*Disclaimer if there were, we should still open up safe routes. 



Only anecdotal evidence that I'm aware of. Though it wouldn't be on my radar if there were stats. The kind of thing RAWK is great for, someone will know where to find the stats.
Unfortunately in lieu of any other messaging, the belief will be that it does create pressure because 'it stands to reason don't it'.  I'm sure there are rotten apples coming in too which are highlighted, whereas there will be plenty of refugees coming in, settling and becoming a valuable part of the community.  It is very much a conversation for the adults who can accept that unlimited migration isn't possible and aren't accused of being racist with that view point.
Housing is perhaps the biggest concern, but this is the cherry on the top of a situation where houses are something like 10x salary.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Fwiw, I don't think asylum seekers are straining services. Austerity and privatisation is what is straining services. Invest in services and capacity will improve. People who are able to find quality jobs that pay decent money will boost the economy and help towards this investment.

Or am I being too simplistic and or naive?
