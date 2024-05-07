I hope City's goal difference also takes over Arsenal's. If anyone is going to win this corrupt league that isn't us, it might as well be the cheats to highlight how corrupt the league is to the outside, not that it matters. If Arsenal don't win it again, maybe more people will cotton on but I doubt it.



Thanks to the majority of people with the "anyone but the scousers" over the years, I have not one shred of desire for anyone else winning the league. Nobody cheered for us



I genuinely hope Arsenal lose it by one goal difference and the same points as City.