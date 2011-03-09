Not sure how it qualifies as poor journalism?



I've read the article and yes there are mentions of those things. Elizondo is a former intelligence officer who was selected to take charge of AATIP, where he had high clearance.



The main thrust of the article is that UAP are being studied by various factions and groups within the US intelligence community and that some money has been appropriated for this task. The authors are highly respected investigative journalists and this was a watershed of information that had not previously been reported by anyone for decades.



But again of course, the only thing that can be said is that "something" real is being investigated and nothing proven. The cycle will of course continue ---according to you, FOREEVER with no outcome---according to other opinions, sometime sooner than that



This Elizondo?Whatever the truth about otherworldly UFOs (cue a collective eye-roll from scientists), there is one crucial detail missing from Unidentified, as well as from all the many stories that have quoted Elizondo since he outed himself nearly two years ago to a wide-eyed news media: There is no discernible evidence that he ever worked for a government UFO program, much less led one.Yes, AATIP existed, and it did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, Pentagon spokesperson Christopher Sherwood told me. However, he added:Of the three authors of the NYT article Leslie Kean had been a UFO believer before writing the piece. She's author of: UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go on the Record, 2010. She's also a member of UFODATA a UFO believer organisation.One of the others is Ralph Blumenthal. Another UFO believer. They co-wrote an article for Huffington Post in 2012 which breathlessly described a "UFO Caught on Tape Over Santiago Airbase".The video shows planes flying over an airfield with flies (sorry UFOs) flashing across the screen.Also by Leslie Kean in Huff Post:About six months ago, our board at UFODATA was privileged to welcome Christopher Mellon as the newest member of our team. Chris spent nearly 20 years in the federal government serving in various national security positions. For the first time, he has agreed to speak publicly about his experiences within government as they relate to UFOs.So "highly respected investigative journalists" or long-time UFO believers who managed to get a pro-Disclosure piece published in the New York Times?It's amazing how much of a circle-jerk the UFO world is.