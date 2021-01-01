The forward situation is a tricky one. With Salah talking about next season already, will we buy another forward without selling, say, Diaz?



I say Diaz because the articles around Slot's confirmation name-checked Nunez as one player he said he can improve, so he's clearly staying put.



Unless Diaz is sold, can't see us spending much money on a forward. Actually, if no forward is sold, I'd be surprised if we brought in a new one. Where & when would he play?



Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, & Danns is pretty stacked. Not to mention Gordon & Doak who, if not loaned, will be in the frame for at least the Cup games.



BUT: if Gakpo or Diaz is sold, then a starting-calibre forward would have to be bought.



And a right-sided leftie would make more sense.



(Seen some analysis of Slot's forward play indicate that Szobo would be an ideal fit for the left-sided forward role, mostly cutting in to his right to use his considerable shooting powers & or create from those "Coutinho" zones. If Diaz were sold, Szobo as starting left-winger, like he was for RB at times, wouldn't be a bad guess)



Even if Salah stays next season, the club will want his replacement to have as much time apprenticing as possible.



One thing that strengthens Bakayoko link to us is that he fits the bill (style-wise) of Yankuba Minteh, who played as RW for Slot last season, & whose role was pivotal in the attacking phases of Feyenoord's game. The 2 wingers share traits like pace, good dribbling ability, very direct when attacking their full back, are creative, & are starting to score goals.



Bakayoko is more physical & athletic, which is ideal for PL.



Yes, buying from the Dutch league has not proven gold for PL teams, & that might be the reason for Edwards swerving Bakayoko. But the player's age, skill-set, his recent season numbers, his suitability for Slot system, & his potential shows a player whose price could double in a few years' time.



And THAT might be the reason Edwards goes for him now.



Wasn't Edwards famed for signing players just before they hit world-class level, & while they were still relatively low-priced?







