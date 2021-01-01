I already said that there are good players everywhere.



Portugal is a poor market IMO because the prices are inflated and don't reflect the time that the players normally need to adjust.



Your time frame ("decades") isn't really coherent with this as the market became inflated recently. That's why MCO is in vogue now and why Madrid buys directly from South America.



Are there good players there? Of course but a club like us will be quoted crazy prices.



Who are all of the players from Portugal with inflated fees? Enzo Fernandez was a release clause, theyd not even had him a year, Felix was again a release clause where they paid more to have an easier payment structure. Outside of that Im struggling to work out whose fee was too much? Ruben Dias was instantly one of the best defenders in the league when he came, Bruno Fernandes was instantly one of the best midfielders when he came. Darwins fee was only inflated because he plays as a goal scoring 9, by far the most premium position on the market, if another striker came through with his skill set and scored vs all of those top sides in Europe, theres probably not a club out there that wouldnt start the conversation at 100m, and if they havent played in the premier league theyll need the better part of a year to settle down, unless youre a freak like Haaland.Tell me a league that factors in the time needed to adjust for the price? Youre basically looking at leagues like Austria, Belgium etc We paid a similar fee for Gakpo as we paid for Diaz, both were the best players in their respective leagues at the time, both were pretty fair prices given their output, status and abilities. The Portuguese clubs know their place within the market and do it well, they mainly either produce local players or recruit the best from South America, bed them into Europe and give them CL/EL appearances as a platform. Of course the big clubs will want to tap into what they do via MCO, they make a killing on players that cost little to nothing compared to what we would have to pay here. I wouldnt stop shopping there, though, theyre brilliant at spotting and developing talent, we should always keep an eye on what their next moves are as usually one of the big three sides there is producing a star most seasons.