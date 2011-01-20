« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2024, 08:42:51 pm
Didnt we all? When they played him a speech he did in the 80s it was a goosebumps moment

Yes, it said in very powerful words (both rationally and emotionally powerful) why socialism is common sense. It's a gift to be able to describe something like that, off the cuff, to a large crowd of listeners.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 06:03:28 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm
Yes, it said in very powerful words (both rationally and emotionally powerful) why socialism is common sense. It's a gift to be able to describe something like that, off the cuff, to a large crowd of listeners.

That's not all that communication is though. You also have tribalism, where the key isn't what is being said, or the substance behind what is being said, but who is saying it. As long as it's someone in the in group saying it, then that's all that's needed to rally the cause, with anyone saying contrariwise being labelled as the enemy. You saw it with Johnson, and the Tories in general, but you also see it with sections of the left. The substance isn't what's being discussed, but rallying behind the in group. I think the term is Pavlovian.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 12:00:05 pm
Survation 9-10 May -
Lab 44% (=)
Con 24% (-2)
LD 10% (+1)
RFM 8% (-2)
Grn 7% (+3)

TechneUK 8-9 May -
Lab 45% (+1)
Con 21% (-1)
Rfm 12% (-1)
LD  11%  (+1)
Grn 6% (=)

Scottish Westminster VI - 3-8 May
Lab 37% (+2)
SNP 33% (-2)
Con 17% (-2)
LD 7% (+1)

Polls going in the right direction
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 01:39:51 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on May 10, 2024, 12:00:05 pm
Survation 9-10 May -
Lab 44% (=)
Con 24% (-2)
LD 10% (+1)
RFM 8% (-2)
Grn 7% (+3)

TechneUK 8-9 May -
Lab 45% (+1)
Con 21% (-1)
Rfm 12% (-1)
LD  11%  (+1)
Grn 6% (=)

Scottish Westminster VI - 3-8 May
Lab 37% (+2)
SNP 33% (-2)
Con 17% (-2)
LD 7% (+1)

Polls going in the right direction

Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 01:58:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 01:39:51 pm
Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?
The likes of little Owen Jones will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party anyway. But accepting Elphick is largely irrelevant, but with - I suggest - a slight positive in the round. Elphick will be gone come the election anyway. And it is embarrassing for the Government right now. I am more concerned about the likes of little Owen sticking the knife in wherever possible. Again, marginal stuff, but a slight negative in the round.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 02:07:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2024, 01:39:51 pm
Is that sufficient to suggest taking Elphick under his wing hasn't harmed Starmer?

Seems from todays Starmer is using Elphicke to steal the control of the "boats" issue with a strong policy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68984778

I'd imagine thats one of the reasons he's let a right winger into the party, Dover is frontlines of a hugely debated topic and Elphicke undermining Sunak's weak policies is a huge PR win for Labour.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 02:14:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on May 10, 2024, 02:07:42 pm
Seems from todays Starmer is using Elphicke to steal the control of the "boats" issue with a strong policy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68984778

I'd imagine thats one of the reasons he's let a right winger into the party, Dover is frontlines of a hugely debated topic and Elphicke undermining Sunak's weak policies is a huge PR win for Labour.

Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 03:26:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 10, 2024, 02:14:46 pm
Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.

To be brutally honest, if you look at what immigration is doing to politics and driving support for the far right across multiple countries, it is an issue that is problematic for parties not in the populist right, to put it mildly
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 05:40:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 10, 2024, 02:14:46 pm
Yep, looks like its a real toughening up of immigration policy. They have even seemed to have subtly dropped the safe routes and processing immigration status lines which they have been talking about for the past few years.


He makes voting Labour really fucking hard

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-10/starmer-vows-hostile-ground-for-smuggling-gangs-and-to-scrap-rwanda-policy
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 05:50:09 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 10, 2024, 01:58:29 pm
The likes of little Owen Jones will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party anyway. But accepting Elphick is largely irrelevant, but with - I suggest - a slight positive in the round. Elphick will be gone come the election anyway. And it is embarrassing for the Government right now. I am more concerned about the likes of little Owen sticking the knife in wherever possible. Again, marginal stuff, but a slight negative in the round.

