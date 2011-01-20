Yes, it said in very powerful words (both rationally and emotionally powerful) why socialism is common sense. It's a gift to be able to describe something like that, off the cuff, to a large crowd of listeners.



That's not all that communication is though. You also have tribalism, where the key isn't what is being said, or the substance behind what is being said, but who is saying it. As long as it's someone in the in group saying it, then that's all that's needed to rally the cause, with anyone saying contrariwise being labelled as the enemy. You saw it with Johnson, and the Tories in general, but you also see it with sections of the left. The substance isn't what's being discussed, but rallying behind the in group. I think the term is Pavlovian.