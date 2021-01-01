I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.



But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.



So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?



I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.