LBC interview really didn't help. Let's call a spade a spade. Starmer fucked up and deserves fallout on that. The more they pull to the right, the worse it will be for the majority of normal folk. Dissenting voices are healthy. Starmer will be PM by years end, he will have to get used to being pulled both ends.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 10, 2024, 06:09:23 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on May 10, 2024, 12:00:05 pm
Survation 9-10 May -
Lab 44% (=)
Con 24% (-2)
LD 10% (+1)
RFM 8% (-2)
Grn 7% (+3)

TechneUK 8-9 May -
Lab 45% (+1)
Con 21% (-1)
Rfm 12% (-1)
LD  11%  (+1)
Grn 6% (=)

Scottish Westminster VI - 3-8 May
Lab 37% (+2)
SNP 33% (-2)
Con 17% (-2)
LD 7% (+1)

Polls going in the right direction

Redfield & Wilton Scottish Westminster VI 8-9 May

Labour 38% (+5)
SNP 31% (-1)
Conservative 14% (-3)
Lib Dem 8% ()
Reform 4% (-1)
Green 4% (+2)

Wethink 9-10 May

Lab 47% (+3)
Con 24% (NC)
LD 9% (+1)
Ref 10% (-3)
Green 6% (NC)
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 12:55:43 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 05:40:12 pm

He makes voting Labour really fucking hard

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-10/starmer-vows-hostile-ground-for-smuggling-gangs-and-to-scrap-rwanda-policy

The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:26:12 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"



Maybe I need another coffee, but how do safe routes make us complicit with people smugglers?
It would be interesting to see what the estimates are on how many immigrants we could expect if we had nothing in place to stop refugees from fleeing here but reliably tracked and processed them (ie to stop illegal economic migration)*)



* - though the Tories are doing a good job of stopping economic migration by trashing our economy.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:32:03 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"



The problem is that I dont think Labour has any choice now but to be tough on immigration. Due to the situation in Hong Kong and Ukraine, we have had a massive influx of people into the country and unfortunately lots of other immigrants are getting conflated into the numbers.

Those numbers of almost 3/4 million people will have impact on infrastructure, which I have seen in local schools.

I can see why the processing and the safe and legal line has been dropped by Labour. The issue with processing is that when immigrants are processed, a lot are allowed to stay. You say you will create safe and legal routes, its just another way to get to the country.

Ultimately the public wants to see a reduction in migration, full stop. Numbers need to drop drastically otherwise both political parties will suffer the publics wrath.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:37:07 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:55:43 am
The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.

These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.

These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"

but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great

They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.
Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.   



-
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:39:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:32:03 am
The problem is that I dont think Labour has any choice now but to be tough on immigration. Due to the situation in Hong Kong and Ukraine, we have had a massive influx of people into the country and unfortunately lots of other immigrants are getting conflated into the numbers.

Those numbers of almost 3/4 million people will have impact on infrastructure, which I have seen in local schools.

I can see why the processing and the safe and legal line has been dropped by Labour. The issue with processing is that when immigrants are processed, a lot are allowed to stay. You say you will create safe and legal routes, its just another way to get to the country.

Ultimately the public wants to see a reduction in migration, full stop. Numbers need to drop drastically otherwise both political parties will suffer the publics wrath.

Im in the public and want us to look after people seeking asylum.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:40:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:37:07 am
but he didnt say that, hence my post, All your doing mate is saying If he does this thing that he hasnt done then its great

They have previously suggested safe routes, but that seems to have changed.
Their previous statement on asylum seekers was pretty good, it wasn't liberal enough for me, but it was pretty good. That seems to have changed.   



-

You mention safe routes and a country that wants immigration to reduce just sees another way people get into the country, particularly as how they will see it, the numbers of legal migration are too high anyway. A lot of people want numbers reduced, how they get here is of little concern whether its legally or through the channel.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:54:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:24 am
You mention safe routes and a country that wants immigration to reduce just sees another way people get into the country, particularly as how they will see it, the numbers of legal migration are too high anyway. A lot of people want numbers reduced, how they get here is of little concern whether its legally or through the channel.

No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer,3 armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government, to have those balls.





Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:43:43 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government to have, those balls.






But if he does that, does he then move the debate toward total immigration. If as Kh says, and I suspect she's right, most bits want less overall migration then he has a headache unless he can redifine our rules on refugee status so we can turn away more people.   It's a thorny problem..  I totally want us to take in as many refugees as we can. But I also understand that if it means we struggle to get gp apts or school places because of refugees then it's a political disaster.  Though, like with EU migration, there probably is a balance. Land and houses is probably more of an issue for the growing population.

*disclaimer, I'm essentially a refugee, so my views are perhaps not aligned with the general public.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:43:43 am
But if he does that, does he then move the debate toward total immigration. If as Kh says, and I suspect she's right, most bits want less overall migration then he has a headache unless he can redifine our rules on refugee status so we can turn away more people.   It's a thorny problem..  I totally want us to take in as many refugees as we can. But I also understand that if it means we struggle to get gp apts or school places because of refugees then it's a political disaster.  Though, like with EU migration, there probably is a balance. Land and houses is probably more of an issue for the growing population.

