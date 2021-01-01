At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.



Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!



Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.



Exactly and by the same token how would Salah take it if we were trading him in and out of the side to give his future replacement game time? He's such a competitor that I'm in no doubt he thinks he should be starting every game. We saw how frustrated he was by Klopp dropping him to the bench for a few games to the point where it seemed to tarnish their good working relationship. It could get very messy for the club when the more calculated and profitable decision is to cut ties now, take the profit and prepare for the future. I look forward to seeing how the club manage this in the summer.It's interesting to note that Salah seems to have already come out and pre-empt the club's decision making by talking about next season and winning trophies - as if to call their bluff and state I'm not going anywhere. Over to you Edwards.In terms of future replacements for Salah I'd have Nico Williams over Bakayoko or Olise. I'm just more in favor of wide forwards that have a willingness to go past their full backs rather than cut inside and I think that Williams offers that. It also tends to fall in line with how Slot likes his wide forwards to play.