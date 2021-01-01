« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:24:57 pm
Weve already maximized our return on him.

At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.

Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!

Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:57:25 pm
The time to maximise return in monetary terms, on Mo, was last summer. We chose not to.

Now we just enjoy the final year or so of his legendary Liverpool career and forget about how and when he leaves. Hes in the same category as the likes of Gerrard, Barnes, Rush, Dalglish etc its not about any kind of return anymore
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm
I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.

But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.

So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?

Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
I would be incredibly hesitant to do that. Weve seen how narrow the team can be at times, often when Gomez plays LB. We also lack left footers in the first team squad as it is.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm
I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.

But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.

So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?

I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm
Quote
Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are all in the race to sign Leny Yoro.

[@le_Parisien]
cptrios

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:45:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm


Well, those are two very easy clubs to compete with for transfers.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

Yeah mate, I have the same concerns. If I set aside my emotions, re-signing Salah is a complete non-starter ... provided we have any say in the matter. I understand why people disagree with that, but the trade-off defensively is too much for where he is with his game now in my opinion.

Lenny Yoro though, eh? That's potentially the next Virg. As big a signing as Scalvini or Antonio Silva would be. Probably Real-bound, the bastards.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm
Quote
Liverpool have never had a head coach... until now.

Arne Slot taking that title - rather than 'manager' - is a significant moment at Anfield.

It's what FSG has always wanted - and shows power has now shifted to Michael Edwards.

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

And De Bruyne, who doesnt do much off the ball. Thing is though City have an incredible back 4 plus Rodri. 4 big, athletic and technical CBs. Some of them are proper rapid too. They mitigate for a lack of defensive output from their elite attackers. Im not sure we have the players to mitigate. Certainly if you could choose youd never choose to put your least impressive off the ball attacker on the same side as your least defensively minded (and gifted) defender.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

Actually Haaland was top of offensive pressing last season if I recall. He's not a statue by any means.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
Would be happy enough with bakayoko, seemed decent the couple of times I've seen him. The goals scored is a little concerning but he's creative so that would be a big help if he doesn't contribute goals straight away. Let's be honest, is there any out there better we can get? Olise would be better off the bat you would think but there is some injury concerns and he'd cost a fair bit more I reckon.

Any talk of what fee to get Bakayoko? 60 mil would be my guess.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:25:33 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

Because he scores every week. Like Messi at Barca for Pep. Your output has to be exceptional to be an exception.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:56:42 am
A good window for me?

Colwill - CB/LB
Zubimendi - 6
Bakayoko - WF

All covered by Thiago, Matip, Kostas leaving.

Pretty sure Colwill signed one of those stupid 6 or 7 year contracts with Chelsea recently didn't he?  I get it because of the money but no idea why the players themselves would lock in a long term contract with that shit show at the moment.  Stuck there until they want to sell you to Saudi so they can fund their next football manager signing.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
https://x.com/WilcoFtbl/status/1735004484252680581

Johan Bakayoko vs Arsenal.

I'm sold.  Which means we wont sign him. 
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

He will likely just carry on as an inverted full-back. Don't know why people seem to think there is a problem there when our record with him in that position is nothing short of elite. We just need to solidify the midfield in front of him.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:01:57 pm
Best thing for Mo is to stay and leave on a free next year though.

Tory behaviour still wanting to wring a fee out of him.


:lmao WTF?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
Would be happy enough with bakayoko, seemed decent the couple of times I've seen him. The goals scored is a little concerning but he's creative so that would be a big help if he doesn't contribute goals straight away. Let's be honest, is there any out there better we can get? Olise would be better off the bat you would think but there is some injury concerns and he'd cost a fair bit more I reckon.

Any talk of what fee to get Bakayoko? 60 mil would be my guess.
Seems to be around the £40m mark/what we paid for Gakpo according to most reports.
latortuga

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:03:34 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm
At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.

Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!

Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.

Exactly and by the same token how would Salah take it if we were trading him in and out of the side to give his future replacement game time?  He's such a competitor that I'm in no doubt he thinks he should be starting every game.  We saw how frustrated he was by Klopp dropping him to the bench for a few games to the point where it seemed to tarnish their good working relationship.  It could get very messy for the club when the more calculated and profitable decision is to cut ties now, take the profit and prepare for the future.  I look forward to seeing how the club manage this in the summer. 

It's interesting to note that Salah seems to have already come out and pre-empt the club's decision making by talking about next season and winning trophies - as if to call their bluff and state I'm not going anywhere.  Over to you Edwards.

In terms of future replacements for Salah I'd have Nico Williams over Bakayoko or Olise.  I'm just more in favor of wide forwards that have a willingness to go past their full backs rather than cut inside and I think that Williams offers that.  It also tends to fall in line with how Slot likes his wide forwards to play.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:33:18 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:03:34 am
Exactly and by the same token how would Salah take it if we were trading him in and out of the side to give his future replacement game time?  He's such a competitor that I'm in no doubt he thinks he should be starting every game.  We saw how frustrated he was by Klopp dropping him to the bench for a few games to the point where it seemed to tarnish their good working relationship.  It could get very messy for the club when the more calculated and profitable decision is to cut ties now, take the profit and prepare for the future.  I look forward to seeing how the club manage this in the summer. 

It's interesting to note that Salah seems to have already come out and pre-empt the club's decision making by talking about next season and winning trophies - as if to call their bluff and state I'm not going anywhere.  Over to you Edwards.

In terms of future replacements for Salah I'd have Nico Williams over Bakayoko or Olise.  I'm just more in favor of wide forwards that have a willingness to go past their full backs rather than cut inside and I think that Williams offers that.  It also tends to fall in line with how Slot likes his wide forwards to play.

Nico Williams looks like the closest thing to Mane on the market, very quick, tricky and great with both feet, can play on either side because of it.

Hasnt quite mastered the whole goal scoring thing though, although he is proving to be a decent provider.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:40:48 am

We want to win the CL and the league. It's Kvaratskhelia who we should be after not Nico Williams.
