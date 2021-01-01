« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 547633 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,594
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14160 on: Today at 02:48:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm
The thing is we have plenty of players that can play that role. As you say we have Thiago,  plus Jones, Carvalho, Elliott and Gakpo. Where we are lacking is on the defensive and Athletic aspects of the midfield. The bits Fabinho and Hendo provided.

The kind of role Caicedo provides at Brighton. The pace, power and ability to sniff out danger.

Gakpo doesnt play the same position as those other players so he shouldnt be mixed in with them.  And, yes, I do realize that a false 9 plays in the same spaces as a #10 would.  It doesnt seem like Klopp will be going for the players that you are advocating for.  We havent been linked to any defensive minded midfielders have we? 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 