LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81320 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm »
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81321 on: Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:24:57 pm
Weve already maximized our return on him.

At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.

Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!

Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,991
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81322 on: Yesterday at 05:57:25 pm »
The time to maximise return in monetary terms, on Mo, was last summer. We chose not to.

Now we just enjoy the final year or so of his legendary Liverpool career and forget about how and when he leaves. Hes in the same category as the likes of Gerrard, Barnes, Rush, Dalglish etc its not about any kind of return anymore
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81323 on: Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm »
I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.

But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.

So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?

At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81324 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm »
I would be incredibly hesitant to do that. Weve seen how narrow the team can be at times, often when Gomez plays LB. We also lack left footers in the first team squad as it is.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81325 on: Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm
I'm trying to wrap my head around what we do with Trent. From what we know about Slot, he wants his right back bombing forward, right? And that's Trent's best role. Presuming we buy a terrier DM, that would sort out the defensive deficiencies on the right that the bombing contributes to. Can Trent be convinced to stay at RB with such an offensive role? If he can, that seems like the right place for him. It allows us to put Macca next to the new DM in the pivot, and that new DM allows Macca to focus forward more than he could playing the 6.

But I think we'd all agree that our best first 11 at the moment includes both Trent and Bradley. If Trent plays RB, it limits the amount of gametime Conor would get, so we wouldn't get as much out of him. We also have room (Owen Beck and Luke Chambers notwithstanding) for a LB to replace Tsimikas and deputize for Robbo.

So here's my question. Could Bradley move to left back? How difficult a transition would it be in general?

I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81326 on: Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm »
Quote
Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are all in the race to sign Leny Yoro.

[@le_Parisien]
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81327 on: Yesterday at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm


Well, those are two very easy clubs to compete with for transfers.
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81328 on: Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

Yeah mate, I have the same concerns. If I set aside my emotions, re-signing Salah is a complete non-starter ... provided we have any say in the matter. I understand why people disagree with that, but the trade-off defensively is too much for where he is with his game now in my opinion.

Lenny Yoro though, eh? That's potentially the next Virg. As big a signing as Scalvini or Antonio Silva would be. Probably Real-bound, the bastards.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81329 on: Yesterday at 09:20:45 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have never had a head coach... until now.

Arne Slot taking that title - rather than 'manager' - is a significant moment at Anfield.

It's what FSG has always wanted - and shows power has now shifted to Michael Edwards.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81330 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81331 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

And De Bruyne, who doesnt do much off the ball. Thing is though City have an incredible back 4 plus Rodri. 4 big, athletic and technical CBs. Some of them are proper rapid too. They mitigate for a lack of defensive output from their elite attackers. Im not sure we have the players to mitigate. Certainly if you could choose youd never choose to put your least impressive off the ball attacker on the same side as your least defensively minded (and gifted) defender.
PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81332 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

Actually Haaland was top of offensive pressing last season if I recall. He's not a statue by any means.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm by PaleBlueDot »
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81333 on: Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm »
Would be happy enough with bakayoko, seemed decent the couple of times I've seen him. The goals scored is a little concerning but he's creative so that would be a big help if he doesn't contribute goals straight away. Let's be honest, is there any out there better we can get? Olise would be better off the bat you would think but there is some injury concerns and he'd cost a fair bit more I reckon.

Any talk of what fee to get Bakayoko? 60 mil would be my guess.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81334 on: Yesterday at 10:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm
City aggressively press and still manage to fit in Haaland.

Because he scores every week. Like Messi at Barca for Pep. Your output has to be exceptional to be an exception.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81335 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:56:42 am
A good window for me?

Colwill - CB/LB
Zubimendi - 6
Bakayoko - WF

All covered by Thiago, Matip, Kostas leaving.

Pretty sure Colwill signed one of those stupid 6 or 7 year contracts with Chelsea recently didn't he?  I get it because of the money but no idea why the players themselves would lock in a long term contract with that shit show at the moment.  Stuck there until they want to sell you to Saudi so they can fund their next football manager signing.
Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81336 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
https://x.com/WilcoFtbl/status/1735004484252680581

Johan Bakayoko vs Arsenal.

