6 final defeats in a row! Specialists in failure
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:10:38 pm
Not sure I want Nev naming entire threads on

 RAWK. Maybe that's just me.


It's not just you.
Are they the new Spurs now?😅😅😅
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:43:01 pm
Without wanting to give Gary Neville any sort of status around here, is it worth updating the thread title to billion pound bottle-jobs?

Nope, calling them bottler's takes credit away from the whole squad who deservedly won the game

It's a shite phrase used by modern football wankers
Yeah, Neville said that to try to change the narrative of Liverpool winning to Chelsea losing.
All the United footie showing a mix of praise for Liverpool whilst absolutely fewming against Chelsea.  ;D

In many cases it's not even grudging praise. Seems very genuine.
Anyone notice how Pochettino and Boehly blanked each other at the presentations?
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 12:50:19 pm
Does my memory fail me or were we interested in Chilwell when he was very young?  I seem to recall there was talk he was recomended by Wager to Klopp when he had him at Huddersfield on loan from Leicester. I dont think Leicester wanted to sell or something and we ended up with Robbo, think we win there.
Yes, I remember it being reported that we were interested in him.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:23:44 pm
Nope, calling them bottler's takes credit away from the whole squad who deservedly won the game

It's a shite phrase used by modern football wankers

Chelsea FC- Liverpool Youth Academy Bitches...
'CHELSEA FANS DEVESTATED REACTIONS TO CHELSEA 0-1 LIVERPOOL | League Cup FINAL | VAN DIJK WINNER!' - 10 minute video from 'Fan Reaction FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yop_HcSm6yk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yop_HcSm6yk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Yop_HcSm6yk
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

I don't know who I dislike more Chelsea or Man city. Worst than man utd arsenal or Everton. I actually liked Newcastle with Keegan, not now with Eddie and the Saudis
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:20:55 am
The billion pound bottlers picking fights with kids.

Put your toys back in the pram Chilwell  ;D



Chilwell is absolutely shitting his pants there, realizing Bradley would kill him.
Chilwell was at it all game, giving his best JT grade A c*nt impression. The yobs at chelsea will love all that. At least they wont be pushing anyone off trains in Paris any time soon.
He's been spotted outside the gates of a school in L4.
Gomez having a well-aimed dig in a post-match interview:
Gomez said the support Liverpool received from their fans was also a factor in pushing a depleted team over the line and was a marked contrast to the backing for Chelsea. Im not one for cliches but I think we have the best fans in the world, he said. Its a 50-50 stadium but its evident how superior our fans are in comparison. I hope they realise that and how much it means to us. You see the opposite side [Chelsea] and they need that boost and we just get it and it helps us so much. That is one thing we are all grateful for."

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:13 pm
He's been spotted outside the gates of a school in L4.

Was he with Mbappe?
New thread title   ;D
two things:

1) Chelsea and their wildly entitled fans should be happy that they are even in a position to have lost 6 domestic finals in a pretty short span. But for their former mobster of an owner, and the current sketchy as hell ownership group (what the hell happened to the 1.2B that Abromovitch "loaned" the club") - they should have been crushed for financial irregularities. Somehow - they still keep ending up in finals.

2) I don't care what the fanboys say - Enzo is an absolutely wild purchase at 105 M (I mean everyone agrees about Caicedo so there isn't much to discuss) - he's slow, he's short (not a real problem), he's an asshole, and he doesn't seem to influence play anywhere near what people keep saying and trotting out with stats. If he did - then Caicedo would look great, Chelsea's attack would look more potent, and he'd be running the show regularly. He doesn't do that.
They're shite. Really dont buy the whole 'they should have won'. Flavours of the month all over the park but I'm failing to see a single top player in there. The only one who was actually not too bad was the keeper.
The best quote that I've heard is from a Chelsea fan Matisse on youtube. "that's what we are rich and focking sad..."
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
Connor Gallagher seems alright.


 :o


He was a prick in that game, leaving one in a few times and whining like a bitch to the ref all through
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:13 pm
He's been spotted outside the gates of a school in L4.


Hopefully not in a Prince Andrew kind of way
Have Chelsea or the FA recycled all the plastic flags?
 The delusion and anger... oh dear

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yfx876HOjT8&pp=ygU
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Quote from: whtwht on Today at 05:40:13 pm
The delusion and anger... oh dear

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yfx876HOjT8&pp=ygU

Aargh Chelsea fans talking,hard on the old ears innit yeah.
