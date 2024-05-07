« previous next »
A foul is a very grey area these days. I'm certainly not going to get into a debate over whether certain incidents are fouls or if your tactics in generally rely on fouls.  IF they were to be deemed fouls , you're unlikely to get bookings for them, so it's a very low risk policy.
I was more saying I think others will copy it.
And if it's 'deemed' to be fouling , then we will no doubt bear the brunt of the PGMOL's laughable attempt to stamp it out.

I remember the goal you scored in the league cup final when one of your players blocked a chelsea defender. Everyone was going mad that it was ruled out for you but not when Arsenal do it. When it was actually ruled out for offside not a foul, and you cant be offside on corners.
I think fans also need to upgrade their understanding of the rules because you do see some mad takes.
I remember the goal you scored in the league cup final when one of your players blocked a chelsea defender. Everyone was going mad that it was ruled out for you but not when Arsenal do it. When it was actually ruled out for offside not a foul, and you cant be offside on corners.
I think fans also need to upgrade their understanding of the rules because you do see some mad takes.

Van Dijk stood his ground against De Gea and it was deemed a foul.
'Most' fans get their understanding from the pundits. So we can see that's never going to happen.
And if teams start 'testing' the ref and var understanding of the rules, all hell will let loose.
I still remember a well worked corner under rafa being blown for a foul because the ref didn't know the rules (can't remember what exactly we did)
Van Dijk stood his ground against De Gea and it was deemed a foul.

Shouldnt have been (not that I remember that specific incident )
'Most' fans get their understanding from the pundits. So we can see that's never going to happen.
And if teams start 'testing' the ref and var understanding of the rules, all hell will let loose.
I still remember a well worked corner under rafa being blown for a foul because the ref didn't know the rules (can't remember what exactly we did)

Yeh the refs dont seem to know the rules (that gakpo incident against west ham) nevermind the fans
Yeh the refs dont seem to know the rules (that gakpo incident against west ham) nevermind the fans
I actually think that a lot of fans know the rules better than the refs...
I actually think that a lot of fans know the rules better than the refs...
What makes you think the refs know the rules at all?
What makes you think the refs know the rules at all?
Touché
I think Samie will be upset at how far this thread has fallen.
Fucking fulham players practicing for tomorrow against city by flying kites!

They are literally on the beach.
Fucking fulham players practicing for tomorrow against city by flying kites!

They are literally on the beach.


So reliance on spurs it is then?
Fucking fulham players practicing for tomorrow against city by flying kites!

They are literally on the beach.
Fucking United players practicing for Sunday by getting injured!
Fucking fulham players practicing for tomorrow against city by flying kites!

They are literally on the beach.


Aren't Man Utd players preparing for Sunday's game by briefing against their manager and calling him childish names?
Aren't Man Utd players preparing for Sunday's game by briefing against their manager and calling him childish names?

They do that every weekend, Fulham dont.
They do that every weekend, Fulham dont.

Touché.
Fucking fulham players practicing for tomorrow against city by flying kites!

They are literally on the beach.
Don't give up yet son, you may still do it.
Is there anybody out there?
Is there anybody out there?

The Wall.
Is there anybody out there?
Just nod if you can hear me.
we're still fighting for this title, and he's got to go to Spurs and get something, and... and... I'll tell you, honestly, I will luv it if we beat them, luv it!"
we're still fighting for this title, and he's got to go to Spurs and get something, and... and... I'll tell you, honestly, I will luv it if we beat them, luv it!"
Come on now, Lego head is never gonna say that about his buddy.
Come on now, Lego head is never gonna say that about his buddy.

What they said , about a man like david moyes, gone down in my estimation.
I hope City's goal difference also takes over Arsenal's. If anyone is going to win this corrupt league that isn't us, it might as well be the cheats to highlight how corrupt the league is to the outside, not that it matters. If Arsenal don't win it again, maybe more people will cotton on but I doubt it.

Thanks to the majority of people with the "anyone but the scousers" over the years, I have not one shred of desire for anyone else winning the league. Nobody cheered for us

I genuinely hope Arsenal lose it by one goal difference and the same points as City.
I hope City's goal difference also takes over Arsenal's. If anyone is going to win this corrupt league that isn't us, it might as well be the cheats to highlight how corrupt the league is to the outside, not that it matters. If Arsenal don't win it again, maybe more people will cotton on but I doubt it.

Thanks to the majority of people with the "anyone but the scousers" over the years, I have not one shred of desire for anyone else winning the league. Nobody cheered for us

I genuinely hope Arsenal lose it by one goal difference and the same points as City.

Trouble with that scenario, funny as it may be, is that in general people will still kid themselves that the PL is competitive and there was a big title race going on. What's really needed to hammer the point home is City sailing to an easy win by several points and with the title won by April every season sadly.
Good luck to them today. Hopefully they can pip the cheats to the title.
I hope they win today. Would t want to give United the satisfaction of being able to say they stopped them. Much more fun to see another United drubbing.
Good luck to them today. Hopefully they can pip the cheats to the title.
my feelings too, but city look inevitable and think the gooners are going to bottle it today.
Would be easier to support the Gunners today if Lego head had a touchline ban.
Anyway - hope they beat United.
Would be easier to support the Gunners today if Lego head had a touchline ban.
Anyway - hope they beat United.

Won't matter if they win 30 -0.
The title is going to the cheats again.
Come on now, Lego head is never gonna say that about his buddy.
would be great to get Arteta into a rant. Could blow the whistle on plenty of Citys secrets.
Cmon Micky - just do it.
we're still fighting for this title, and he's got to go to Spurs and get something, and... and... I'll tell you, honestly, I will luv it if we beat them, luv it!"
. . . . . . Puts hand up in the air . . . . I know this one. 
Won't matter if they win 30 -0.
The title is going to the cheats again.
Yep - but still would enjoy that 30-0.
Anything less than a 6:0 for Arsenal tonight and I'll be disappointed. Smash those c*nts please!
Trouble with that scenario, funny as it may be, is that in general people will still kid themselves that the PL is competitive and there was a big title race going on. What's really needed to hammer the point home is City sailing to an easy win by several points and with the title won by April every season sadly.

If, as expected, City do win the league and FA Cup then theyll have won 13 out of the last 21 domestic trophies. 6 out of 7 leagues in that and a Champions League in addition.

Over that same period weve won 4 domestic trophies and a Champions League.

Arsenal, United, Leicester and Chelsea have won 1 trophy each in that period.

I get  what you are saying about City romping away with the league to highlight dominance but 13 trophies out of 21 is relatively strong evidence for how City are absolutely dominating and skewing this league.

EDIT: for context i think the most weve ever won over a 7 season period domestically is 10 trophies 79/80 to 85/86 (though 2 European Cup wins in that run). Uniteds is about 8 domestic trophies in 7 seasons.