I'm sold.  Which means we wont sign him. 
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81337 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that Slot plays with one defensive and one offensive full back (which would probably make Gomez a better fit than say Bradley) but to be honest I've read so many conflicting assessments of Slot's style, that who really knows!

I personally hope Trent can get on board with being a swashbuckling full back again rather than becoming a midfielder, but who knows what he'll want. For me though there's also a pretty big question mark on that side of the team in general - having Salah and Trent on one side is I think a bit of a concern off the ball. Honestly I'm not sure how Salah works in a side that wants to aggressively press in the first place, but with Trent behind him (who has been shall we say *inconsistent* in his defensive efforts for a while now) I think again you're going to be putting a massive load onto other players to be covering/helping them or in Salah's case doing a degree of his running for him. I think in that instance you probably do need a physically dominant monster of a CM to be playing on that side for cover - you can't be asking Endo or Mac Allister to do it.

He will likely just carry on as an inverted full-back. Don't know why people seem to think there is a problem there when our record with him in that position is nothing short of elite. We just need to solidify the midfield in front of him.
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81338 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:01:57 pm
Best thing for Mo is to stay and leave on a free next year though.

Tory behaviour still wanting to wring a fee out of him.


:lmao WTF?
Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81339 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
Would be happy enough with bakayoko, seemed decent the couple of times I've seen him. The goals scored is a little concerning but he's creative so that would be a big help if he doesn't contribute goals straight away. Let's be honest, is there any out there better we can get? Olise would be better off the bat you would think but there is some injury concerns and he'd cost a fair bit more I reckon.

Any talk of what fee to get Bakayoko? 60 mil would be my guess.
Seems to be around the £40m mark/what we paid for Gakpo according to most reports.
latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81340 on: Today at 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm
At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.

Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!

Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.

Exactly and by the same token how would Salah take it if we were trading him in and out of the side to give his future replacement game time?  He's such a competitor that I'm in no doubt he thinks he should be starting every game.  We saw how frustrated he was by Klopp dropping him to the bench for a few games to the point where it seemed to tarnish their good working relationship.  It could get very messy for the club when the more calculated and profitable decision is to cut ties now, take the profit and prepare for the future.  I look forward to seeing how the club manage this in the summer. 

It's interesting to note that Salah seems to have already come out and pre-empt the club's decision making by talking about next season and winning trophies - as if to call their bluff and state I'm not going anywhere.  Over to you Edwards.

In terms of future replacements for Salah I'd have Nico Williams over Bakayoko or Olise.  I'm just more in favor of wide forwards that have a willingness to go past their full backs rather than cut inside and I think that Williams offers that.  It also tends to fall in line with how Slot likes his wide forwards to play.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81341 on: Today at 12:33:18 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:03:34 am
Exactly and by the same token how would Salah take it if we were trading him in and out of the side to give his future replacement game time?  He's such a competitor that I'm in no doubt he thinks he should be starting every game.  We saw how frustrated he was by Klopp dropping him to the bench for a few games to the point where it seemed to tarnish their good working relationship.  It could get very messy for the club when the more calculated and profitable decision is to cut ties now, take the profit and prepare for the future.  I look forward to seeing how the club manage this in the summer. 

It's interesting to note that Salah seems to have already come out and pre-empt the club's decision making by talking about next season and winning trophies - as if to call their bluff and state I'm not going anywhere.  Over to you Edwards.

In terms of future replacements for Salah I'd have Nico Williams over Bakayoko or Olise.  I'm just more in favor of wide forwards that have a willingness to go past their full backs rather than cut inside and I think that Williams offers that.  It also tends to fall in line with how Slot likes his wide forwards to play.

Nico Williams looks like the closest thing to Mane on the market, very quick, tricky and great with both feet, can play on either side because of it.

Hasnt quite mastered the whole goal scoring thing though, although he is proving to be a decent provider.
Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81342 on: Today at 01:40:48 am »

We want to win the CL and the league. It's Kvaratskhelia who we should be after not Nico Williams.
RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • The Lord Jesus Saves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81343 on: Today at 02:13:56 am »
The forward situation is a tricky one. With Salah talking about next season already, will we buy another forward without selling, say, Diaz?

