This Elizondo?
Whatever the truth about otherworldly UFOs (cue a collective eye-roll from scientists), there is one crucial detail missing from Unidentified, as well as from all the many stories that have quoted Elizondo since he outed himself nearly two years ago to a wide-eyed news media: There is no discernible evidence that he ever worked for a government UFO program, much less led one.
Yes, AATIP existed, and it did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, Pentagon spokesperson Christopher Sherwood told me. However, he added: Mr. Elizondo had no responsibilities with regard to the AATIP program while he worked in OUSDI [the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence], up until the time he resigned effective 10/4/2017.
https://theintercept.com/2019/06/01/ufo-unidentified-history-channel-luis-elizondo-pentagon/
Of the three authors of the NYT article Leslie Kean had been a UFO believer before writing the piece. She's author of: UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go on the Record, 2010. She's also a member of UFODATA a UFO believer organisation.
One of the others is Ralph Blumenthal. Another UFO believer. They co-wrote an article for Huffington Post in 2012 which breathlessly described a "UFO Caught on Tape Over Santiago Airbase".
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-extraordinary-ufo-sig_b_1342585
The video shows planes flying over an airfield with flies (sorry UFOs) flashing across the screen.
Also by Leslie Kean in Huff Post:
Is There a UFO Cover-up? A Government Insider Speaks Out
Chris Mellon has spent nearly 20 years in the federal government serving in various national security positions. For the first time, he has agreed to speak publicly about his experiences within government as they relate to UFOs.
About six months ago, our board at UFODATA was privileged to welcome Christopher Mellon as the newest member of our team. Chris spent nearly 20 years in the federal government serving in various national security positions. For the first time, he has agreed to speak publicly about his experiences within government as they relate to UFOs.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/is-there-a-ufo-coverup-a_b_9865184
So "highly respected investigative journalists" or long-time UFO believers who managed to get a pro-Disclosure piece published in the New York Times?
It's amazing how much of a circle-jerk the UFO world is.
Getting a bit long-winded now, isn't it? You going to go back
and try and debunk everyone ever involved in UAP reporting? Jesus H.
Do you think they let just anyone write an investigative piece for
The New York Times? Those journalists all have creds, you can look them up.
Now let me surprise you, journalism does not pay very well!
So often if you have contacts and expertise in a particular field, as a journalist you might
publish a book to earn some extra cash.
Keane writes a book on UFOs. Wow, shocker.
So did Ross Coultart. He speaks a lot about the topic now on Twitter.
He is claiming to have heard about people testifying to Congress.
Again, we go back, there is no smoking gun yet.
I don't need to hear from Mick flipping West, since I do not claim either of those
incidents presents inconvertible proof of something which would upset your belief systems.
So we hear pilots will testify. That will be interesting in open Congress. I would love more people to
hear Ryan Graves: not even Alan X could find dirt on him. He doesn't even want to be there, he's worries about
Aviation safety. The guy is a boyscout.
I will list out several of Ryan Graves' podcasts in another post.
He's a bucket of cold water for many of the motherfuckers who ain't got their heads set to receive.