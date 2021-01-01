The thing is we have plenty of players that can play that role. As you say we have Thiago, plus Jones, Carvalho, Elliott and Gakpo. Where we are lacking is on the defensive and Athletic aspects of the midfield. The bits Fabinho and Hendo provided.



The kind of role Caicedo provides at Brighton. The pace, power and ability to sniff out danger.



Gakpo doesnt play the same position as those other players so he shouldnt be mixed in with them. And, yes, I do realize that a false 9 plays in the same spaces as a #10 would. It doesnt seem like Klopp will be going for the players that you are advocating for. We havent been linked to any defensive minded midfielders have we?