« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 [2034]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3193403 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81320 on: Today at 05:35:36 pm »
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81321 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:24:57 pm
Weve already maximized our return on him.

At the risk of being boring, from an accounting perspective (and therefore ability to strengthen the team within financial rules perspective), we havent. Any meaningful fee we would get for Salah now would be near enough pure profit for PSR, which would give us a huge amount of wriggle room in terms of squad additions.

Agree in general terms though. And more broadly, I dont think its really up to the club at this stage - I imagine theres zero desire to have him leave on a free, but if he wants to run his contract down he ultimately can!

Does make it tricky though - hell still be starting the vast majority of games next season, so selling game-time to attackers is going to be very tough without departures elsewhere. I doubt an Olise or a Bakayoko is interested in coming here to sit on the bench for 50%+ of the season.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,987
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81322 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm »
The time to maximise return in monetary terms, on Mo, was last summer. We chose not to.

Now we just enjoy the final year or so of his legendary Liverpool career and forget about how and when he leaves. Hes in the same category as the likes of Gerrard, Barnes, Rush, Dalglish etc its not about any kind of return anymore
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 [2034]   Go Up
« previous next »
 