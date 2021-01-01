Gomez having a well-aimed dig in a post-match interview:

Gomez said the support Liverpool received from their fans was also a factor in pushing a depleted team over the line and was a marked contrast to the backing for Chelsea. Im not one for cliches but I think we have the best fans in the world, he said. Its a 50-50 stadium but its evident how superior our fans are in comparison. I hope they realise that and how much it means to us. You see the opposite side [Chelsea] and they need that boost and we just get it and it helps us so much. That is one thing we are all grateful for."



