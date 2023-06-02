We are always going to be in the position where every transfer has to be fully funded, so squad decisions have to be made at every turn. Barring a sportswasher, this will not change regardless of ownership but I'm hoping the timing of how things are things are paid back is tweaked.



The first issue is the recent strategy of only looking for big money signings, or youth. This Bellingham chase over the last year or so took our eye off the ball. We could've easily spent £20-30m on a 22/23 year that we could develop to become a Fabinho replacement but we went all in on trying to save money for the superstar.

This decision is mostly at the door of the Sporting director and the management (I.e. Ward and Jurgen). The fact that our SD had his head set of jumping out of the hotseat before he had eveb started is a big reason we didn't get all the decisions right.



Rigidity in spending is an underlying cause however, and I do not see any problem with spending a little more in a window to fix issues even if that means it has to be made up later but we haven't been allowed to do that by FSG. The reaction to seeing our issues in August and January were the reason we did not qualify for the CL - we could've easily have fixed this issue then. MacAllister mightve been attainable in August, probably for less than we will pay now.



One uncomfortable truth may be that it really doesn't matter to FSG if we miss out on the odd season of CL, if that means the wage and transfer budget goes down accordingly then that's no concern to them as the books will still be balanced.



Just hoping now that once Annie Road opens, we will have a bit more room to maneuvere in the market.



Transfers only need to be fully funded if you allow your existing players to run down their deals. Look at Madrid who will have built a complete midfield for around £200m with Camavinga, Touchameni, Valverde and almost certainly Bellingham coming in for around £200m. That spending though has been offset by moving on the likes of Casamiro, Odegaard, Kovacic and Llorente for three-quarters of that outlay.To be able to do that and gradually bring through younger players you actually need to have a decent transfer budget and above all be pro-active, bringing in players a year or two before you need them allows you to bed them in and crucially offload the players they replace.I am not sure you can blame the SD or Klopp though. For me the lack of planning is down to the way FSG operates.This illustrates it perfectly for me. After the centre back debacle of 20/21 when we went into the season with only VVD, Matip and Gomez and then failed to bring in anyone until the last minute even though VVD and Gomez were out for the season.This is what Klopp had to say." Klopp said before Liverpool's opening fixture against newly-promoted Norwich City."That was always the same. We can spend and are allowed to spent the money we earn. That's what we always did."This year we spent even before we earned money, on Ibrahima Konate, because after last season it was clear we cannot take any risks in this position at all."How can you actually plan for the future when you have to sell before you buy. When you haven't got a clue what your budget is and whether you can strengthen or not. It is a shambolic way to run a club the size of LFC and for me a major contributory reason why both Edwards and Ward became fed up.Then you get to the role of Gordon.From Klopp. We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not,