

He makes voting Labour really fucking hard



https://www.itv.com/news/2024-05-10/starmer-vows-hostile-ground-for-smuggling-gangs-and-to-scrap-rwanda-policy



The thing is smuggling gangs should be cracked down on; so called "safe" routes aren't the answer; and immigration policy is not fit for purpose.These are all reasonable statements as smuggling gangs also traffic human beings for sex work and slavery; safe routes is a plaster over a bigger problem; and its a Tory made immigration policy - of course it is shite.These statements do not mean he is against those seeking help or against immigrants in general but he needs to back it up with "We are stopping the gangs - but we will work to create UN or EU supported routes with efficient processing so people don't need to turn to them in the first place"; "We are not going to use "safe" routes - that just makes us complicit with people smugglers! Instead we will work with allies and friends around the world to ensure anyone fleeing persecution and tyranny has a safe and legal way out supported by NATO etc"