Yep. The small boat numbers are miniscule, compared to the numbers of legal migrants. Since Brexit, immigration has greatly increased, mostly from places such as India.



Still waiting for a politician to have an honest conservation about immigration, with the public.



People are less anti immigration to meet economic needs and gaps in the Labour market than you think, views on people arriving in small boats etc are a lot harsher.My guess is that ignoring the hard nativist nonsense from the usual headbangers, a lot of people are okish with immigration where they view it as meeting the needs of the country and being within the rules that we set to control the borders, a lot less ok with it when it can be portrayed as unauthorised immigration that they view as primarily being to the benefit of the immigrant.Not my views just where I think a lot of the public is on the issue.Saw some polling on that a while ago and I was a little surprised, that actually more people weren't just rabidly anti-immigration for the sake of it. No doubt that could change though when the nmedia starts ranting about overall numbers if Labour takes over.