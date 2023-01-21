Every club has someone who decides if they can do it or not though.



Is that true or in the European DoF/SD model do they get a budget and then get to spend that budget without one of the owners micro-managing each transfer?Are they free to overspend on an ideal player that they think will fit with the existing team and elevate those players around them?Are they free to build a cohesive unit with players that complement each other or does each player have to be a 'good investment' for the owners? Personally, I think what elevated the club to its run of success was the signing of VVD and then Ali. Transfers that simply did not fit with FSG's 'value' model and would not have been possible without the Coutinho money.What 'value' does for me means you end up with a group of attackers like Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota and Carvalho that all went to play centrally or from the left. What 'value' does is means you end up with a midfield that consists of players that are too old or too young and no balance.Building a cohesive group that compliments each other is all about what happens on the pitch and not on a spreadsheet.It reminds me of Comolli at Spurs."I felt the squad would be unbalanced with these signings," Jol said, "and it proved to be the case." During the off-season Tottenham spent £30m on Darren Bent, Younes Kaboul, Adel Taarabt and Kevin Boateng, none of whom have had any significant impact at White Hart Lane so far."The new manager will probably come to the same conclusion and the club will go out in January and buy the two players I felt we needed," Jol added. "When Frank Arnesen [who was Comolli's predecessor before moving to Chelsea] was director of football we spoke together about the players to bring to the club. But I did not have the same relationship with the next man."I think the club wanted to invest in younger players because they wanted to make money on them in the future. The decisions were not being made for football reasons. I knew that in the summer and I realised my position was becoming very difficult."If you look at the attackers we have signed individually you can make a case for each one. However, they are hugely unbalanced as a collective.I think that is what happens when you look for value signings in isolation and don't have someone taking an overview of recruitment. That has always been my problem with having analysts like Edwards and Ward as Sporting Directors.I think the way forward is to have a more European model with a budget and the DoF and Klopp free to build a great collective and not just individuals that represent value at that moment.I have expressed my feelings and will leave it to others now.