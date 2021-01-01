A foul is a very grey area these days. I'm certainly not going to get into a debate over whether certain incidents are fouls or if your tactics in generally rely on fouls. IF they were to be deemed fouls , you're unlikely to get bookings for them, so it's a very low risk policy.

I was more saying I think others will copy it.

And if it's 'deemed' to be fouling , then we will no doubt bear the brunt of the PGMOL's laughable attempt to stamp it out.



I remember the goal you scored in the league cup final when one of your players blocked a chelsea defender. Everyone was going mad that it was ruled out for you but not when Arsenal do it. When it was actually ruled out for offside not a foul, and you cant be offside on corners.I think fans also need to upgrade their understanding of the rules because you do see some mad takes.