*disclaimer, I'm essentially a refugee, so my views are perhaps not aligned with the general public.

I dont think mine are either mate

Is there any evidence that asylum seekers are causing a strain on services. 
*Disclaimer if there were, we should still open up safe routes. 

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:51:39 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government to have, those balls.

Yep.  The small boat numbers are miniscule, compared to the numbers of legal migrants.  Since Brexit, immigration has greatly increased, mostly from places such as India.

Still waiting for a politician to have an honest conservation about immigration, with the public.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:29 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:35:32 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:54:58 am
No politician has had the balls to point out that those arriving in small boats is a really small number of those who come here.
Id like Starmer,3 armed with a massive lead against the most despised UK government, to have those balls.







There was a report by Ros Atkins on the beeb early this morning pointing this out.  Was quite good but youd have to be up with the birds to catch it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:40:31 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
I dont think mine are either mate

Is there any evidence that asylum seekers are causing a strain on services. 
*Disclaimer if there were, we should still open up safe routes. 



Only anecdotal evidence that I'm aware of. Though it wouldn't be on my radar if there were stats. The kind of thing RAWK is great for, someone will know where to find the stats.
Unfortunately in lieu of any other messaging, the belief will be that it does create pressure because 'it stands to reason don't it'.  I'm sure there are rotten apples coming in too which are highlighted, whereas there will be plenty of refugees coming in, settling and becoming a valuable part of the community.  It is very much a conversation for the adults who can accept that unlimited migration isn't possible and aren't accused of being racist with that view point.
Housing is perhaps the biggest concern, but this is the cherry on the top of a situation where houses are something like 10x salary.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:58:24 am
Fwiw, I don't think asylum seekers are straining services. Austerity and privatisation is what is straining services. Invest in services and capacity will improve. People who are able to find quality jobs that pay decent money will boost the economy and help towards this investment.

Or am I being too simplistic and or naive?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:16:16 am
Hard to say red Beret.  Cynically I'd say you are bang on and that a laclustre economy is the fault of the government, but rather than fix it they'll blame immigrants.  Where have we heard this story before.

I think Labour have to be careful. Even ignoring the stupid amounts of money wasted by tories, the pandemic cost huge amounts of money. And we had to borrow to save a lot of jobs.   I haven't looked in detail about the  furlough scheme or other support, but we have to pay that off over a long time, and that is going to mean an element of money we can't spend on services. The Ukraine war also hikes up costs which make services more expensive for us all.  But yes it's the small boats!

-- sorry, went a bit ranty. Not aimed at you RB--
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 12:05:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:51:39 am
Yep.  The small boat numbers are miniscule, compared to the numbers of legal migrants.  Since Brexit, immigration has greatly increased, mostly from places such as India.

Still waiting for a politician to have an honest conservation about immigration, with the public.

People are less anti immigration to meet economic needs and gaps in the Labour market than you think, views on people arriving in small boats etc are a lot harsher.

My guess is that ignoring the hard nativist nonsense from the usual headbangers, a lot of people are okish with immigration where they view it as meeting the needs of the country and being within the rules that we set to control the borders, a lot less ok with it when it can be portrayed as unauthorised immigration that they view as primarily being to the benefit of the immigrant.

Not my views just where I think a lot of the public is on the issue.

Saw some polling on that a while ago and I was a little surprised, that actually more people weren't just rabidly anti-immigration for the sake of it. No doubt that could change though when the nmedia starts ranting about overall numbers if Labour takes over.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 12:09:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:24 am
Fwiw, I don't think asylum seekers are straining services. Austerity and privatisation is what is straining services. Invest in services and capacity will improve. People who are able to find quality jobs that pay decent money will boost the economy and help towards this investment.

Or am I being too simplistic and or naive?

We live in a democracy, ruled by votes from voters. We don't live in a society where numbers are related by accounts. We can only hope that the former can be convinced by the latter. I'm not sure they are.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 05:40:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:24 am
Fwiw, I don't think asylum seekers are straining services. Austerity and privatisation is what is straining services. Invest in services and capacity will improve. People who are able to find quality jobs that pay decent money will boost the economy and help towards this investment.

Or am I being too simplistic and or naive?

