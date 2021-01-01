« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80720 on: Today at 08:14:10 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:40:49 am
But then again in the past youve also had the likes of Suarez, Van Persie, Van Nistelrooy, Robben, Wijnaldum, Eriksen, Vertonghen, Vermaelen, Dembele etc.

Weve got the best analytics going and that will be able to more accurately predict whether players can bridge the gap than the scouting used by clubs in the past. Whilst there is more difficulty in predicting those who can cope with the leap in quality, the risk is often lower too as the fees are lower for the top talents in the league than they would be for the five leagues ranked higher.

if the new manager wasnt Dutch we wouldnt be having this debate. We would be focussing on players from Portugal/Germany/France/Spain/Italy and those already in the premier league
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80721 on: Today at 08:18:15 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:40:49 am
But then again in the past you’ve also had the likes of Suarez, Van Persie, Van Nistelrooy, Robben, Wijnaldum, Eriksen, Vertonghen, Vermaelen, Dembele etc.

We’ve got the best analytics going and that will be able to more accurately predict whether players can bridge the gap than the scouting used by clubs in the past. Whilst there is more difficulty in predicting those who can cope with the leap in quality, the risk is often lower too as the fees are lower for the top talents in the league than they would be for the five leagues ranked higher.

Our analytics may have been good but it was still predicated on signing players who had proven it for a decent time at a decent level. Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Salah, Mane were all bought from top leagues and were not super young. Bobby, Keita you could question more because they were from Germany and what stock you put in that. Fabinho was from a weak league but he had proven himself in the Champions League.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80722 on: Today at 08:22:08 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:14:10 am
if the new manager wasnt Dutch we wouldnt be having this debate. We would be focussing on players from Portugal/Germany/France/Spain/Italy and those already in the premier league
Portugal is a poor market. A lot of hype and huge fees but little substance. Like Germany, players from there tend to need time and we already have enough players like that.

However, there are good players everywhere and like I've been saying, it's up to the scouts to find them. That's why I never get the "there are few good XYZ out there " that's usually said because there are.

There are players in every league that are good enough for Liverpool. The complication is finding the ones that can adapt make the transition easily to this level with the caveat that it's easier to transitionfrom some leagues. Robbo and Gini were effectively Championship players when we got them.
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80723 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:22:08 am
Portugal is a poor market. A lot of hype and huge fees but little substance. Like Germany, players from there tend to need time and we already have enough players like that.

There are good players everywhere and like I've been saying, it's up to the scouts to find them. That's why I never get the "there are few good XYZ out there " that's usually said because there are.

There are players in every league that are good enough for Liverpool. The complication is finding the ones that can adapt make the transition easily to this level with the caveat that it's easier to transitionfrom some leagues. Robbo and Gini were effectively Championship players when we got them.

And in the past Leicester, Southampton and now Brighton have signed them.

Even Moyes at Everton signed some very good players from the Championship and a 19 year old Coleman for buttons.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80724 on: Today at 08:28:39 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:25:15 am
And in the past Leicester, Southampton and now Brighton have signed them.

Even Moyes at Everton signed some very good players from the Championship and a 19 year old Coleman for buttons.
Imagine signing Mahrez for £10m the season Leicester got promoted.

"Not good enough"
"We need better"
"His xG+xA isn't good enough"...

He was the PFA POTY within a year.
