The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.
These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.
These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"
The problem is that I dont think Labour has any choice now but to be tough on immigration. Due to the situation in Hong Kong and Ukraine, we have had a massive influx of people into the country and unfortunately lots of other immigrants are getting conflated into the numbers.
Those numbers of almost 3/4 million people will have impact on infrastructure, which I have seen in local schools.
I can see why the processing and the safe and legal line has been dropped by Labour. The issue with processing is that when immigrants are processed, a lot are allowed to stay. You say you will create safe and legal routes, its just another way to get to the country.
Ultimately the public wants to see a reduction in migration, full stop. Numbers need to drop drastically otherwise both political parties will suffer the publics wrath.