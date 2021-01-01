I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.
But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.
So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?