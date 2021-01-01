if the new manager wasnt Dutch we wouldnt be having this debate. We would be focussing on players from Portugal/Germany/France/Spain/Italy and those already in the premier league



Portugal is a poor market. A lot of hype and huge fees but little substance. Like Germany, players from there tend to need time and we already have enough players like that.However, there are good players everywhere and like I've been saying, it's up to the scouts to find them. That's why I never get the "there are few good XYZ out there " that's usually said because there are.There are players in every league that are good enough for Liverpool. The complication is finding the ones that can adapt make the transition easily to this level with the caveat that it's easier to transitionfrom some leagues. Robbo and Gini were effectively Championship players when we got them.