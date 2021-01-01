two things:



1) Chelsea and their wildly entitled fans should be happy that they are even in a position to have lost 6 domestic finals in a pretty short span. But for their former mobster of an owner, and the current sketchy as hell ownership group (what the hell happened to the 1.2B that Abromovitch "loaned" the club") - they should have been crushed for financial irregularities. Somehow - they still keep ending up in finals.



2) I don't care what the fanboys say - Enzo is an absolutely wild purchase at 105 M (I mean everyone agrees about Caicedo so there isn't much to discuss) - he's slow, he's short (not a real problem), he's an asshole, and he doesn't seem to influence play anywhere near what people keep saying and trotting out with stats. If he did - then Caicedo would look great, Chelsea's attack would look more potent, and he'd be running the show regularly. He doesn't do that.