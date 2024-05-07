Trouble with that scenario, funny as it may be, is that in general people will still kid themselves that the PL is competitive and there was a big title race going on. What's really needed to hammer the point home is City sailing to an easy win by several points and with the title won by April every season sadly.
If, as expected, City do win the league and FA Cup then theyll have won 13 out of the last 21 domestic trophies. 6 out of 7 leagues in that and a Champions League in addition.
Over that same period weve won 4 domestic trophies and a Champions League.
Arsenal, United, Leicester and Chelsea have won 1 trophy each in that period.
I get what you are saying about City romping away with the league to highlight dominance but 13 trophies out of 21 is relatively strong evidence for how City are absolutely dominating and skewing this league.
EDIT: for context i think the most weve ever won over a 7 season period domestically is 10 trophies 79/80 to 85/86 (though 2 European Cup wins in that run). Uniteds is about 8 domestic trophies in 7 seasons.