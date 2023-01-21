« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

TSC

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Quote from: jckliew on June  2, 2023, 03:05:06 am
Think FSG played the dice with the squad this year by under investing/renewing players in the hope that the club will still make the Champions League.



With the exception of the Coutinho sales money year this has been the consistent approach.  Generally punching upwards on the pitch thanks to Klopp, but even the best can only do so much on that front absent sufficient investment.
tubby

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:50:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:59:05 am
Not at all.

Jorg Schmadtke.

"Jurgen Klopp sets the priorities. We set him up with a team of data analysts, scouts and so on, so he can then choose from a list of players who he wants to work with. Then I'll deal with the transfers with the responsible departments in the club.And, in the end, the owners have to be satisfied with the investments. "

Klopp on Mike Gordon.

Klopp. We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not

That is not a SD or SD+Klopp being given a budget and being allowed to spend it and use a coherent strategy to build a side. That is FSG and in particular, Gordon micro-managing things and deciding whether each individual player is a good investment for FSG.

That is about having a fluid budget that is dependent on revenues and above all player sales. 

lol ok
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:06:50 pm
Every club has someone who decides if they can do it or not though. 
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:41:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:06:50 pm
Every club has someone who decides if they can do it or not though. 

Is that true or in the European DoF/SD model do they get a budget and then get to spend that budget without one of the owners micro-managing each transfer?

Are they free to overspend on an ideal player that they think will fit with the existing team and elevate those players around them?

Are they free to build a cohesive unit with players that complement each other or does each player have to be a 'good investment' for the owners? Personally, I think what elevated the club to its run of success was the signing of VVD and then Ali. Transfers that simply did not fit with FSG's 'value' model and would not have been possible without the Coutinho money.

What 'value' does for me means you end up with a group of attackers like Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota and Carvalho that all went to play centrally or from the left. What 'value' does is means you end up with a midfield that consists of players that are too old or too young and no balance.

Building a cohesive group that compliments each other is all about what happens on the pitch and not on a spreadsheet.

It reminds me of Comolli at Spurs.

"I felt the squad would be unbalanced with these signings," Jol said, "and it proved to be the case." During the off-season Tottenham spent £30m on Darren Bent, Younes Kaboul, Adel Taarabt and Kevin Boateng, none of whom have had any significant impact at White Hart Lane so far.

"The new manager will probably come to the same conclusion and the club will go out in January and buy the two players I felt we needed," Jol added. "When Frank Arnesen [who was Comolli's predecessor before moving to Chelsea] was director of football we spoke together about the players to bring to the club. But I did not have the same relationship with the next man.

"I think the club wanted to invest in younger players because they wanted to make money on them in the future. The decisions were not being made for football reasons. I knew that in the summer and I realised my position was becoming very difficult."

If you look at the attackers we have signed individually you can make a case for each one. However, they are hugely unbalanced as a collective.

I think that is what happens when you look for value signings in isolation and don't have someone taking an overview of recruitment. That has always been my problem with having analysts like Edwards and Ward as Sporting Directors.

I think the way forward is to have a more European model with a budget and the DoF and Klopp free to build a great collective and not just individuals that represent value at that moment.

I have expressed my feelings and will leave it to others now.
CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm
One minute it's an issue Gordon took time off, next minute it's an issue he's even there, apparently, micro-managing.

Hard to keep up.
Mighty_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:28:34 am
I am not sure you can blame the SD or Klopp though. For me the lack of planning is down to the way FSG operates.
Everybody has to take their fair share of blame, to only blame one component is just not being objective. FSG always wanted to operate on a buy low sell high, why did this change? Jurgen wanted to keep his players. If it was purely upto FSG, Salah and Mane wouldve been sold for £100m each but we wouldn't have won half the trophies we have done. Knowing when to sell is always a difficult art especially when you're talking about the stars of the team. You also need a Juventus or a Utd to come in with stupid offers for your players.

Covid made a big impact on our transfer dealings, but you can't tell me that we were forced to buy Nunez ahead of other cheaper options to allow us to buy in areas.

Where FSG ultimately failed was the SD was not given licence to look after the transition of younger cheaper players properly, or wasn't competent enough to. It still comes down to FSG as they groomed Ward yet within months he wanted out.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:19:10 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm
One minute it's an issue Gordon took time off, next minute it's an issue he's even there, apparently, micro-managing.

Hard to keep up.

Why is too hard to keep up.

I think it is a flawed set-up without a Football man ideally an experienced DoF looking at the bigger picture and planning for the future. Gordon not being there to make decisions quickly just made the system even more ineffective.
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm
Wish you posted against the Tories with this passion Al  :D
Mighty_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:14:29 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm
Wish you posted against the Tories with this passion Al  :D
In the list of villains to go after, the Tories, UEFA, and Man City are many,many levels above FSG!
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:58:32 pm
Haha yep.

Anyway Mac Allister seems to be agreed

I have seen it written that Klopp's list also includes Kone, Thuram, and Veiga

Klopp's list, implying he is getting backed by FSG
newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:17:06 pm
MacAllister's fee looks to be a bargain as well.
I've been a good boy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:22:48 pm
It's the least Brighton owe us for letting that shite put 5 goals past them and effectively keeping them in the league.
ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:10:25 pm
Excellent work from the owners in getting Mac Allister for that fee. Identified where we needed a player and acted swiftly, selling him on the project and getting the contract sorted. They've obviously been busy this time around with links to players coming thick and fast. Keep up the excellent work lads
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:13:17 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:10:25 pm
Excellent work from the owners in getting Mac Allister for that fee. Identified where we needed a player and acted swiftly, selling him on the project and getting the contract sorted. They've obviously been busy this time around with links to players coming thick and fast. Keep up the excellent work lads

Firstly the fee is dictated by the buyout clause. Secondly, let's see how it works out because for me his role isn't really a role we are that short in. I would say our biggest need is for a couple of midfield monsters. Players with athleticism and defensive qualities. Mac Allister is clearly a talented player but I wouldn't say it is a foregone conclusion that he will be a success. The real positive is that we have got him in early.

Hopefully we can add a couple of dynamic midfield players and a centre back and get our business done early. 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:27:37 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:10:25 pm
Excellent work from the owners in getting Mac Allister for that fee. Identified where we needed a player and acted swiftly, selling him on the project and getting the contract sorted. They've obviously been busy this time around with links to players coming thick and fast. Keep up the excellent work lads

:lmao
Pistolero

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:09:06 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:10:25 pm
Excellent work from the owners in getting Mac Allister for that fee. Identified where we needed a player and acted swiftly, selling him on the project and getting the contract sorted. They've obviously been busy this time around with links to players coming thick and fast. Keep up the excellent work lads

Hope I'm not being too forward Linda...but that red dress looks great on you ....
Kalito

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:58:34 pm
 ;D