I say Diaz because the articles around Slot's confirmation name-checked Nunez as one player he said he can improve, so he's clearly staying put.

Unless Diaz is sold, can't see us spending much money on a forward. Actually, if no forward is sold, I'd be surprised if we brought in a new one. Where & when would he play?

Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, & Danns is pretty stacked. Not to mention Gordon & Doak who, if not loaned, will be in the frame for at least the Cup games.

BUT: if Gakpo or Diaz is sold, then a starting-calibre forward would have to be bought.

And a right-sided leftie would make more sense.

(Seen some analysis of Slot's forward play indicate that Szobo would be an ideal fit for the left-sided forward role, mostly cutting in to his right to use his considerable shooting powers & or create from those "Coutinho" zones. If Diaz were sold, Szobo as starting left-winger, like he was for RB at times, wouldn't be a bad guess)

Even if Salah stays next season, the club will want his replacement to have as much time apprenticing as possible.

One thing that strengthens Bakayoko link to us is that he fits the bill (style-wise) of Yankuba Minteh, who played as RW for Slot last season, & whose role was pivotal in the attacking phases of Feyenoord's game. The 2 wingers share traits like pace, good dribbling ability, very direct when attacking their full back, are creative, & are starting to score goals.

Bakayoko is more physical & athletic, which is ideal for PL.

Yes, buying from the Dutch league has not proven gold for PL teams, & that might be the reason for Edwards swerving Bakayoko. But the player's age, skill-set, his recent season numbers, his suitability for Slot system, & his potential shows a player whose price could double in a few years' time.

And THAT might be the reason Edwards goes for him now.

Wasn't Edwards famed for signing players just before they hit world-class level, & while they were still relatively low-priced?



Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81344 on: Today at 06:57:42 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
Pretty sure Colwill signed one of those stupid 6 or 7 year contracts with Chelsea recently didn't he?  I get it because of the money but no idea why the players themselves would lock in a long term contract with that shit show at the moment.  Stuck there until they want to sell you to Saudi so they can fund their next football manager signing.

Ah yes forgot about that, new manager though can see him being sellable as they will have to raise funds to give the new manager some , may be too expensive now though.

I think hes class though, long term Van Dijk replacement but could also play the left back in Slots set up (as its basically a center back)
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81345 on: Today at 07:57:49 am »
Colwill is no way a long term VVD replacement he isnt quick enough
Quansah is already better
Quansah is a good athlete but long term i think someone extremely quick & dominant would be great.
Van De Ven i think would have been perfect.
he makes errors but could have get games at LB too for us
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,598
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81346 on: Today at 08:00:16 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:13:56 am
The forward situation is a tricky one. With Salah talking about next season already, will we buy another forward without selling, say, Diaz?

I say Diaz because the articles around Slot's confirmation name-checked Nunez as one player he said he can improve, so he's clearly staying put.

Unless Diaz is sold, can't see us spending much money on a forward. Actually, if no forward is sold, I'd be surprised if we brought in a new one. Where & when would he play?

Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, & Danns is pretty stacked. Not to mention Gordon & Doak who, if not loaned, will be in the frame for at least the Cup games.

BUT: if Gakpo or Diaz is sold, then a starting-calibre forward would have to be bought.

And a right-sided leftie would make more sense.

(Seen some analysis of Slot's forward play indicate that Szobo would be an ideal fit for the left-sided forward role, mostly cutting in to his right to use his considerable shooting powers & or create from those "Coutinho" zones. If Diaz were sold, Szobo as starting left-winger, like he was for RB at times, wouldn't be a bad guess)

Even if Salah stays next season, the club will want his replacement to have as much time apprenticing as possible.

One thing that strengthens Bakayoko link to us is that he fits the bill (style-wise) of Yankuba Minteh, who played as RW for Slot last season, & whose role was pivotal in the attacking phases of Feyenoord's game. The 2 wingers share traits like pace, good dribbling ability, very direct when attacking their full back, are creative, & are starting to score goals.

