The 2017 NYT article is based on accounts by Luis Elizondo and was vouched for by Harry Reid and Robert Bigelow - see my post above. In other words, the verification of the story came directly form the same root - Skinwalker Ranch. And you're right - everything we're seeing now stems from that article.



There were undoubtedly sources in Washington because Harry Reid and other believers in UFOs used government money to indulge their interests in paranormal activity and UFOs.



From the NYT article:



Mr. Reid said his interest in U.F.O.s came from Mr. Bigelow. In 2007, Mr. Reid said in the interview, Mr. Bigelow told him that an official with the Defense Intelligence Agency had approached him wanting to visit Mr. Bigelows ranch in Utah, where he conducted research.



Mr. Reid said he met with agency officials shortly after his meeting with Mr. Bigelow and learned that they wanted to start a research program on U.F.O.s. Mr. Reid then summoned Mr. Stevens and Mr. Inouye to a secure room in the Capitol.



and



Contracts obtained by The Times show a congressional appropriation of just under $22 million beginning in late 2008 through 2011. The money was used for management of the program, research and assessments of the threat posed by the objects.



The funding went to Mr. Bigelows company, Bigelow Aerospace, which hired subcontractors and solicited research for the program.



Under Mr. Bigelows direction, the company modified buildings in Las Vegas for the storage of metal alloys and other materials that Mr. Elizondo and program contractors said had been recovered from unidentified aerial phenomena. Researchers also studied people who said they had experienced physical effects from encounters with the objects and examined them for any physiological changes. In addition, researchers spoke to military service members who had reported sightings of strange aircraft.



and



Were sort of in the position of what would happen if you gave Leonardo da Vinci a garage-door opener, said Harold E. Puthoff, an engineer who has conducted research on extrasensory perception for the C.I.A. and later worked as a contractor for the program. First of all, hed try to figure out what is this plastic stuff. He wouldnt know anything about the electromagnetic signals involved or its function.



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/16/us/politics/pentagon-program-ufo-harry-reid.html



It's all there in the article - Bigelow, Skinwalker Ranch, Puthoff, Elizondo... It's actually really poor journalism.



Not sure how it qualifies as poor journalism?I've read the article and yes there are mentions of those things. Elizondo is a former intelligence officer who was selected to take charge of AATIP, where he had high clearance.The main thrust of the article is that UAP are being studied by various factions and groups within the US intelligence community and that some money has been appropriated for this task. The authors are highly respected investigative journalists and this was a watershed of information that had not previously been reported by anyone for decades.But again of course, the only thing that can be said is that "something" real is being investigated and nothing proven. The cycle will of course continue ---according to you, FOREEVER with no outcome---according to other opinions, sometime sooner than that