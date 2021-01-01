« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2480 on: Today at 01:14:46 pm
6 final defeats in a row! Specialists in failure
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2481 on: Today at 01:15:06 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:10:38 pm
Not sure I want Nev naming entire threads on

 RAWK. Maybe that's just me.


It's not just you.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2482 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm
Are they the new Spurs now?😅😅😅
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2483 on: Today at 01:23:44 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:43:01 pm
Without wanting to give Gary Neville any sort of status around here, is it worth updating the thread title to billion pound bottle-jobs?

Nope, calling them bottler's takes credit away from the whole squad who deservedly won the game

It's a shite phrase used by modern football wankers
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2484 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm
Yeah, Neville said that to try to change the narrative of Liverpool winning to Chelsea losing.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2485 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm
All the United footie showing a mix of praise for Liverpool whilst absolutely fewming against Chelsea.  ;D

In many cases it's not even grudging praise. Seems very genuine.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2486 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Anyone notice how Pochettino and Boehly blanked each other at the presentations?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2487 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 12:50:19 pm
Does my memory fail me or were we interested in Chilwell when he was very young?  I seem to recall there was talk he was recomended by Wager to Klopp when he had him at Huddersfield on loan from Leicester. I dont think Leicester wanted to sell or something and we ended up with Robbo, think we win there.
Yes, I remember it being reported that we were interested in him.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2488 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:23:44 pm
Nope, calling them bottler's takes credit away from the whole squad who deservedly won the game

It's a shite phrase used by modern football wankers

Chelsea FC- Liverpool Youth Academy Bitches...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2489 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm

'CHELSEA FANS DEVESTATED REACTIONS TO CHELSEA 0-1 LIVERPOOL | League Cup FINAL | VAN DIJK WINNER!' - 10 minute video from 'Fan Reaction FC':

https://www.youtube.com/v/Yop_HcSm6yk

or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Yop_HcSm6yk
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2490 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2491 on: Today at 03:38:41 pm
I don't know who I dislike more Chelsea or Man city. Worst than man utd arsenal or Everton. I actually liked Newcastle with Keegan, not now with Eddie and the Saudis
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2492 on: Today at 03:41:36 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:20:55 am
The billion pound bottlers picking fights with kids.

Put your toys back in the pram Chilwell  ;D



Chilwell is absolutely shitting his pants there, realizing Bradley would kill him.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2493 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm
Chilwell was at it all game, giving his best JT grade A c*nt impression. The yobs at chelsea will love all that. At least they wont be pushing anyone off trains in Paris any time soon.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #2494 on: Today at 03:49:13 pm
He's been spotted outside the gates of a school in L4.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2495 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm
Gomez having a well-aimed dig in a post-match interview:
Gomez said the support Liverpool received from their fans was also a factor in pushing a depleted team over the line and was a marked contrast to the backing for Chelsea. Im not one for cliches but I think we have the best fans in the world, he said. Its a 50-50 stadium but its evident how superior our fans are in comparison. I hope they realise that and how much it means to us. You see the opposite side [Chelsea] and they need that boost and we just get it and it helps us so much. That is one thing we are all grateful for."

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #2496 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:13 pm
He's been spotted outside the gates of a school in L4.

Was he with Mbappe?