I dont think asylum seekers in themselves are causing the issues, the overall numbers of immigrants in total probably are. We dont build enough of anything in this country as it is, thats houses, hospitals, reservoirs, electricity capacity literally you name it, we dont have enough of it, and with all the will in the world when you have 600 to 700 thousand people coming a year thats going to cause issues.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Was a tory and someone else on the radio earlier. The Tory was trying to refute the idea that it was failed buolding plans that was the problem and that immigration was mostly to blame.  My suspicion is maybe 5% of housing need is by immigrants. Possibly the same percentage as the general population. But that 5% get the spotlight shone on them.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:06:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Was a tory and someone else on the radio earlier. The Tory was trying to refute the idea that it was failed buolding plans that was the problem and that immigration was mostly to blame.  My suspicion is maybe 5% of housing need is by immigrants. Possibly the same percentage as the general population. But that 5% get the spotlight shone on them.
I thought that was the whole point about leaving the EU. we take back control. it doesn't really matter what the public or Labour think. the Torys have control of immigration so if they thought Immigration was a problem then why didn't they stop it. it doesn't matter what the problem is, it's the governments job to sort it. 14 yrs they've had. 4 1/2 yrs out of the EU and they keep talking as if all these problems had nothing to do with them.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 12:31:30 am
First it was about Brexit and how tge EU is the problem when it comes to immigration. Now it's the ECHR.

In both cases, the Tories are using immigration as leverage to undermine safeguards for basic human and workers rights.
I don't always visit Lobster

Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 06:57:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:24 am
Fwiw, I don't think asylum seekers are straining services. Austerity and privatisation is what is straining services. Invest in services and capacity will improve. People who are able to find quality jobs that pay decent money will boost the economy and help towards this investment.

Or am I being too simplistic and or naive?

This is the discussion Ive had recently.    Ive read somewhere that migrants are always economically active and pay taxes.

Something I never see discussed is that we have an aging population.   Birth rate is now lower than the death rate.   This phenomenon is not restricted to this country.    So we actually need immigrants!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 08:52:24 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:57:26 am
This is the discussion Ive had recently.    Ive read somewhere that migrants are always economically active and pay taxes.

Something I never see discussed is that we have an aging population.   Birth rate is now lower than the death rate.   This phenomenon is not restricted to this country.    So we actually need immigrants!



The ageing population gets talked about a fair bit Id say, the low and declining birth rate, a lot less. But it goes back to the same point, why are people not having kids? Because children are a huge commitment for a person to make, and in this time of high cost of living, stalled wages and most importantly Id say unaffordable housing in particular as people tend not to have kids if they are still living in their parents home or insecure housing, and having a housing shortage while at the same time having record immigration is asking for trouble not that I think the Tories mind as they quite like pitching the native against the immigrant (British homes for British people) and the home owning over 50s against the avocado on toast eating millennials, but it is still an issue when you build 250,000 homes but have 700,000 net people coming to the country.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 09:26:53 am »
People are being relentlessly squeezed. They're being priced out of getting married, priced out of owning a home, priced out of having kids; priced out of living.

Many millennials are into their 40s now. Avocado on toast is about the only thing any of them can afford these days.

The Tories have left so many people ill and traumatised that they'll be forcing the poor bastards to work after the next election because the economy is flat lining.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3394 on: Today at 11:33:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:52:24 am
The ageing population gets talked about a fair bit Id say, the low and declining birth rate, a lot less. But it goes back to the same point, why are people not having kids? Because children are a huge commitment for a person to make, and in this time of high cost of living, stalled wages and most importantly Id say unaffordable housing in particular as people tend not to have kids if they are still living in their parents home or insecure housing, and having a housing shortage while at the same time having record immigration is asking for trouble not that I think the Tories mind as they quite like pitching the native against the immigrant (British homes for British people) and the home owning over 50s against the avocado on toast eating millennials, but it is still an issue when you build 250,000 homes but have 700,000 net people coming to the country.

Childcare remains phenomenally expensive. Stat Paternity leave is 2 weeks.

Unless youve got money or parents who can help out its not doable.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #3395 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:33:44 am
Childcare remains phenomenally expensive. Stat Paternity leave is 2 weeks.

Unless youve got money or parents who can help out its not doable.

Id say its a symptom of other issues mentioned already rather than a cause. Has childcare got more expensive over the last 10-20 years? No one used to complain about it 20 years ago. Im guessing it hasnt become more expensive (but happy to be corrected), the difference is that once upon a time a parent (usually the mother but obviously doesnt have to be) could afford to give up work for a couple of years or go part time to look after the children and you could run a household on a single wage or one and a half wages, now most people cant do that, most households need two wages just to keep their heads above water because everything is so damn expensive.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