Bakayoko is more physical & athletic, which is ideal for PL.

Yes, buying from the Dutch league has not proven gold for PL teams, & that might be the reason for Edwards swerving Bakayoko. But the player's age, skill-set, his recent season numbers, his suitability for Slot system, & his potential shows a player whose price could double in a few years' time.

And THAT might be the reason Edwards goes for him now.

Wasn't Edwards famed for signing players just before they hit world-class level, & while they were still relatively low-priced?





Selling Diaz and replacing him with someone on the right wing will make the forward line more balanced.

LF
Jota
Gakpo
Nunez

CF
Nunez
Jota
Gakpo

RF
Salah
New signing
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,081
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81347 on: Today at 08:46:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:57:49 am
Colwill is no way a long term VVD replacement he isnt quick enough
Quansah is already better
Quansah is a good athlete but long term i think someone extremely quick & dominant would be great.
Van De Ven i think would have been perfect.
he makes errors but could have get games at LB too for us

Van De Ven isnt Virgil either. Colwill is better than Van de Ven.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81348 on: Today at 08:48:50 am »
Van der Ven is wank. Take away his speed and he has nothing.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81349 on: Today at 09:01:44 am »
I'd be looking at Van Den Berg he's done really well this year.

https://fbref.com/en/players/7bf9400b/Sepp-van-den-Berg

Those heading stats..
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81350 on: Today at 09:17:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
https://x.com/WilcoFtbl/status/1735004484252680581

Johan Bakayoko vs Arsenal.
Not that impressive IMO, and certainly nowhere near Salah.
Look how he stops with the ball rather than continuing with the ball, before trying to dribble from a still stand. This allows the defense to settle.
Diaz struggles with this as well.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,474
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81351 on: Today at 09:18:48 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:17:27 am
Not that impressive IMO, and certainly nowhere near Salah.
Look how he stops with the ball rather than continuing with the ball, before trying to dribble from a still stand. This allows the defense to settle.
Diaz struggles with this as well.

That might just be bad coaching
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81352 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:00:16 am
Selling Diaz and replacing him with someone on the right wing will make the forward line more balanced.

LF
Jota
Gakpo
Nunez

CF
Nunez
Jota
Gakpo

RF
Salah
New signing
On the other hand, Diaz has looked good on the right when he has played there.
But I also think we need another winger
Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81353 on: Today at 09:20:13 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:01:44 am
I'd be looking at Van Den Berg he's done really well this year.

https://fbref.com/en/players/7bf9400b/Sepp-van-den-Berg

Those heading stats..

If you like heading stats check out Riccardo Calafiori's. Mama mia
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81354 on: Today at 09:23:20 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:20:13 am
If you like heading stats check out Riccardo Calafiori's. Mama mia

Yes he looks a proper potential star, still not over Aquilani when it comes to Italian players though :D
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81355 on: Today at 10:37:21 am »
I think i'm looking at it and thinking wide forward and centre back would do. Understand the shouts for a midfielder but given we might play a 2 there I feel like we've a ton of players who could profile into those roles.  Maybe if you could get an absolute top talent but I'm not seeing one available at the moment.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81356 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:37:21 am
I think i'm looking at it and thinking wide forward and centre back would do. Understand the shouts for a midfielder but given we might play a 2 there I feel like we've a ton of players who could profile into those roles.  Maybe if you could get an absolute top talent but I'm not seeing one available at the moment.

You think? I look at the midfield and only Macallister is obviously a first choice option in the double pivot (assuming that's what Slot ends up playing). Everyone else is a question mark. So it's a really obvious position to upgrade if we can get the right player. Although I do agree with you re right player, a 'top talent' may or may not be there out.

I'd be doing:
LB to replace Tsimikas
CB to replace Matip
DM to replace Thiago
Wide forward who primarily plays from the right to replace Diaz/ Gakpo.

I suspect we do need to move on Tsimikas and one of the forwards if we're going to bring another wide forward and a left back in, otherwise the squad will be much too big.
