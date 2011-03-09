« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 5859 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,899
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 01:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 15, 2023, 07:02:00 pm
My fave was always The Day the Earth Stood Still. Big shiny flying saucer, big shiny robot, mad professor, alien with message for mankind, little boy, little boy's mum with big pointy tits, what's not to like! And they were all grey (pre colour).

Classic - "Klaatu barada nikto"



(I didn't search for "mum with pointy tits")
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 01:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:56:51 pm
The 2017 NYT article is based on accounts by Luis Elizondo and was vouched for by Harry Reid and Robert Bigelow - see my post above. In other words, the verification of the story came directly form the same root - Skinwalker Ranch. And you're right - everything we're seeing now stems from that article.

There were undoubtedly sources in Washington because Harry Reid and other believers in UFOs used government money to indulge their interests in paranormal activity and UFOs.

From the NYT article:

Mr. Reid said his interest in U.F.O.s came from Mr. Bigelow. In 2007, Mr. Reid said in the interview, Mr. Bigelow told him that an official with the Defense Intelligence Agency had approached him wanting to visit Mr. Bigelows ranch in Utah, where he conducted research.

Mr. Reid said he met with agency officials shortly after his meeting with Mr. Bigelow and learned that they wanted to start a research program on U.F.O.s. Mr. Reid then summoned Mr. Stevens and Mr. Inouye to a secure room in the Capitol.

and

Contracts obtained by The Times show a congressional appropriation of just under $22 million beginning in late 2008 through 2011. The money was used for management of the program, research and assessments of the threat posed by the objects.

The funding went to Mr. Bigelows company, Bigelow Aerospace, which hired subcontractors and solicited research for the program.

Under Mr. Bigelows direction, the company modified buildings in Las Vegas for the storage of metal alloys and other materials that Mr. Elizondo and program contractors said had been recovered from unidentified aerial phenomena. Researchers also studied people who said they had experienced physical effects from encounters with the objects and examined them for any physiological changes. In addition, researchers spoke to military service members who had reported sightings of strange aircraft.

and

Were sort of in the position of what would happen if you gave Leonardo da Vinci a garage-door opener, said Harold E. Puthoff, an engineer who has conducted research on extrasensory perception for the C.I.A. and later worked as a contractor for the program. First of all, hed try to figure out what is this plastic stuff. He wouldnt know anything about the electromagnetic signals involved or its function.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/16/us/politics/pentagon-program-ufo-harry-reid.html
 
It's all there in the article - Bigelow, Skinwalker Ranch, Puthoff, Elizondo... It's actually really poor journalism.

Not sure how it qualifies as poor journalism?

I've read the article and yes there are mentions of those things. Elizondo is a former intelligence officer who was selected to take charge of AATIP, where he had high clearance.

The main thrust of the article is that UAP are being studied by various factions and groups within the US intelligence community and that some money has been appropriated for this task. The authors are highly respected investigative journalists and this was a watershed of information that had not previously been reported by anyone for decades.

But again of course, the only thing that can be said is that "something" real is being investigated and nothing proven. The cycle will of course continue ---according to you, FOREEVER with no outcome---according to other opinions, sometime sooner than that :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 01:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:04:43 pm
Classic - "Klaatu barada nikto"



(I didn't search for "mum with pointy tits")

i did - blimey :o
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on May 14, 2023, 05:15:07 pm
This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).

I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.
E-yep-p.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 14, 2023, 11:04:55 pm
They have and it's going to be released, they're just waiting on Kennedy getting his shit together.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,881
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:04:43 pm
Classic - "Klaatu barada nikto"



(I didn't search for "mum with pointy tits")
;D
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 07:17:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,845
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm
That's NOTHING like what my search brought back ;D
Yeah. I thought it best to narrow my search parameters a little. Or a lot.

Here's a fine example for Dr. Beaker:

Spoiler
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,845
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Yeah. I thought it best to narrow my search parameters a little. Or a lot.

Here's a fine example for Dr. Beaker:

Spoiler
[close]

Have your eyes out them
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:50:36 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 15, 2023, 07:06:57 pm
They have certainly become ingrained into popular culture.

Did anyone come across the Wikileaks emails from the Russian hacking of Hilary Clintons mail server and the private conversations between John Podesta and a private aerospace contractor? They discuss fastwalkers where military satellites facing the earth have tracked objects coming into and going back out of earths atmosphere doing angled turns.

No doubt the emails themselves are genuine. Again, without any hard evidence to back up the conversation apart from the fact the conversation actually happened.

'Fastwalkers' a 2006 documentary about Alien abductions.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Haven't seen that one, I believe it was Hilary Clinton who first started using the term UAP instead of the earlier term which is coated in stigma from many decades since the 1940s.

Of course, Hilary Clinton could come out and say the Pope was a Catholic and 65% of Americans would cry "bullshit".


Yep, satellite data on what has been coming in and out of Earth's atmosphere; that would be quite handy at this point. :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #212 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Hilary Clinton and her emails are now appearing.

Mods, please close the thread.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:34:06 am
Hilary Clinton and her emails are now appearing.

Mods, please close the thread.

Yeah man, best to leave her out of it. :)



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm »
Is there any evidence that would result in believers abandoning their faith in this? If government say there is no evidence of any aliens approaching earth, is that enough? If they produce data and evidence is that enough?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,845
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:57:51 pm
Is there any evidence that would result in believers abandoning their faith in this? If government say there is no evidence of any aliens approaching earth, is that enough? If they produce data and evidence is that enough?

No, they'd just fall back on the government is covering it up argument and any data they produced would be called fake.

We live in a time where people believe covid was a spread by 5G, vaccines carry trackers, the earth is flat, photos taken from space are fake and that we never went to the Moon, even though it can be proved with the Lunar Laser Retro-Reflector that Armstrong and Aldrin left on the moon and was used for 40 years to give a accurate distance of the moon from the earth.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:49 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 